naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA shark animals climate change australia

Penguin Day 2017: Climate Change Endangers Two Most Common Species of Penguins in Antarctica

By John Raphael
Apr 26, 2017 02:25 PM EDT
Penguins
Two of the most common species of penguins in Antarctica have experienced severe decline due to climate change.
(Photo : prpix.com.au via Getty Images)

A new study by the non-profit organization Oceanites, in collaboration with researchers from Stony Brook University in New York and NASA, revealed that two of the most common species of penguins in Antarctica have experienced a severe decline due to climate change.

The study, dubbed as the "State of Antarctic Penguin" report 2017, showed that the population of Antarctic penguins has dropped by over 25 percent on average over the past 20 years. Sadly, both the adélie penguin population in Petermann Island and the chinstrap colony at Baily Head on Deception Island experience more than 50 percent decline.

"In one generation, I have personally witnessed the precipitous decline of once-abundant Adélie and chinstrap penguin populations," said Ron Naveen, founder of Oceanites and lead investigator of the study, in a report from CBS News. "These iconic birds are literally canaries in the coal mine. They provide critical insights into the dramatic changes taking place in the Antarctic."

For the study, the researchers relied on satellite photos and on-the-ground analysis from more than 660 sites across Antarctica, including more than 3,000 records from 100 sources of on-the-ground colony counts.

Among the five known penguin species living in Antarctica, the populations of adélie and chinstrap penguins are in decline. On the other hand, the population of gentoo penguins seemed to be faring really well, adapting to climate change. Other penguin species included in the study are the emperor penguins and macaroni penguins. Emperor and adélie are the only penguin species that can breed around the continent, while the three other species are restricted to the northern part of Antarctica.

The researchers noted that climate change, together with the ability of the penguins to adapt, is causing the severe decline in penguin populations. Over the last six years, the average temperature in the Antarctic Peninsula has increased by five degrees Fahrenheit. The warmer temperatures in the continent is causing the sea ice to melt faster, negatively affecting the food source of the penguins.

TagsPenguins, Antarctica, Antarctic Peninsula, climate change, Penguin Day, Penguin Day 2017, Antarctic penguins, adélie penguin, Petermann Island, chinstrap penguins, Baily Head

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Antarctic Bay to Become the World's Largest Marine Reserve

Antarctica's Seasonal Meltwater Networks More Extensive Than Previously Thought

ALERT: Mysterious Lake in East Antarctica Could Promote Ice Shelf Collapse

West Antarctic Glaciers Started Its Retreat in the 1940s

Study: Why Antarctic Sea Ice Continues to Expand Despite Global Warming

Join the Conversation

Crufts 2017 - Portraits Of Man's Best Friend

New Dog Tree of Life Reveals the Secret History of Your Pup
Dinosaur eggs
70-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Egg Fossils Unearthed in China
Jack Russell
Vets Perform Gender Reassignment Surgery on Confused Dog With Both Male and Female Sex Organs
Penguins
Penguin Day 2017: Climate Change Endangers Two Most Common Species of Penguins in Antarctica
Sudan
Tinder Helps Save Sudan, the World's Last Male Northern White Rhino
Bull shark
LOOK: Fisherman Catches Monstrous Bull Shark Twice the Size of a Man
Kruger National Park
Revenge of the Wildlife: Nile Crocodiles Devour Man Who Kills Wild Animals for 'Trophy'
Plastic Bags - The Environmental Scourge
Bizarre Plastic-Eating Wax Worm Might Be the Answer to Plastic Pollution
Shipworm
Alien-Looking Shipworm Emerges in the Philippines for the First Time After Centuries of Eluding Capture
space

Trump Gives NASA a Deadline in Its Mission to Send Humans to Mars

Meet ‘Steve’: Mysterious New Purple Night Lights Discovered by Aurora Chasers

WATCH: Russian Soyuz MS-04 Makes Perfect Midday Launch to Space With Veteran-Rookie ISS Crew

Newly Discovered 'Super-Earth' Exoplanet May Be the Best Candidate to Search for Alien Life

How Will You Die During an Asteroid Strike? Researchers Rank Impacts of Asteroid Strike Based on Destructive Power
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

California Wants to Turn Its Notorious Traffic Into Renewable Energy via Piezoelectricity

Silicon-Based Life on Earth Is Closer to Reality Than You Realize: Study

'Pokemon Go' Players are Happier and Friendlier, Study Shows

This Device Could Pull Liters of Water Out of Air Using Ambient Sunlight

This Solar-Powered Tool Can Create Fresh Water Out of Thin Air
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Moss Phlox Blooms In Hitsujiyama Park
Animals

The Truth Behind the Cat Islands of Japan Where Felines Actually Rule
Greenland: A Laboratory For The Symptoms Of Global Warming
Environment

Iceberg Mountain Stuck in Tiny Ferryland Town Is Canada's Newest Tourist Attraction
Michelangelo
Travel

'Lost' Michelangelo Sketches Unveiled in Secret Room
Reykjavik, Iceland
Tech

Robots, Computers Can Kill the Icelandic Language

Most Popular

  1. 1 Cassini Probe Sends Pictures Of Saturn NASA: Cassini Spacecraft Photographs Earth in Between Saturn's Rings Before Its Grand Finale 'Death Dive'
  2. 2 Exoplanet Astronomers Detect New Rocky Super-Earth Within the Habitable Zone of Cool Star
  3. 3 Michelangelo 'Lost' Michelangelo Sketches Unveiled in Secret Room
  4. 4 Great White Shark WATCH RARE CLIP: Beachgoers Witness Sharks In Feeding Frenzy Off Australian Coast Captured By Drone
  5. 5 Supernova Supernova 4-in-1: Hubble Captures Four Views of One Exploding Star With a Warp in Space-Time
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics