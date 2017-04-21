naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA australia animals climate change New York

Cassini’s Grand Finale: NASA Saturn Mission to End With a Fiery Crash

By Naia Carlos
Apr 21, 2017 02:20 PM EDT
Cassini spacecraft in Earth swing
NASA chose to end the Cassini mission with a bold and daring Grand Finale that's worthy of its 20-year service.
(Photo : NASA via Getty Images)

Nearly 20 years after the start of its mission, NASA's Cassini-Huygens begins the last chapter of its ground-breaking journey, dubbed as the Grand Finale. The legendary spacecraft will end with a bang as it dives down Saturn to crash and burn on the ringed planet on Sept. 15.

But before this fiery goodbye, Cassini will embark on a final set of orbits that include 22 weekly dives in the space between the Saturn and its rings -- an area that has never been explored before, according to NASA. Starting April 22, the journey will take the Cassini from the very inner edge of Saturn's rings to the outer edges of the atmosphere.

The data that will be collected from these multiple flybys are expected to provide valuable knowledge in understanding giant planets and its systems throughout the universe.

Cassini's 20-year mission has been spectacular, a daring exploration of Saturn that has proven to be one of the most successful expeditions in NASA's storied history. From its seven-year journey from Earth to its 13-year orbit around Saturn, Cassini leaves behind a legacy that will be difficult to top with achievements counting the discovery hidden moons and the potential of habitable zones.

"Technologically, it's the most daring and elaborate orbital tour of a planetary system yet executed, with vastly more flybys of planetary bodies, and the closest ever conducted, than any other mission we've ever flown," Cassini Imaging Team head Carolyn Porco said in an interview with Sen.

All good things come to an end, though. According to a report from Mass Live, Cassini is running low on fuel after almost two decades in space. This increases the risk of NASA operators losing control of the spacecraft, which could result in a collision with heavenly objects such as one of Saturn's moons. Since scientists have found potential for life in Titan and Enceladus, it's important to keep these moons from being contaminated.

Instead of risking it, NASA chose to end the Cassini mission with a bold and daring Grand Finale that's worthy of its 20-year service.

TagsNASA, Cassini, Saturn, titan, Enceladus, space exploration, NASA Cassini Mission, NASA Cassini, cassini grand finale, Saturn Rings, Saturn moons

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

New Clues Discovered in Deciphering Inca’s Mysterious Ancient String Code

Silicon-Based Life on Earth Is Closer to Reality Than You Realize: Study

Journey to Mars: The First Ever Mars Colony Might Be 3D Printed From Space Dust

Stargazing 2017: Lyrid Meteor Shower, Asteroid Light Up the Sky This Week

Astronomers Find Habitable Zone in Saturn’s Moon

Join the Conversation

Zoo

PETA Files Another Complaint Against Carolina Roadside Zoo Due to Possible Animal Negligence [Video]
Birds' Keen Sense of Smell Causes Plastic Ingestion
Does CPR Work on Birds? Video of Glasgow Woman Giving Mouth-to-Mouth to a Pigeon Goes Viral [Watch]
Giraffe Calf
Animal Adventure Park Reveals Top Suggestions for the Name of April the Giraffe's Calf
Shipworm
Alien-Looking Shipworm Emerges in the Philippines for the First Time After Centuries of Eluding Capture
Frogs
Certain Components in Frogs' Skin Mucus Could Kill Flu Virus
Beaver
WATCH: Beaver Accidentally Becomes the Leader of 150 Cattle in Canada
Elephant
Free Mali: The World’s Loneliest Elephant Locked Away in Philippine Zoo for Almost 40 Years
Great White Shark
Shark Attacks, Kills Teenage Girl Surfing With Her Father on Australian Waters
dog meat protest
Taiwan Becomes First Asian Country to Ban Eating Cat, Dog Meat -- Will South Korea, China Follow Suit?
space

China Launches First Unmanned Cargo Spacecraft Tianzhou 1

President Donald Trump to Call Astronaut Peggy Whitson, Other ISS Crew in Space

Cassini’s Grand Finale: NASA Saturn Mission to End With a Fiery Crash

Expedition 52 New Crew Members Arrive at the International Space Station

WATCH: Russian Soyuz MS-04 Makes Perfect Midday Launch to Space With Veteran-Rookie ISS Crew
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Silicon-Based Life on Earth Is Closer to Reality Than You Realize: Study

'Pokemon Go' Players are Happier and Friendlier, Study Shows

This Device Could Pull Liters of Water Out of Air Using Ambient Sunlight

This Solar-Powered Tool Can Create Fresh Water Out of Thin Air

Study: Facebook Is Making You Unhappy
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Moss Phlox Blooms In Hitsujiyama Park
Animals

The Truth Behind the Cat Islands of Japan Where Felines Actually Rule
War bunker
Travel

Welcome to Sazan: Albania Reopens Secret Military Base That's Built to Survive Nuclear Attacks
Mt. Denali
Environment

National Park Week: 5 Breathtaking Park Destinations You Can’t Miss
Egyptian mummies
Environment

Mummies, Priceless Artifacts Unearthed in 3,500-Year-Old Egyptian Tomb

Most Popular

  1. 1 Egyptian mummies Mummies, Priceless Artifacts Unearthed in 3,500-Year-Old Egyptian Tomb
  2. 2 Shipworm Alien-Looking Shipworm Emerges in the Philippines for the First Time After Centuries of Eluding Capture
  3. 3 Bright Leonid Fireball Stargazing 2017: Lyrid Meteor Shower, Asteroid Light Up the Sky This Week
  4. 4 NASA Pathfinder Sojourner Rover On Mars Journey to Mars: The First Ever Mars Colony Might Be 3D Printed From Space Dust
  5. 5 Great Barrier Reef Is This the End? Damage to the Great Barrier Reef Reaches New Extreme, Becoming Irreversible
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics