naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change australia animals New York

Silicon-Based Life on Earth Is Closer to Reality Than You Realize: Study

By Naia Carlos
Apr 19, 2017 12:22 PM EDT
Earth Viewed From Apollo 17
In Earth, all life is based in carbon. However, scientists recently proved that nature could evolve to incorporate the prolific silicon in the mix.
(Photo : NASA/Newsmakers via Getty Images)

Life on Earth is rooted in carbon. Silicon-based life sounds like the stuff of science fiction, but a new research shows just how the evolution of nature could lead to the incorporation of silicon in carbon-based molecules. According to a report from Live Science, scientists have found a way to chemically bind carbon and silicon to each other.

In the 1990s, senior author Frances Arnold of the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) in Pasadena pioneered a method called "directed evolution," which includes manipulating microbes into creating unique molecules. For the recent research, Arnold and his team wanted to create enzymes that are able to generate organo-silicon compounds.

The group started by selecting enzymes that could potentially manipulate silicon chemically. Then, they mutated the DNA blueprints of these enzymes over and over again until they reached their desired results.

The researchers eventually focused on a heme protein cytochrome c from the bacterium Rhodothermus marinus. This heme protein is known to transfer electrons to other proteins in the microbe, but the team discovered that it could also produce low levels of organo-silicon compounds. Only three rounds of mutations are needed to transform cytochrome c into a catalyst that's able to generate carbon-silicon bonds more efficiently than synthetic techniques.

"The biggest surprise from this work is how easy it was to get new functions out of biology, new functions perhaps never selected for in the natural world that are still useful to human beings," Arnold explained. "The biological world always seems poised to innovate."

While these findings could take a while to analyze in the context of alien life, the successful laboratory experiment does raise the possibility of microbes creating these molecules naturally in the real world.

"In the universe of possibilities that exist for life, we've shown that it is a very easy possibility for life as we know it to include silicon in organic molecules," Arnold pointed out. "And once you can do it somewhere in the universe, it's probably being done."

The study is published in the journal Science.

Tagssilicon, carbon, CalTech, Frances Arnold, silicon-based life, artfificial life, organo-silicon compounds

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Journey to Mars: The First Ever Mars Colony Might Be 3D Printed From Space Dust

Alien-Looking Shipworm Emerges in the Philippines for the First Time After Centuries of Eluding Capture

Scientists Discover 50 New Spider Species, Including a Giant Tarantula the Size of a Human Face

This Odd, Alien-Like Tiny Jelly Could Be Your Oldest Living Ancestor

National Park Week: 5 Breathtaking Park Destinations You Can’t Miss

Join the Conversation

Great White Shark

Shark Attacks, Kills Teenage Girl Surfing With Her Father on Australian Waters
Giraffe Calf
What Will Be the Name of April the Giraffe's Calf? Here's How You Can Submit Your Entry
An African Safari
Attack of the Croc! Elephant Barely Escapes Crocodile's Violent Attack in Watering Hole [Video]
German shepherd
Heroic Dogs Track, Skydive to Save Wildlife From Poachers in Africa
barn owl
Cuteness Alert! Box of Baby Barn Owls Found in Texas Roadside
dog meat protest
Taiwan Becomes First Asian Country to Ban Eating Cat, Dog Meat -- Will South Korea, China Follow Suit?
Turtle eggs
Easter Egg Hunt of a Lifetime! Scientists Discover 44 Rare Eggs of Endangered Burmese Roofed Turtle
Tarantula
Scientists Discover 50 New Spider Species, Including a Giant Tarantula the Size of a Human Face
Fish Migration
'Environmental DNA' Helps Scientists in Monitoring Fish Migration
space

Astronaut Reveals Secret Treasure Map from Space, Sparking Treasure Hunt in the Caribbean

Mile-Wide Mega Asteroid Nicknamed 'The Rock' to Pass By Earth Tomorrow -- Here's What You Need to Know

Journey to Mars: The First Ever Mars Colony Might Be 3D Printed From Space Dust

Astronomers Find Habitable Zone in Saturn’s Moon

LOOK: Hubble Space Telescope Spotted Massive Auroras on Uranus
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Silicon-Based Life on Earth Is Closer to Reality Than You Realize: Study

This Device Could Pull Liters of Water Out of Air Using Ambient Sunlight

This Solar-Powered Tool Can Create Fresh Water Out of Thin Air

Study: Facebook Is Making You Unhappy

World's First Flying Car 'AeroMobil 3.0' Finally Available for Pre-Order This Year
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Mt. Denali
Environment

National Park Week: 5 Breathtaking Park Destinations You Can’t Miss
Bright Leonid Fireball
Space

Stargazing 2017: Lyrid Meteor Shower, Asteroid Light Up the Sky This Week
War bunker
Travel

Welcome to Sazan Island: Albania Reopens Secret Military Base That's Built to Survive Nuclear Attacks
Jesus' Tomb To Be Unveiled After $4 Million Renovation Project
Biology

Is Jesus Christ Real? Geneticist, Pastor Search for Jesus DNA in Groundbreaking Project

Most Popular

  1. 1 Greenland: A Laboratory For The Symptoms Of Global Warming NASA's Photo of Terrifying Giant Crack on Greenland's Petermann Glacier Raises Curiosity -- How Did It Form?
  2. 2 Scuba Diving WATCH: Filipino Divers Capture 5.7-Magnitude Earthquake Underwater in Terrifying Video
  3. 3 An African Safari Attack of the Croc! Elephant Barely Escapes Crocodile's Violent Attack in Watering Hole [Video]
  4. 4 Pluto Move Over, Pluto: Distant Icy Object 'DeeDee' Qualifies as Solar Sytem's Newest Dwarf Planet
  5. 5 Ear The Mysterious, Torturous Hum Plaguing People Around the World
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics