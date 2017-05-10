naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA wildlife Elon Musk brain Mars

North Korea's Mystery Islands: Man-made Keys Could Be New Nuclear Launch Sites

By Naia Carlos
May 10, 2017 08:53 AM EDT
South Korea Reacts To North Korean Missile Launch
North Korea might be working on missile launch sites on artificial islands developed surrounding the Sohae Satellite Launching Station.
(Photo : Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

North Korea has been working on artificial islands in the Yellow Sea around the Sohae Satellite Launching Station for the past five years, and speculation is growing that these could be potential missile launch sites.

According to a report from Fox News, the station is a missile development and testing site around 70 miles northwest of Pyongyang in North Korea. Satellite images have revealed that these artificial islands contain military equipment. It's been in development for at least five years.

"North Korea is never up to any good," Gordon Chang, author of Nuclear Showdown: North Korea Takes on the World, said. "The new facilities, whatever their purpose, will be used for evil deeds, mischief, or troublemaking of some sort. My sense is that the facilities on the new islands will be used for missile launches of some kind, especially because they are near Sohae."

It's very likely that the North Korean artificial islands are being used for military purposes with roads designed to fit large trucks that can fit missiles, a report from Los Angeles Times revealed. Light patches have also been spotted on rectangular lots in the island, which could be heat-resistant cement used for launch pads.

"And they have observation areas, for someone like [the country's leader] Kim Jong Un to observe a missile launch," Ryan Barenklau of Strategic Sentinel explained. "Every time we see VIP buildings, that tells us there's most likely a military application, because Kim Jong Un likes to view the operations of whatever they're building."

Not everyone is convinced that North Korea's man-made islands are being used for missiles, though. North Korea expert and political science professor Dr. Bruce Bechtol believe that the islands aren't a threat to other countries, specifically South Korea and the United States.

"The land mass of those islands is too small to move around missiles," he pointed out. "It's interesting that they're developing these islands, but they're probably mostly for civilian use."

Bechtol added that it could also just be a solution to agricultural problems by providing more land for fish and oyster farms for the hermit country. 

It's not the world's first time seeing such islands. China has already built and militarized a number of islands in the West Philippine Sea in its efforts to strengthen their territorial claims in the lengthy disputes over this body of water.

TagsNorth Korea, korea, Military, Sohae Satellite Launch Station, yellow sea, Sohae islands, Gordon Chang, Kim Jong Un, Ryan Barenklau, North Korea artificial islands, North Korea man-made islands, North Korea nuclear missile

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Italy Searches for Emperor Caligula’s Legendary ‘Orgy Ships’

The Geology of Early Earth: New Evidence Show Planet was a Flat ‘Waterworld’

Lost Beach Emerges in Ireland After Disappearing 33 Years Ago

Secret Military Space Shuttle Lands in Florida With a Sonic Boom

South America’s Lost Alien World: Mysterious Plateau on Top of a Mountain Is Home to Unique Flora and Fauna

Join the Conversation

Flesh-Eating Parasite May Cause Hundreds of Deaths in the US

Shocking: Deer Spotted Munching on Human Remains
An aerial and UW look at a large aggregation of Leopard Sharks off Marine Room in La Jolla, CA. Sept 15, 2016
Hundreds of Leopard Sharks Washed Ashore San Francisco Bay
Acentria's Fritillary (IMAGE)
New Butterfly Species Spotted in Israel for the First Time in 109 Years
Washington's National Zoo Previews 'American Trail' Exhibit
Wild Wolf Pack Roams Freely in Denmark for the First Time After 200 Years
Lion's Gate Sanctuary
Rage Ensues as Lion's Gate Sanctuary in Colorado Kills All of Its 11 Exotic Animals -- Why Did They Do it?
Bull Elks In Yellowstone National Park
No Place Safe: Animals Can’t Escape Human Racket Even in American Wilderness
beautiful hummingbird
Wildlife Trafficking: Man Arrested After Smuggling 93 Exotic Birds in His Luggage, Only 8 Birds Survived
An Albino Orangutan Has Been Rescued In Indonesia
LOOK: Rare Blue-Eyed Albino Orangutan Rescued From Captivity In Indonesia
lulu orca
Lulu, the World's Most Contaminated Animal: Post-Mortem Reveals High Concentration of Toxic PCB in Famed Orca
space

Scientists Successfully Reproduce Dangerous Space Radiation Inside a Lab

SpaceX to Launch More Than 4,000 Super Fast Internet Satellites in 2019

Amazing Gigapixel Image of Small Magellanic Cloud Zooms In on Millions of Galaxies and Stars

WATCH: Giant Gas Wave Twice the Size of Milky Way Spotted Surging Through Perseus Galaxy Cluster

NASA Cassini Discovers 'The Big Empty', Detects Puzzling 'Sound' From the Dust-Free Region Between Saturn and Its Rings
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

5 Years Away: Ethical Debate Heats Up as Scientists Work on Creating Synthetic Human DNA

SpaceX Successfully Launches US Spy Satellite on Secret Mission -- Could This End United Launch Alliance's Monopoly?

Dolphin Language Could Be Translated Using Artificial Intelligence By 2021

Robots Inspired by Dancers and Snakes Showcase AI-Produced Art in Annual RobotArt Competition

Breeding Superhumans: US Military Reveals Plans to Hack Human Brains
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Mbah Gotho
Health & Medicine

At 146, World's Oldest Man 'Mbah Ghoto' Dies in Indonesia -- What's His Secret to Long Life?
Mount Roraima
Environment

South America’s Lost World: Mysterious Plateau on Top of a Mountain Is Home to Unique Flora and Fauna
Amazon rainforest
Environment

The Underwater History of the Amazon Rainforest
Condom
Health & Medicine

'Stealthing': Could This Controversial New Sex Trend Be Considered Rape?

Most Popular

  1. 1 Spiral Galaxy Astronomer: Intelligent Alien Life Could Already Be Extinct That's Why We Cant Find Them
  2. 2 Epsilon Eridani Astronomers Find Familiar-Looking Star Nearby That’s a Good Model of Our Early Solar System
  3. 3 Condom 'Stealthing': Could This Controversial New Sex Trend Be Considered Rape?
  4. 4 Global Warming Imapcts On Australian Antarctic Territory Consequences of Climate Change: Why the New Rift in Antarctica's Ice Shelf Is Bad News
  5. 5 The Wellcome Collections Unveils Their New Exhibition Brains Better Memories Make People Tire of Experiences Quickly, Study Shows
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics