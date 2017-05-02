naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA animals Mars shark endangered animals

Blue Monster, Naked Deity and More: Scientists Unearth Ancient Tomb With Mysterious Murals in China

By Naia Carlos
May 02, 2017 07:42 AM EDT
Terracota Army Restoration Set To Commence
Another major find in China just occurred. Pictured above are relics of ancient terracotta warriors is seen in the No.2 pit of the Qin Terracotta Warriors and Horses Museum.
(Photo : China Photos/Getty Images)

One could only imagine what the fascinating images that filled the newly discovered 1,400-year-old tomb in China. The strange pictures included a blue monster, a naked deity and a winged horse, and scientists are still wondering what it all means.

According to a report from Live Science, the archaeologists revealed that the motifs and the connotations found were unique to this tomb. They're not seen in other tombs, even in the ones from the same period.

This particular tomb was first discovered back in 2013 in what is now the city of Xinzhou. A team from Shaanxi Provincial Institute of Archaeology excavated the tomb in 2013 and 2014, finding it heavily looted. There are certain parts like a passageway and corridor that weren't looted at all. Fortunately, the strange murals were preserved very well and untouched.

Most of the images inside the tomb still baffle scientists. The nude deity was identified as the master of wind, but -- if they know what it means -- the archaeologists did not share the reason behind the portrayal of the deity running naked in the direction of a burial chamber. The eye-catching blue-skinned creature remains a mystery as well.

There are more normal scenes depicted on the mural like people hunting, working and trading. These offer more details on life in ancient China.

The findings were published in the journal Chinese Archaeology.

Tomb looting is a big problem in China, and archaeologists are in a constant race to beat looters to important archaeological sites. Fortunately, researchers have still managed to uncover incredible artifacts in the country.

Recently, scientists also discovered small wooden figures standing over very small looms in Chengdu city, according to a report from Seeker. It's believed to be the earliest pattern looms in the world. Then last year, a board game was found with a dead body in the city of Qingzhou.

Tagschina, Xinzhou, Ancient tomb, tombs, Shaanxi Provincial Institute of Archaeology, China megatomb, China ancient tomb

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Dolphin Language Could Be Translated Using Artificial Intelligence By 2021

DNA of Long-Dead 19th Century Sailors Could Help Identify Doomed Crew of the Franklin Expedition

Sailing Stones: Massive Boulders Make Their Way Across Califonia's Death Valley On Their Own – Here’s How

No Bones, No Problem: Ancient Human DNA Survives in Empty Caves Without Fossils

The First Americans: Shocking New Study Reveals Humans Lived in the Americas 130,000 Years Ago

Join the Conversation

Dragonfly

Female Dragonflies Fake Own Death to Avoid Sexual Harassment From Unwanted Suitors
Bay of Bengal a realm of evolutionary change for dolphins
Dolphin Language Could Be Translated Using Artificial Intelligence By 2021
Giraffe Calf
April the Giraffe's Calf Finally Revealed; But Did They Choose the Wrong Name?
McHumba The Female Pygmy Chimpanzee
Bonobos, Not Chimps, Are Humans' Closest Living Ancestor
orcas
Killer Whales Go on Violent Killing Spree in California [Video]
Snake Island
World’s Deadliest Snake Rules This Untouched Island in Brazil
Beagle Dog
The Secret Life of Dogs When Left Alone Is Pretty Sad -- How to Deal With Your Pup's Separation Anxiety
Researchers Create Artificial Womb
Artificial Womb 'BioBag' Successfully Grows Premature Lamb -- Can It Work on Humans, Too?
Golden retriever
Colorado Golden Retriever Gets Sick Consuming Letfover Marijuana, Pet Owner Calls for Responsible Pot Use
space

'Dr. Who' in Real Life? Time Travel Might Actually Be Possible, Mathematically Speaking

ESA and China to Collaborate to Build Lunar Outpost, 'Moon Village'

Stargazing 2017: Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower From Halley’s Comet Peaks in Early May

Astronaut Peggy Whitson Sets New NASA Record for Most Days in Space

Astronomers Detect New Rocky Super-Earth Within the Habitable Zone of Cool Star
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

MIT Develops New System that Can 3-D Print an Entire Building

Are Sex Robot Brothels Becoming the Next Fad?

Hope for Premature Babies: Scientists Successfully Grow Lambs in Artificial Womb

California Wants to Turn Its Notorious Traffic Into Renewable Energy via Piezoelectricity

Silicon-Based Life on Earth Is Closer to Reality Than You Realize: Study
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Brain Simulation
Biology

Breeding Superhumans: US Military Reveals Plans to Hack Human Brains
Franklin expedition
Environment

DNA of Long-Dead 19th Century Sailors Could Help Identify Doomed Crew of the Franklin Expedition
Michelangelo
Travel

'Lost' Michelangelo Sketches Unveiled in Secret Room
Condom
Health & Medicine

'Stealthing': Could This Controversial New Sex Trend Be Considered Rape?

Most Popular

  1. 1 Great White Shark WATCH: Rare Drone Clip Captures Sharks in Feeding Frenzy Off Australian Coast
  2. 2 Condom 'Stealthing': Could This Controversial New Sex Trend Be Considered Rape?
  3. 3 Snake Island World’s Deadliest Snake Rules This Untouched Island in Brazil
  4. 4 orcas Killer Whales Go on Violent Killing Spree in California [Video]
  5. 5 Time Travel 'Dr. Who' in Real Life? Time Travel Might Actually Be Possible, Mathematically Speaking
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics