LOOK: Woman Suffers Burns, Blisters After Headphone Explodes Midflight

The agency said it is likely that the batteries inside the headphones had caught fire, rather than the headphones themselves (Photo : Ian Waldie/Getty Images)

Here's another warning for people who cannot keep their headphones off their ears during flights.

Early this week, a woman suffered from burns on her face and neck after her headphones exploded midflight, from Beijing to Melbourne.

Photos of the woman, whose identity was not revealed, circulated online. The photos showed her injuries, including blisters and burn marks, prompting safety warning for passengers using battery-powered devices in aircrafts.

Unimpressed by the Xport Safety Bureau not releasing name of headset & battery that exploded on a China-Aus flight https://t.co/lVsOuJ0PHd pic.twitter.com/29RLKaQB18 — Chris Griffith (@chris_griffith) March 15, 2017

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau released a statement about the incident, including accounts from the woman.

"I continued to feel burning so I grabbed them off and threw them on the floor. They were sparking and had small amounts of fire," said the woman who was woken up by the loud explosion of her headphones, two hours after the airplane's departure.

"As I went to stamp my foot on them the flight attendants were already there with a bucket of water to pour on them. They put them into the bucket at the rear of the plane," she added.

The Independent cited that the passengers had to endure smell of melted plastic and burnt hair for remainder of the flight.

The Australian reached out to the transport agency to inquire whether it is the fault of the brand of the headphones. However, the agency said it is likely that the batteries inside the headphones had caught fire, rather than the headphones themselves. No further investigations will be carried out, rather the episode should be served as a reminder of the hazards of batteries in an aircraft.

CNN meanwhile reported that a day before the incident happened, an Airbus A320 that took off from China had an emergency landing in Nagoya, Japan, after a portable power pack allegedly started a fire inside an overhead locker.

For the safety of everyone, batteries should be kept in an approved stowage, unless in use while other batteries must be in your carry-on baggage and not in the check-in baggage.