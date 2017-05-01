naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Cassini Saturn cassini grand finale shark

Bonobos, Not Chimps, Are Humans' Closest Living Ancestor

By Naia Carlos
May 01, 2017 11:31 AM EDT
McHumba The Female Pygmy Chimpanzee
Scientists discovered that bonobos, also known as pygmy chimpanzees, are actually humans' closest living ancestor.
(Photo : San Diego Zoo/Newsmakers via Getty Images)

Meet the bonobos. This rare great ape species is the closest living ancestor of humans, even closer to us than the common chimpanzee.

According to a report from George Washington University, a new study compared the anatomy of humans, common chimpanzees and bonobos for the first time. The team discovered that the closest living ancestor of humans are actually bonobos, previously known as pygmy chimpanzees.

Modern humans and the lineages of the common chimpanzee and the bonobo split up around two million years ago. Eventually, the two great ape species evolved separately, developing different traits and physical characteristics.

The researchers of this recent study analyzed the muscles of seven preserved bonobos from the Antwerp Zoo. They found out that this endangered species changed less than the common chimpanzees, which makes them closer to humans anatomically.

"In addition, our study has shown that there is a mosaic evolution of the three species, in the sense that some features are shared by humans and bonobos, others by humans and common chimpanzees, and still others by the two ape species," explained Rui Diogo, lead author and associate professor of anatomy at Howard University.

"Such a mosaic anatomical evolution may well be related to the somewhat similar molecular mosaic evolution between the three species revealed by previous genetic studies: each of the chimpanzees species share about 3 percent of genetic traits with humans that are not present in the other chimpanzee species," he added.

The researchers are hoping that new information on the differences between humans and the closest living ancestor could help develop a greater understanding on human health.

Studying bonobos might be increasingly challenging though as the creature is an endangered species facing danger. According to World Wildlife Fund (WWF), wild bonobos are only found in forests of the Congo River in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Civil unrest and poverty in the country are main reasons for bonobo poaching and deforestation, contributing to the constant decline of its population.

The new research is published in Scientific Reports.

Tagsbonobos, monkeys, Human Ancestors, Rui Diogo

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Killer Whales Go on Violent Killing Spree in California [Video]

DNA of Long-Dead 19th Century Sailors Could Help Identify Doomed Crew of the Franklin Expedition

Newly Discovered World’s Oldest Fungus in South Africa Raises Questions About Early Life on Earth

Monkeys Join Short List of Animals Who Can Recognize Themselves in the Mirror

Monkeys Display Behavior Similar to Autism, Study Says

Join the Conversation

orcas

Killer Whales Go on Violent Killing Spree in California [Video]
Snake Island
World’s Deadliest Snake Rules This Untouched Island in Brazil
Beagle Dog
The Secret Life of Dogs When Left Alone Is Pretty Sad -- How to Deal With Your Pup's Separation Anxiety
Humpback Whales
NOAA Probes Unusually High Number of Dead Humpback Whales Along Atlantic Coast
Researchers Create Artificial Womb
Artificial Womb 'BioBag' Successfully Grows Premature Lamb -- Can It Work on Humans, Too?
Golden retriever
Colorado Golden Retriever Gets Sick Consuming Letfover Marijuana, Pet Owner Calls for Responsible Pot Use
animal toilet seats
Animal Poop Science: Mammals Take 12 Seconds to Poo -- Here's Why
Dinosaur Bones
This Dinosaur Skeleton Finally Reunited with Its Skull After Being Headless for Nearly a Century
Crufts 2017 - Portraits Of Man's Best Friend
New Dog Tree of Life Reveals the Secret History of Your Pup
space

SpaceX Successfully Launches SpySat Mission for US Government After Delay Due to Sensor Problems

ESA and China to Collaborate to Build Lunar Outpost, 'Moon Village'

Stargazing 2017: Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower From Halley’s Comet Peaks in Early May

Astronaut Peggy Whitson Sets New NASA Record for Most Days in Space

Astronomers Detect New Rocky Super-Earth Within the Habitable Zone of Cool Star
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

MIT Develops New System that Can 3-D Print an Entire Building

Are Sex Robot Brothels Becoming the Next Fad?

Hope for Premature Babies: Scientists Successfully Grow Lambs in Artificial Womb

California Wants to Turn Its Notorious Traffic Into Renewable Energy via Piezoelectricity

Silicon-Based Life on Earth Is Closer to Reality Than You Realize: Study
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Time Travel
Tech

'Dr. Who' in Real Life? Time Travel Might Actually Be Possible, Mathematically Speaking
Franklin expedition
Environment

DNA of Long-Dead 19th Century Sailors Could Help Identify Doomed Crew of the Franklin Expedition
Michelangelo
Travel

'Lost' Michelangelo Sketches Unveiled in Secret Room
Condom
Health & Medicine

'Stealthing': Could This Controversial New Sex Trend Be Considered Rape?

Most Popular

  1. 1 Snakes 40 Snakes Dumped in Walmart Parking Lot Discovered by Police
  2. 2 Blood Falls ‘Blood Falls’: Solving the Mystery of Antartica’s Eeriest Waterfalls
  3. 3 Cassini Probe Sends Pictures Of Saturn NASA: Cassini Spacecraft Photographs Earth in Between Saturn's Rings Before Its Grand Finale 'Death Dive'
  4. 4 Giraffe Calf WATCH: April the Giraffe Kicks Vet in the Nuts to Protect Her Newborn Calf
  5. 5 2010 AVN Adult Entertainment Expo Are Sex Robot Brothels Becoming the Next Fad?
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics