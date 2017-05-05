naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA shark Spacex wildlife animals

Amazing Gigapixel Image of Small Magellanic Cloud Zooms In on Millions of Galaxies and Stars

By Naia Carlos
May 05, 2017 06:46 AM EDT
VISTA’s view of the Small Magellanic Cloud
The Small Magellanic Cloud (SMC) galaxy is a striking feature of the southern sky even to the unaided eye. But visible-light telescopes cannot get a really clear view of what is in the galaxy because of obscuring clouds of interstellar dust. VISTA’s infrared capabilities have now allowed astronomers to see the myriad of stars in this neighbouring galaxy much more clearly than ever before. The result is this record-breaking image — the biggest infrared image ever taken of the Small Magellanic Cloud — with the whole frame filled with millions of stars.

As well as the SMC itself this very wide-field image reveals many background galaxies and several star clusters, including the very bright 47 Tucanae globular cluster at the right of the picture.
(Photo : ESO/VISTA VMC)

With the powerful Visible and Infrared Survey Telescope (VISTA), an international team of astronomers were able to capture a record-breaking image of the striking Small Magellanic Cloud (SMC) that's the biggest -- not to mention clearest -- ever picture of the nearby dwarf galaxy.

According to a report from ESO, the infrared capabilities of the VISTA telescope makes it possible for astronomers to see SMC clearly through the thick cloud that usually obscures the galaxy. As a result, the audience can zoom in and see a sea of millions of stars. The zoomable image has been shared by ESO.

SMC is the smaller twin of the Large Magellanic Cloud and both are some of the closest galaxy neighbors to Earth. The smaller galaxy is only about 200,000 light-years away.

Despite its distance, astronomers find it difficult to observe SMC because of the massive clouds of interstellar dust that absorb a lot of the visible light from the dwarf galaxy. The phenomenon -- often referred to as dust extinction -- makes it hard for telescopes to catch sight of it.

Infrared light can pierce through the interstellar dust that can't be seen by regular visible light, so the VISTA telescope was able to capture an unparalleled view of SMC that's practically entirely free of all dust extinction.

The stunning 1.6 gigapixel image fills the whole frame with millions and millions of stars and background galaxies.

University of Padova's Stefano Rubele led an international team that used cutting-edge stellar models to analyze the breakthrough image. According to the group, the stars are younger than most of the ones in bigger neighboring galaxies. More information is sure to come up with the further analysis of the two Magellanic galaxies.

The study has been published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

TagsSmall Magellanic Cloud, VISTA, ESO, galaxies, Dwarf Galaxy

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

WATCH: Giant Gas Wave Twice the Size of Milky Way Spotted Surging Through Perseus Galaxy Cluster

Astronomers Find Familiar-Looking Star Nearby That’s a Good Model of Our Early Solar System

SpaceX Successfully Launches US Spy Satellite on Secret Mission -- Could This End United Launch Alliance's Monopoly?

Stargazing 2017: Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower From Halley’s Comet Peaks in Early May

Astronaut Peggy Whitson Sets New NASA Record for Most Days in Space

Join the Conversation

An Albino Orangutan Has Been Rescued In Indonesia

LOOK: Rare Blue-Eyed Albino Orangutan Rescued From Captivity In Indonesia
lulu orca
Lulu, the World's Most Contaminated Animal: Post-Mortem Reveals High Concentration of Toxic PCB in Famed Orca
Silverback Gorilla Joins London Zoo
Bony Head Crests in Male Gorillas Shed Light on Early Human Sex Practices
Chicken-like dinosaur
New Species Discovered! Latest Crop of Dinosaurs Include a Giant Chicken-Like Creature and Africa’s Last Dino
Antler
Busted! Raid at Ex-Colonel's House in India Reveals Massive Animal Poaching Racket
Brown-Tailed Moth Caterpillar
Toxic Caterpillar With Powerful Venom Wreaks Havoc in England Village
Clams
New Species of Invasive Clam Found in Illinois River
Oryx
Once-Extinct Scimitar-Horned Oryx Returns to the Wild
Dragonfly
Female Dragonflies Fake Own Death to Avoid Sexual Harassment From Unwanted Suitors
space

Amazing Gigapixel Image of Small Magellanic Cloud Zooms In on Millions of Galaxies and Stars

SpaceX Successfully Launches US Spy Satellite on Secret Mission -- Could This End United Launch Alliance's Monopoly?

First Settlement on Mars Could Be Built From Simulated Martian-like Soil Turned Into Bricks

'Dr. Who' in Real Life? Time Travel Might Actually Be Possible, Mathematically Speaking

ESA and China to Collaborate to Build Lunar Outpost, 'Moon Village'
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Dolphin Language Could Be Translated Using Artificial Intelligence By 2021

Robots Inspired by Dancers and Snakes Showcase AI-Produced Art in Annual RobotArt Competition

Breeding Superhumans: US Military Reveals Plans to Hack Human Brains

MIT Develops New System that Can 3-D Print an Entire Building

Are Sex Robot Brothels Becoming the Next Fad?
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Christopher Columbus
Environment

Hunters Find Christopher Columbus’ Anchor in Carribean Shipwreck Using Treasure Map From Space
Mount Roraima
Environment

South America’s Lost World: Mysterious Plateau on Top of a Mountain Is Home to Unique Flora and Fauna
Mbah Gotho
Health & Medicine

At 146, World's Oldest Man 'Mbah Ghoto' Dies in Indonesia -- What's His Secret to Long Life?
Condom
Health & Medicine

'Stealthing': Could This Controversial New Sex Trend Be Considered Rape?

Most Popular

  1. 1 Spiral Galaxy Astronomer: Intelligent Alien Life Could Already Be Extinct That's Why We Cant Find Them
  2. 2 Epsilon Eridani Astronomers Find Familiar-Looking Star Nearby That’s a Good Model of Our Early Solar System
  3. 3 Condom 'Stealthing': Could This Controversial New Sex Trend Be Considered Rape?
  4. 4 Global Warming Imapcts On Australian Antarctic Territory Consequences of Climate Change: Why the New Rift in Antarctica's Ice Shelf Is Bad News
  5. 5 The Wellcome Collections Unveils Their New Exhibition Brains Better Memories Make People Tire of Experiences Quickly, Study Shows
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics