naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA animals Mars Spacex shark

Bony Head Crests in Male Gorillas Shed Light on Early Human Sex Practices

By Naia Carlos
May 04, 2017 11:07 AM EDT
Silverback Gorilla Joins London Zoo
Female gorillas prefer mates with bigger sagittal crests, a bone that some early humans shared.
(Photo : Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

Size matters, if this new study is anything to go by. At least it does in the animal world as scientists discovered that female gorillas preferred mating partners that had larger bony head crests. The new information could shed some light on the social practices of ancient human relatives.

According to a report from the Australian National University (ANU), researchers from the university examined the sagittal crest of four species of apes. The sagittal crest is a bone ridge on the top of their skull. It's been long believed that its function was to provide extra space for the muscles used for chewing, but the team realized that it could also be for sexual selection.

"We found that for male gorillas and orangutans, it is not just chewing that drives crest formation," lead researcher Dr. Katharine Balolia of the ANU School of Archaeology and Anthropology explained. "There is also a social element to it. For example, females prefer male gorillas with larger sagittal crests."

It offers some insight on human relatives because earlier humans also had the sagittal crest.

"And if sagittal crest size and social behaviour are linked in this way, then we could potentially establish that some of our extinct human relatives had a gorilla-like social system," she added. "This would be a first, because otherwise, the human fossil record provides precious little about how our extinct relatives chose their mates."

In gorillas, the researchers found that the crest appears shortly after the wisdom tooth emerges. This fits in with the timing of social dominance or puberty. Orangutans come into their dominance a little later and their sagittal crest also appears later.

The scientists used 3D scans of the skulls to study the crests. As additional evidence for their social function, statistical models also indicated that existing sagittal crests are much larger than they would be if they're only used for chewing.

The findings have been published in the Journal of Anatomy.

 

 

 

TagsGorillas, Apes, Australian National University, Katherine Balolia, ancient humans, early humans, animal behavior, Gorilla head crests, Gorilla sex practices

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Once-Extinct Scimitar-Horned Oryx Returns to the Wild

Bonobos, Not Chimps, Are Humans' Closest Living Ancestor

World’s Deadliest Snake Rules This Untouched Island in Brazil

No Bones, No Problem: Ancient Human DNA Survives in Empty Caves Without Fossils

The First Americans: Shocking New Study Reveals Humans Lived in the Americas 130,000 Years Ago

Join the Conversation

An Albino Orangutan Has Been Rescued In Indonesia

LOOK: Rare Blue-Eyed Albino Orangutan Rescued From Captivity In Indonesia
lulu orca
Lulu, the World's Most Contaminated Animal: Post-Mortem Reveals High Concentration of Toxic PCB in Famed Orca
Silverback Gorilla Joins London Zoo
Bony Head Crests in Male Gorillas Shed Light on Early Human Sex Practices
Chicken-like dinosaur
New Species Discovered! Latest Crop of Dinosaurs Include a Giant Chicken-Like Creature and Africa’s Last Dino
Antler
Busted! Raid at Ex-Colonel's House in India Reveals Massive Animal Poaching Racket
Brown-Tailed Moth Caterpillar
Toxic Caterpillar With Powerful Venom Wreaks Havoc in England Village
Clams
New Species of Invasive Clam Found in Illinois River
Oryx
Once-Extinct Scimitar-Horned Oryx Returns to the Wild
Dragonfly
Female Dragonflies Fake Own Death to Avoid Sexual Harassment From Unwanted Suitors
space

SpaceX Successfully Launches US Spy Satellite on Secret Mission -- Could This End United Launch Alliance's Monopoly?

First Settlement on Mars Could Be Built From Simulated Martian-like Soil Turned Into Bricks

'Dr. Who' in Real Life? Time Travel Might Actually Be Possible, Mathematically Speaking

ESA and China to Collaborate to Build Lunar Outpost, 'Moon Village'

Hanging Gardens of Mars: This Inflatable Greenhouse Could Grow Vegetables, Feed Astronauts on the Red Planet
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Dolphin Language Could Be Translated Using Artificial Intelligence By 2021

Robots Inspired by Dancers and Snakes Showcase AI-Produced Art in Annual RobotArt Competition

Breeding Superhumans: US Military Reveals Plans to Hack Human Brains

MIT Develops New System that Can 3-D Print an Entire Building

Are Sex Robot Brothels Becoming the Next Fad?
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Christopher Columbus
Environment

Hunters Find Christopher Columbus’ Anchor in Carribean Shipwreck Using Treasure Map From Space
Mount Roraima
Environment

South America’s Lost World: Mysterious Plateau on Top of a Mountain Is Home to Unique Flora and Fauna
Mbah Gotho
Health & Medicine

At 146, World's Oldest Man 'Mbah Ghoto' Dies in Indonesia -- What's His Secret to Long Life?
Condom
Health & Medicine

'Stealthing': Could This Controversial New Sex Trend Be Considered Rape?

Most Popular

  1. 1 Spiral Galaxy Astronomer: Intelligent Alien Life Could Already Be Extinct That's Why We Cant Find Them
  2. 2 Epsilon Eridani Astronomers Find Familiar-Looking Star Nearby That’s a Good Model of Our Early Solar System
  3. 3 Condom 'Stealthing': Could This Controversial New Sex Trend Be Considered Rape?
  4. 4 Global Warming Imapcts On Australian Antarctic Territory Consequences of Climate Change: Why the New Rift in Antarctica's Ice Shelf Is Bad News
  5. 5 The Wellcome Collections Unveils Their New Exhibition Brains Better Memories Make People Tire of Experiences Quickly, Study Shows
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics