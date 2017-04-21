President Donald Trump to Call Astronaut Peggy Whitson, Other ISS Crew in Space

President Donald Trump is scheduled to call NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson who is currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS). (Photo : Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump is set to make an out-of-this-world call, literally, as he is scheduled to talk to a female astronaut, the commander of the International Space Station (ISS) Peggy Whitson.

On April 24, President Trump will make an official call to congratulate Peggy Whitson, a female NASA astronaut, for her historic accomplishments.

Whitson is the oldest female astronaut to reach the ISS. Soon, Whitson will also break the record for the longest duty served by a female astronaut aboard the space station.

Presidential daughter Ivanka Trump and fellow NASA astronaut Kate Rubins will join President Trump in a 20-minute call to Whitson.

The Trumps and Rubins will make the call from the Oval Office on Monday. Whitson, a crewmember of Expedition 51, was extended to serve the ISS until September of this year as part of Expedition 52.

"Commander of the station's Expedition 51 crew, Whitson will officially set the U.S. record Monday for most cumulative days in space, surpassing NASA astronaut Jeff Williams' record of 534 days," a NASA official said in a press release.

NASA added that Whitson is also the first woman to command the ISS twice, as well as do the most number of spacewalks for a female astronaut.

Ivanka recently appeared at an event honoring women in STEM. This time, the businesswoman will join his father in honoring a remarkable female astronaut. Whitson's space feat started when she first flew to the ISS in 2002 then followed by Expedition 16 in 2007.

Aside from that, Whitson served as station commander twice, today and in 2007 during Expedition 16. Whitson also has eight spacewalks under her belt. The call will not only honor Whitson's accomplishments but will also raise awareness about space technology and science.

"The Department of Education and NASA are working together, on behalf of the White House, to encourage classrooms throughout America to tune-in to this historic event," a NASA official said.

This particular call from the president also shows how the White House supports STEM and other space science.