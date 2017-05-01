naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA shark International Space Station animals Cassini

DNA of Long-Dead 19th Century Sailors Could Help Identify Doomed Crew of the Franklin Expedition

By Naia Carlos
May 01, 2017 05:57 AM EDT
Franklin expedition
Two ships sailed, zero returned and only a tragic tale of cannibalism drifted back to shore.
(Photo : Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

The Franklin Expedition is considered one of the worst tragedies in the history of polar exploration, a journey that eventually ended in disaster, death and even cannibalism. Led by Sir John Franklin, two ships in search of the fabled Northwest Passage found themselves trapped in the ice of the Canadian Arctic in 1846.

According to a report from Live Science, the last communication from the HMS Erebus and HMS Terror came from near King William Island. A note from April 1848 revealed that the surviving sailors were planning to leave the two ships and trek south for a trading post on the mainland. Without food and birds and fishes scarce, all of the men died along the way.

During the last century, the Franklin Expedition fascinated the world with its mystery and tragedy. Remains and artifacts have been unearthed along the route that the men supposedly took, and public interest haven't waned. Just last year, evidence emerged of cannibalism taking place during their unsuccessful attempt to reach the trading post.

Now, scientists have taken a look at the genetic data of the remains of the men who abandoned the ships. Nunavut's Department of Culture and Heritage's Douglas Stenton led the team that analyzed 37 bone and teeth samples belonging to 24 different sailors in the Franklin Expedition.

Bones from the same individual were even found in sites that are about a mile apart, which the researchers attributed to a search party finding some of the remains and burying them in a new location.

One of the most interesting discoveries by Stenton and his colleagues are the presence of women among the remains. While the team believed its likely that ancient DNA tests can result in false female identifications due to a tendency not to amplify the Y chromosome, women also used to pretend to be men to be allowed in the Royal Navy.

"Some of these women were smuggled onboard [the] ship, and others disguised themselves as men and worked alongside the crew for months or years before being detected or intentionally revealing themselves to be female," the authors explained.

The group is hoping that their database will help uncover more details about the Franklin Expedition as well as identify the different crew members of the failed ships.

The research was published in the Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports.

TagsFranklin expedition, John Franklin, King William Island, Canadian Arctic, Nunavut, DNA, DNA Franklin Expedition

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

The Gruesome Tale of the Franklin Expedition: Cannibalism in Doomed Journey Proven Real

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Sailing Stones: Massive Boulders Make Their Way Across Califonia's Death Valley On Their Own – Here’s How

‘Blood Falls’: Solving the Mystery of Antartica’s Eeriest Waterfalls

No Bones, No Problem: Ancient Human DNA Survives in Empty Caves Without Fossils

Join the Conversation

Beagle Dog

The Secret Life of Dogs When Left Alone Is Pretty Sad -- How to Deal With Your Pup's Separation Anxiety
Humpback Whales
NOAA Probes Unusually High Number of Dead Humpback Whales Along Atlantic Coast
Researchers Create Artificial Womb
Artificial Womb 'BioBag' Successfully Grows Premature Lamb -- Can It Work on Humans, Too?
Golden retriever
Colorado Golden Retriever Gets Sick Consuming Letfover Marijuana, Pet Owner Calls for Responsible Pot Use
animal toilet seats
Animal Poop Science: Mammals Take 12 Seconds to Poo -- Here's Why
Dinosaur Bones
This Dinosaur Skeleton Finally Reunited with Its Skull After Being Headless for Nearly a Century
Rare Mexican Wolf Pup
First Ever Mexican Wolf Pup Born Using Frozen Sperm Gives Hope to Endangered Species
Crufts 2017 - Portraits Of Man's Best Friend
New Dog Tree of Life Reveals the Secret History of Your Pup
Penguins
Penguin Day 2017: Climate Change Endangers Two Most Common Species of Penguins in Antarctica
space

ESA and China to Collaborate to Build Lunar Outpost, 'Moon Village'

Stargazing 2017: Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower From Halley’s Comet Peaks in Early May

Astronaut Peggy Whitson Sets New NASA Record for Most Days in Space

Astronomers Detect New Rocky Super-Earth Within the Habitable Zone of Cool Star

Meet ‘Steve’: Mysterious New Purple Night Lights Discovered by Aurora Chasers
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Hope for Premature Babies: Scientists Successfully Grow Lambs in Artificial Womb

California Wants to Turn Its Notorious Traffic Into Renewable Energy via Piezoelectricity

Silicon-Based Life on Earth Is Closer to Reality Than You Realize: Study

'Pokemon Go' Players are Happier and Friendlier, Study Shows

This Device Could Pull Liters of Water Out of Air Using Ambient Sunlight
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Time Travel
Tech

'Dr. Who' in Real Life? Time Travel Might Actually Be Possible, Mathematically Speaking
Egyptian mummies
Environment

Mummies, Priceless Artifacts Unearthed in 3,500-Year-Old Egyptian Tomb
Michelangelo
Travel

'Lost' Michelangelo Sketches Unveiled in Secret Room
2010 AVN Adult Entertainment Expo
Tech

Are Sex Robot Brothels Becoming the Next Fad?

Most Popular

  1. 1 Snakes 40 Snakes Dumped in Walmart Parking Lot Discovered by Police
  2. 2 Blood Falls ‘Blood Falls’: Solving the Mystery of Antartica’s Eeriest Waterfalls
  3. 3 Cassini Probe Sends Pictures Of Saturn NASA: Cassini Spacecraft Photographs Earth in Between Saturn's Rings Before Its Grand Finale 'Death Dive'
  4. 4 Giraffe Calf WATCH: April the Giraffe Kicks Vet in the Nuts to Protect Her Newborn Calf
  5. 5 2010 AVN Adult Entertainment Expo Are Sex Robot Brothels Becoming the Next Fad?
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics