naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Saturn Mars Spacex animals

Exposing Your Baby to Smartphones, Tablets Might Delay Speech Development

By John Raphael
May 05, 2017 04:26 PM EDT
A Child Using Tablet
The more time a child spent in handheld screens, the higher the risk of expressive speech delay.
(Photo : Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

A new study revealed prolonged exposure to hand-held screens, including smartphones, tablets and electronic games, could delay the speech development of children.

The study, to be presented at Pediatric Academic Societies 2017 Meeting, showed that the more time a child spent in hand-held screens, the higher the risk of expressive speech delay.

"While new pediatric guidelines suggest limiting screen time for babies and toddlers, we believe that the use of smartphones and tablets with young children has become quite common," said Dr. Catherine Birken, MD, MSc, FRCPC, a staff pediatrician and scientist at The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) and principal investigator of the study, in a press release. "This is the first study to report an association between hand-held screen time and increased risk of expressive language delay."

For the study, the researchers analyzed the data of 894 children between six months and two years old. These children were participating in a practice-based research network known as "TARGet Kids!," which occurred in Toronto between 2011 and 2015.

The parents of the children were asked to report their child's average daily usage of hand-held screens. By their 18th month check-up, about 20 percent of the children have an average screen time of 28 minutes. Based on a screening tool for language delay, the researchers found that the likelihood of delay in expressive speech development is higher in children with more screen time. 

The researchers observed that there was a 49 percent increased risk of expressive speech delay for each 30-minute increased exposure to hand-held screens. Surprisingly, the researchers did not found any apparent link between the child's screen time and other communication delays, including body language and social interactions.

Despite the clear connection between a child's screen time and speech delay, the researchers noted that their research did not establish a clear causal relationship between the two. Further research and clinical trials are needed in order to develop clear and sound recommendations for parents and clinicians.

TagsTablets, smartphones, pediatrics, Speech Development, baby development, smartphone health effects, smartphone effects on child

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

New Smartphone App Measures Your Sperm Count at Home, Here's How

Particles From Outer Space Could Make Your Smartphone, Computer Go Haywire

Deep Learning Algorithm Could Soon Turn Smartphones Into Powerful Detection Tool for Skin Cancer

Human Motions Could Soon Power Smartphones, Wearable Devices

New Smartphone App Could Help in Early Autism Detection

Join the Conversation

Bull Elks In Yellowstone National Park

No Place Safe: Animals Can’t Escape Human Racket Even in American Wilderness
beautiful hummingbird
Wildlife Trafficking: Man Arrested After Smuggling 93 Exotic Birds in His Luggage, Only 8 Birds Survived
Great White Shark
VIDEO: Pregnant Great White Shark Feasts on 55-Foot Long Whale Carcass for 18 Hours Straight
An Albino Orangutan Has Been Rescued In Indonesia
LOOK: Rare Blue-Eyed Albino Orangutan Rescued From Captivity In Indonesia
lulu orca
Lulu, the World's Most Contaminated Animal: Post-Mortem Reveals High Concentration of Toxic PCB in Famed Orca
Silverback Gorilla Joins London Zoo
Bony Head Crests in Male Gorillas Shed Light on Early Human Sex Practices
Chicken-like dinosaur
New Species Discovered! Latest Crop of Dinosaurs Include a Giant Chicken-Like Creature and Africa’s Last Dino
Antler
Busted! Raid at Ex-Colonel's House in India Reveals Massive Animal Poaching Racket
Oryx
Once-Extinct Scimitar-Horned Oryx Returns to the Wild
space

WATCH: Giant Gas Wave Twice the Size of Milky Way Spotted Surging Through Perseus Galaxy Cluster

NASA Cassini Discovers 'The Big Empty', Detects Puzzling 'Sound' From the Dust-Free Region Between Saturn and Its Rings

SpaceX Successfully Launches US Spy Satellite on Secret Mission -- Could This End United Launch Alliance's Monopoly?

First Settlement on Mars Could Be Built From Simulated Martian-like Soil Turned Into Bricks

'Dr. Who' in Real Life? Time Travel Might Actually Be Possible, Mathematically Speaking
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Dolphin Language Could Be Translated Using Artificial Intelligence By 2021

Robots Inspired by Dancers and Snakes Showcase AI-Produced Art in Annual RobotArt Competition

Breeding Superhumans: US Military Reveals Plans to Hack Human Brains

MIT Develops New System that Can 3-D Print an Entire Building

ESA and China to Collaborate to Build Lunar Outpost, 'Moon Village'
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Christopher Columbus
Environment

Hunters Find Christopher Columbus’ Anchor in Carribean Shipwreck Using Treasure Map From Space
Mount Roraima
Environment

South America’s Lost World: Mysterious Plateau on Top of a Mountain Is Home to Unique Flora and Fauna
Mbah Gotho
Health & Medicine

At 146, World's Oldest Man 'Mbah Ghoto' Dies in Indonesia -- What's His Secret to Long Life?
Condom
Health & Medicine

'Stealthing': Could This Controversial New Sex Trend Be Considered Rape?

Most Popular

  1. 1 Spiral Galaxy Astronomer: Intelligent Alien Life Could Already Be Extinct That's Why We Cant Find Them
  2. 2 Epsilon Eridani Astronomers Find Familiar-Looking Star Nearby That’s a Good Model of Our Early Solar System
  3. 3 Condom 'Stealthing': Could This Controversial New Sex Trend Be Considered Rape?
  4. 4 Global Warming Imapcts On Australian Antarctic Territory Consequences of Climate Change: Why the New Rift in Antarctica's Ice Shelf Is Bad News
  5. 5 The Wellcome Collections Unveils Their New Exhibition Brains Better Memories Make People Tire of Experiences Quickly, Study Shows
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics