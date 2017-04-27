naturewn.com

Fitbit Allegedly Explodes on Woman's Wrist, 2nd Degree Burns Sustained

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Apr 27, 2017 02:52 PM EDT
Body Heat
(Photo : Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)

A woman from Wisconsin has suffered second degree burns after the fitness tracker she was wearing allegedly exploded.

According to Dina Mitchell, she was not doing any physical activities when the Fitbit Flex 2 started to burst into flames. In fact, she was only reading a book when it exploded without any warning signs such as heating up.

"I was literally just sitting and reading when my Fitbit exploded," Mitchell told ABC News in an emailed statement on Sunday. "It was either defective or really mad I was sitting still so long... I don't know. Either way, it burned the heck out of my arm."

She had to go to the doctor to treat her injuries and they had to carefully pick the piece of plastic stuck on her flesh.

"The Fitbit itself is totally melted. The bracelet melted, and I got pieces of plastic burned into my arm," Mitchell said, according to WILX10.

Meanwhile, the company had already released a statement in response to the incident, citing that it is the first complaint they ever received about the product. They also replaced Mitchell's device.

"We are extremely concerned about Ms. Mitchell's report regarding her Flex 2 and take it very seriously, as the health and safety of our customers is our top priority," a spokesperson said, as per Huffington Post"Fitbit products are designed and produced in accordance with strict standards and undergo extensive internal and external testing to ensure the safety of our users."

The company added that they are currently investigating the issue and asserted that there is no reason why people should stop wearing the fitness tracker.

Exploding gadgets is not something new, especially the ones that are powered by lithium batteries. Last month, a woman suffered from burns on her face and neck after her headphones exploded midflight, from Beijing to Melbourne. In a separate incident, a portable power pack started a fire inside an overhead locker in an Airbus that took off from China.

READ: Woman Suffers Burns, Blisters After Headphone Explodes Midflight 

 

 

