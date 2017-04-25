Viral Starbucks Unicorn Frappucino Receives Backlash from Anthony Bourdain, Health Experts

The unicorn frappuccino received negative comments due to its sugary content. However, experts say there are more sugary drinks from Starbucks, even more than what the new drink has. (Photo : TODAY/YouTube Screenshot)

Put creme and unicorns together and the final product is the new Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino. This new and intriguing drink captured the heart and palette of many. However, health experts and culinary enthusiasts do no approve of the drink. However, is it really the most sugary drink from Starbucks?

Starbucks recently released its limited edition Unicorn Frappucino. Apparently, the magical flavor can easily be achieved with the blend of the best ingredients available. Mixing or "swirling" the Unicorn Frappuccino will reveal a burst of color accompanied by a tantalizing taste. It is also served with a sprinkle of blue and pink "fairy" powders.

"The flavor-changing, color-changing, totally-not-made-up Unicorn Frappuccino," a Starbucks official said in the official product description. "Magical flavors start off sweet and fruity transforming to pleasantly sour."

However, it's not magical and fairy-like, at least for renowned food critic and chef Anthony Bourdain. He is known for his brutal comments on every popular food and drinks out there as well as the star of food and travel show "Parts Unknown." Bourdain shared his thoughts on Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino in an interview.

"Wow, that's like four things I hate all in one sentence: Starbucks, unicorns and the colors pink and purple," Bourdain said in the interview. "Also a Frappuccino! It's the perfect nexus of awfulness. Just add pumpkin spice to that mix, and you can nuke the whole country."

Some deemed his comment as "brutal," but health experts seem to agree with Bourdain on this one. Experts say consumers should also worry about other drinks besides the Unicorn Frappuccino because, apparently, it is not the most sugary drink from Starbucks.

According to Live Science, a grande Unicorn Frappuccino has 59 grams of sugar. However, there are drinks that top the Unicorn Frappuccino when it comes to sugar content, namely the Caffe Vanilla Frappuccino and the Pokemon GO Frappuccino (limited edition) with 69 grams of sugar in grande size. Meanwhile, the all-time favorite Java Chip has 66 grams of sugar.

These Starbucks drinks contain sugar beyond what health experts recommend. This means that if a person really cares for his or health, in the long run, they will have to let go of their enchantment with whimsical albeit sugary drinks such as the Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino.

