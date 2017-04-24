naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA animals climate change New York ISS

Worst Animal Cruelty Case? 24 Dead Animals Found Inside Soldier's Fort Jackson House

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Apr 24, 2017 05:15 AM EDT
Dog Cage
In many states, abandoning an animal is a criminal offense. However, most only offer misdemeanor charges that include fines and short period of imprisonment.
(Photo : China Photos/Getty Images)

Kurt Hafner, an Army staff sergeant at Fort Jackson, was arrested after carcasses of 24 dead animals were found inside his apartment in northeast Richland. He was charged with 24 counts of ill treatment to animals.

According to The State, the carcasses were found when Hafner was being evicted in his house, which was described by the police as filthy -- the floors were covered with feces, garbage and Hafner's belongings. Investigator Joseph Clarke said it is the worst animal cruelty case he's ever seen.

"This home was in disarray, to say the least," Clarke told  WISTV. "There was a lot of fecal matter from the K-9 that we found deceased. There was personal papers, residual ammunition and personal property belonging to the suspect. The house was in tremendously bad shape with a really bad odor of decomposition."

Among the dead animals are bearded dragons, poisonous snakes, turtles and a dog. The report added that the beagle-mix was found draped in a sheet. Most of the animals died as they were trying to escape their deplorable cages.

According to Sheriff Leon Lott, based on the investigation, the animals have been left in the house without food and water since February.

As per Japan Stripes, the property managers decided to evict Hafner after he refused to let crews inside his unit for a routine maintenance. Before the eviction, neighbors had been complaining about the bad smell reeking from Hafner's unit. Hafner was taken into custody at Fort Jackson.

In many states, abandoning an animal is a criminal offense. However, most only offer misdemeanor charges that include fines and a short period of imprisonment.

According to ABC News, in 2003, five men were arrested after 150 animals from a wholesale pet business were found dead in a warehouse in Mount Vernon, New York. For the horrible act, they only paid a $1,000 fine and spent a year in prison.

Tagsanimals, animal cruelty, bearded dragon, Turtle, snake, dog, reptile, soldier, army, animalsanimal abuse, cruelty, Sheriff Leon Lott, Kurt Hafner, Fort Jackson

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Ships Might Be Colliding With Whales More Often Than Previously Thought

Worst Animal Cruelty Case? 24 Dead Animals Found Inside Soldier's Fort Jackson House

WATCH RARE FOOTAGE: This Is How the Blue Whale, World's Biggest Animal, Munches on Its Prey

How Naked Mole Rats Survive Without Oxygen For 18 Minutes

Protein From Malaria Parasite Can Stop the Growth of Highly Aggressive Bladder Cancer

Join the Conversation

Endangered Blue Whales Spotted Off California Coast

WATCH RARE FOOTAGE: This Is How the Blue Whale, World's Biggest Animal, Munches on Its Prey
Recreational Vessel Approaches Humpback Whale
Ships Might Be Colliding With Whales More Often Than Previously Thought
Dog Cage
Worst Animal Cruelty Case? 24 Dead Animals Found Inside Soldier's Fort Jackson House
Naked Mole Rat
How Naked Mole Rats Survive Without Oxygen For 18 Minutes
Wasps
Scientists Create Horrifying Red-Eyed Mutant Wasps Using CRISPR Technology
Demonstrators Protest Against WA Shark Culling Policy
Shark Attack Survivor Calls for Cull, Reignites Long Standing Debate in Australia
Zoo
PETA Files Another Complaint Against Carolina Roadside Zoo Due to Possible Animal Negligence [Video]
Birds' Keen Sense of Smell Causes Plastic Ingestion
Does CPR Work on Birds? Video of Glasgow Woman Giving Mouth-to-Mouth to a Pigeon Goes Viral [Watch]
Shipworm
Alien-Looking Shipworm Emerges in the Philippines for the First Time After Centuries of Eluding Capture
space

WATCH: Russian Soyuz MS-04 Makes Perfect Midday Launch to Space With Veteran-Rookie ISS Crew

Newly Discovered 'Super-Earth' Exoplanet May Be the Best Candidate to Search for Alien Life

How Will You Die During an Asteroid Strike? Researchers Rank Impacts of Asteroid Strike Based on Destructive Power

Astronaut Reveals Secret Treasure Map from Space, Sparking Treasure Hunt in the Caribbean

Mile-Wide Mega Asteroid Nicknamed 'The Rock' Passed By Earth -- Here's What You Need to Know
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

California Wants to Turn Its Notorious Traffic Into Renewable Energy via Piezoelectricity

Silicon-Based Life on Earth Is Closer to Reality Than You Realize: Study

'Pokemon Go' Players are Happier and Friendlier, Study Shows

This Device Could Pull Liters of Water Out of Air Using Ambient Sunlight

This Solar-Powered Tool Can Create Fresh Water Out of Thin Air
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Moss Phlox Blooms In Hitsujiyama Park
Animals

The Truth Behind the Cat Islands of Japan Where Felines Actually Rule
Greenland: A Laboratory For The Symptoms Of Global Warming
Environment

Iceberg Mountain Stuck in Tiny Ferryland Town Is Canada's Newest Tourist Attraction
Michelangelo
Travel

'Lost' Michelangelo Sketches Unveiled in Secret Room
Reykjavik, Iceland
Tech

Robots, Computers Can Kill the Icelandic Language

Most Popular

  1. 1 Egyptian mummies Mummies, Priceless Artifacts Unearthed in 3,500-Year-Old Egyptian Tomb
  2. 2 Supernova Supernova 4-in-1: Hubble Captures Four Views of One Exploding Star With a Warp in Space-Time
  3. 3 Naked Mole Rat How Naked Mole Rats Survive Without Oxygen For 18 Minutes
  4. 4 Shipworm Alien-Looking Shipworm Emerges in the Philippines for the First Time After Centuries of Eluding Capture
  5. 5 Bright Leonid Fireball Stargazing 2017: Lyrid Meteor Shower, Asteroid Light Up the Sky This Week
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics