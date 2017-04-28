naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA shark animals Peggy Whitson australia

NOAA Investigates Mysterious Mass Death of 41 Humpback Whales in the Atlantic

By Monica Antonio
Apr 28, 2017 03:28 PM EDT
dead whale
In the past 15 months, NOAA has reported 41 humpback whales deaths from North Carolina to Maine along the Atlantic coast.
(Photo : Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is currently probing an "unusual mortality event" on the number of humpback whale deaths. In the past 15 months, NOAA has reported 41 humpback whales deaths from North Carolina to Maine along the Atlantic coast.

NOAA has conducted a full necropsy examination on 20 humpback whales. The agency revealed that 10 of the 20 whales died due to ship collisions while the cause of death for the rest of the whales is still unknown.

"Of the 20 whales examined, 10 had evidence of blunt force trauma or pre-mortem propeller wounds indicative of vessel strike," NOAA said in an official report.

This is in connection with a recent study, published in the journal Marine Mammal Science, which revealed that the nearly 15 percent of the humpback whales that come to feed in the southern Gulf of Maine every spring collide with boats and other marine vessels.

"A vessel of any size can harm a whale. In smaller vessels they tend to be propeller strikes. And in larger vessels they appear to be in the form of blunt trauma, hemorrhaging or broken bones," Gregory Silber, coordinator of recovery activities for large whales in NOAA's Office of Protected Resources, said in a statement.

READ: Ships Might Be Colliding With Whales More Often Than Previously Thought

According to the Washington Post, NOAA revealed that the recent spike in humpback whale deaths is “an anomaly for this geographic area" and is well beyond the average of 14 deaths per year. "Unusual mortality event," as per NOAA, is an unexpected event where a high amount of animals die off.

To probe for the unusual mortality event, a team of investigative scientists from NOAA will team up with the Working Group on Marine Mammal Unusual Mortality to collect evidence and determine the reason behind the increased humpback whale deaths. The investigation will focus on other possible threats for the humpback whales such as toxins, illness and prey movement.

Humpback whales (Megaptera novaeangliae) is listed as an endangered species under the US Endangered Species Act. Aside from ship collisions, humpback whales also face threats of entanglement, harassment from whale watchers, loss of habitat and commercial whaling.

 

TagsNOAA, Humpback whales, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, cetacean stranding, dead humpback whales, whales, NOAA Fisheries

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Ships Might Be Colliding With Whales More Often Than Previously Thought

Record-Breaking! 112 Endangered North Atlantic Right Whales Spotted in Cape Cod Bay

Siberia’s Eerie Whale Bone Alley: Giant Ancient Whale Skulls, Bones Line the Sacred Site

WATCH: Parked Car Gets Flipped Like Pancakes by Tornado

Bloodbath: Japanese Fleet Slaughters Over 300 Whales in Annual Antarctic Hunt

Join the Conversation

Researchers Create Artificial Womb

Artificial Womb 'BioBag' Successfully Grows Premature Lamb -- Can It Work on Humans, Too?
dead whale
NOAA Investigates Mysterious Mass Death of 41 Humpback Whales in the Atlantic
animal toilet seats
Animal Poop Science: Mammals Take 12 Seconds to Poo -- Here's Why
Porbeagle Shark
Biggest Porbeagle Shark Caught: What You Need to Know About This Rare Relative of the Great White
Rare Mexican Wolf Pup
First Ever Mexican Wolf Pup Born Using Frozen Sperm Gives Hope to Endangered Species
dogs
Extremely Rare Dog Born With Both Female, Male Sex Organs Undergoes Gender Reassignment
Dinosaur Bones
This Dinosaur Skeleton Finally Reunited with Its Skull After Being Headless for Nearly a Century
Crufts 2017 - Portraits Of Man's Best Friend
New Dog Tree of Life Reveals the Secret History of Your Pup
Dinosaur eggs
70-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Egg Fossils Unearthed in China
space

Astronaut Peggy Whitson Sets New NASA Record for Most Days in Space

Astronomers Detect New Rocky Super-Earth Within the Habitable Zone of Cool Star

Meet ‘Steve’: Mysterious New Purple Night Lights Discovered by Aurora Chasers

Supernova 4-in-1: Hubble Captures Four Views of One Exploding Star With a Warp in Space-Time

WATCH: Russian Soyuz MS-04 Makes Perfect Midday Launch to Space With Veteran-Rookie ISS Crew
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Hope for Premature Babies: Scientists Successfully Grow Lambs in Artificial Womb

California Wants to Turn Its Notorious Traffic Into Renewable Energy via Piezoelectricity

Silicon-Based Life on Earth Is Closer to Reality Than You Realize: Study

'Pokemon Go' Players are Happier and Friendlier, Study Shows

This Device Could Pull Liters of Water Out of Air Using Ambient Sunlight
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Time Travel
Tech

'Doctor Strange' in Real Life? Time Travel Might Actually Be Possible, Mathematically Speaking
Halley's Comet...
Space

Stargazing 2017: Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower From Halley’s Comet Peaks in Early May
Michelangelo
Travel

'Lost' Michelangelo Sketches Unveiled in Secret Room
2010 AVN Adult Entertainment Expo
Tech

Are Sex Robot Brothels Becoming the Next Fad?

Most Popular

  1. 1 Snakes 40 Snakes Dumped in Walmart Parking Lot Discovered by Police
  2. 2 Blood Falls ‘Blood Falls’: Solving the Mystery of Antartica’s Eeriest Waterfalls
  3. 3 Cassini Probe Sends Pictures Of Saturn NASA: Cassini Spacecraft Photographs Earth in Between Saturn's Rings Before Its Grand Finale 'Death Dive'
  4. 4 Giraffe Calf WATCH: April the Giraffe Kicks Vet in the Nuts to Protect Her Newborn Calf
  5. 5 2010 AVN Adult Entertainment Expo Are Sex Robot Brothels Becoming the Next Fad?
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics