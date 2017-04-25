naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA shark animals australia Laeticia Brouwer

Viral Starbucks Unicorn Frappucino Receives Backlash from Anthony Bourdain, Health Experts

By Jess F.
Apr 25, 2017 11:25 PM EDT
Starbucks
The unicorn frappuccino received negative comments due to its sugary content. However, experts say there are more sugary drinks from Starbucks, even more than what the new drink has.
(Photo : TODAY/YouTube Screenshot)

Put creme and unicorns together and the final product is the new Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino. This new and intriguing drink captured the heart and palette of many. However, health experts and culinary enthusiasts do no approve of the drink. However, is it really the most sugary drink from Starbucks?

Starbucks recently released its limited edition Unicorn Frappucino. Apparently, the magical flavor can easily be achieved with the blend of the best ingredients available. Mixing or "swirling" the Unicorn Frappuccino will reveal a burst of color accompanied by a tantalizing taste. It is also served with a sprinkle of blue and pink "fairy" powders.

"The flavor-changing, color-changing, totally-not-made-up Unicorn Frappuccino," a Starbucks official said in the official product description. "Magical flavors start off sweet and fruity transforming to pleasantly sour."

However, it's not magical and fairy-like, at least for renowned food critic and chef Anthony Bourdain. He is known for his brutal comments on every popular food and drinks out there as well as the star of food and travel show "Parts Unknown." Bourdain shared his thoughts on Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino in an interview.

"Wow, that's like four things I hate all in one sentence: Starbucks, unicorns and the colors pink and purple," Bourdain said in the interview. "Also a Frappuccino! It's the perfect nexus of awfulness. Just add pumpkin spice to that mix, and you can nuke the whole country."

Some deemed his comment as "brutal," but health experts seem to agree with Bourdain on this one. Experts say consumers should also worry about other drinks besides the Unicorn Frappuccino because, apparently, it is not the most sugary drink from Starbucks.

According to Live Science, a grande Unicorn Frappuccino has 59 grams of sugar. However, there are drinks that top the Unicorn Frappuccino when it comes to sugar content, namely the Caffe Vanilla Frappuccino and the Pokemon GO Frappuccino (limited edition) with 69 grams of sugar in grande size. Meanwhile, the all-time favorite Java Chip has 66 grams of sugar.

These Starbucks drinks contain sugar beyond what health experts recommend. This means that if a person really cares for his or health, in the long run, they will have to let go of their enchantment with whimsical albeit sugary drinks such as the Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino.

READ: Caffeine Boost? Try the World's Strongest Coffee 'Black Insomnia' That's 10 Times Stronger Than Red Bull 

TagsStarbucks, Unicorn Frappuccino, Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino, Starbucks drinks, Sugar content frappuccino, sugar, drinks, Blended coffee

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

It's in the Genes! Could Genetics Influence What We Eat? Find Out Here

Prince William, Prince Harry and Lady Gaga Speak Up for Mental Health Awareness

Italy Might Be the First to Approve Paid Menstrual Leave, Parliament Debating Pros and Cons

NASA Test Fires 'Brains' of SLS Rocket for Mars Mission

Trump's $19.1 Billion NASA 2018 Budget Includes Mars Mission, Cuts Funds for Education and Earth Sciences

Join the Conversation

Great White Shark

WATCH: Beachgoers Witness Sharks In Feeding Frenzy Off Australian Coast Captured By Drone
Plastic Bags - The Environmental Scourge
Bizarre Plastic-Eating Wax Worm Might Be the Answer to Plastic Pollution
Recreational Vessel Approaches Humpback Whale
Ships Might Be Colliding With Whales More Often Than Previously Thought
Dog Cage
Worst Animal Cruelty Case? 24 Dead Animals Found Inside Soldier's Fort Jackson House
Naked Mole Rat
How Naked Mole Rats Survive Without Oxygen For 18 Minutes
Wasps
Scientists Create Horrifying Red-Eyed Mutant Wasps Using CRISPR Technology
Shipworm
Alien-Looking Shipworm Emerges in the Philippines for the First Time After Centuries of Eluding Capture
Prize Shark
Australian Officials Call for Mass Killing of Sharks After Attack on 17-Year-Old
Eric the French bulldog
This Adorable French Bulldog Is a Better Skateboarder Than You [Video]
space

WATCH: Russian Soyuz MS-04 Makes Perfect Midday Launch to Space With Veteran-Rookie ISS Crew

Newly Discovered 'Super-Earth' Exoplanet May Be the Best Candidate to Search for Alien Life

How Will You Die During an Asteroid Strike? Researchers Rank Impacts of Asteroid Strike Based on Destructive Power

Astronaut Reveals Secret Treasure Map from Space, Sparking Treasure Hunt in the Caribbean

Mile-Wide Mega Asteroid Nicknamed 'The Rock' Passed By Earth -- Here's What You Need to Know
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

California Wants to Turn Its Notorious Traffic Into Renewable Energy via Piezoelectricity

Silicon-Based Life on Earth Is Closer to Reality Than You Realize: Study

'Pokemon Go' Players are Happier and Friendlier, Study Shows

This Device Could Pull Liters of Water Out of Air Using Ambient Sunlight

This Solar-Powered Tool Can Create Fresh Water Out of Thin Air
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Moss Phlox Blooms In Hitsujiyama Park
Animals

The Truth Behind the Cat Islands of Japan Where Felines Actually Rule
Greenland: A Laboratory For The Symptoms Of Global Warming
Environment

Iceberg Mountain Stuck in Tiny Ferryland Town Is Canada's Newest Tourist Attraction
Michelangelo
Travel

'Lost' Michelangelo Sketches Unveiled in Secret Room
Reykjavik, Iceland
Tech

Robots, Computers Can Kill the Icelandic Language

Most Popular

  1. 1 Egyptian mummies Mummies, Priceless Artifacts Unearthed in 3,500-Year-Old Egyptian Tomb
  2. 2 Cassini Probe Sends Pictures Of Saturn NASA: Cassini Spacecraft Photographs Earth in Between Saturn's Rings Before Its Grand Finale 'Death Dive'
  3. 3 Aurora Australis Meet ‘Steve’: Mysterious New Purple Night Lights Discovered by Aurora Chasers
  4. 4 Michelangelo 'Lost' Michelangelo Sketches Unveiled in Secret Room
  5. 5 Inca New Clues Discovered in Deciphering Inca’s Mysterious Ancient String Code
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics