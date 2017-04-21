naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA australia animals climate change New York

Supernova 4-in-1: Hubble Captures Four Views of One Exploding Star With a Warp in Space-Time

By Naia Carlos
Apr 21, 2017 02:33 PM EDT
Supernova
Scientists watch a supernova from four different angles as a passing galaxy splits the light from the star four ways on its way to Earth.
(Photo : M. Weiss/NASA/CXC via Getty Images)

Four supernovas for the price of one? Kind of. For the first time ever, scientists were able to witness multiple angles -- four to be exact -- of a single exploding star.

According to a report from the Hubble Space Telescope website, an international team of researchers from the Stockholm University in Sweden were able to spot a distant type of supernova dubbed the "supernova iPTF16geu" using the Hubble Space Telescope.

The exploding star is far, far away -- so distant that its light took 4.3 billion years to get to Earth. However, the most remarkable feature of this supernova isn't its distance from the planet nor the time it spanned to travel here.

A report from Popular Mechanics revealed that the astronomers were initially puzzled at the unnatural brightness of the supernova. Further analysis led them to realize that the magnified supernova was merely the effect of a galaxy passing in front of it.

The passing galaxy warped the space-time fabric surrounding the exploding star, acting as a lens. It split the light four ways and bent it in a way that boosted its intensity. Lead author Ariel Goobar, professor at the University of Stockholm's Oskar Klein Centre, explained that tracking the arrival times of the four separate images can actually help measure the expansion rate of the universe.

These four images form a circle with a radius of 3,000 light years around the lensing galaxy.

Type Ia supernovae -- also known as standard candles -- consistently shine at the same intrinsic brightness, so astronomers can approximate its distance by how bright it appears. With the newly discovered supernova iPTF16geu, scientists can learn also more about the warping of spacetime on smaller extragalactic scales.

"Resolving, for the first time, multiple images of a strongly lensed standard candle supernova is a major breakthrough," Goobar explained. "We can measure the light-focusing power of gravity more accurately than ever before, and probe physical scales that may have seemed out of reach until now."

This findings are available in a paper published in the journal Science.

Tagsstar, Hubble Space Telescope, supernova, Ariel Goobar, Stockholm University

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Journey to Mars: The First Ever Mars Colony Might Be 3D Printed From Space Dust

Stargazing 2017: Lyrid Meteor Shower, Asteroid Light Up the Sky This Week

The Search for Next Earth: Astronomers Finally Find Atmosphere in Earth-Like Planet

Astronomers Spot Ancient Stardust From the First Ever Stars in the Universe

The Lost Ancient City of Etzanoa Has Been Hidden in Kansas All This Time

Join the Conversation

Zoo

PETA Files Another Complaint Against Carolina Roadside Zoo Due to Possible Animal Negligence [Video]
Birds' Keen Sense of Smell Causes Plastic Ingestion
Does CPR Work on Birds? Video of Glasgow Woman Giving Mouth-to-Mouth to a Pigeon Goes Viral [Watch]
Giraffe Calf
Animal Adventure Park Reveals Top Suggestions for the Name of April the Giraffe's Calf
Shipworm
Alien-Looking Shipworm Emerges in the Philippines for the First Time After Centuries of Eluding Capture
Frogs
Certain Components in Frogs' Skin Mucus Could Kill Flu Virus
Beaver
WATCH: Beaver Accidentally Becomes the Leader of 150 Cattle in Canada
Elephant
Free Mali: The World’s Loneliest Elephant Locked Away in Philippine Zoo for Almost 40 Years
Great White Shark
Shark Attacks, Kills Teenage Girl Surfing With Her Father on Australian Waters
dog meat protest
Taiwan Becomes First Asian Country to Ban Eating Cat, Dog Meat -- Will South Korea, China Follow Suit?
space

China Launches First Unmanned Cargo Spacecraft Tianzhou 1

President Donald Trump to Call Astronaut Peggy Whitson, Other ISS Crew in Space

Cassini’s Grand Finale: NASA Saturn Mission to End With a Fiery Crash

Expedition 52 New Crew Members Arrive at the International Space Station

WATCH: Russian Soyuz MS-04 Makes Perfect Midday Launch to Space With Veteran-Rookie ISS Crew
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Silicon-Based Life on Earth Is Closer to Reality Than You Realize: Study

'Pokemon Go' Players are Happier and Friendlier, Study Shows

This Device Could Pull Liters of Water Out of Air Using Ambient Sunlight

This Solar-Powered Tool Can Create Fresh Water Out of Thin Air

Study: Facebook Is Making You Unhappy
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Moss Phlox Blooms In Hitsujiyama Park
Animals

The Truth Behind the Cat Islands of Japan Where Felines Actually Rule
War bunker
Travel

Welcome to Sazan: Albania Reopens Secret Military Base That's Built to Survive Nuclear Attacks
Mt. Denali
Environment

National Park Week: 5 Breathtaking Park Destinations You Can’t Miss
Egyptian mummies
Environment

Mummies, Priceless Artifacts Unearthed in 3,500-Year-Old Egyptian Tomb

Most Popular

  1. 1 Egyptian mummies Mummies, Priceless Artifacts Unearthed in 3,500-Year-Old Egyptian Tomb
  2. 2 Shipworm Alien-Looking Shipworm Emerges in the Philippines for the First Time After Centuries of Eluding Capture
  3. 3 Bright Leonid Fireball Stargazing 2017: Lyrid Meteor Shower, Asteroid Light Up the Sky This Week
  4. 4 NASA Pathfinder Sojourner Rover On Mars Journey to Mars: The First Ever Mars Colony Might Be 3D Printed From Space Dust
  5. 5 Great Barrier Reef Is This the End? Damage to the Great Barrier Reef Reaches New Extreme, Becoming Irreversible
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics