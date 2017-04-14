naturewn.com

Trending Topics australia NASA environment endangered species pets

Scientists Discover 50 New Spider Species, Including a Giant Tarantula the Size of a Human Face

By Naia Carlos
Apr 14, 2017 11:52 AM EDT
Tarantula
A man holds a Mexican Red-Legged tarantula.
(Photo : Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The Australian wilderness just got a bit more terrifying as scientists on a two-week expedition came back with identifications on 50 new spider species crawling around in the wild.

According to a report from Australian Geographic, the dozens of newly-identified species were discovered on the Cape York Peninsula in northern Queensland, Australia. Even by the standards of Queensland Museum's Dr Robert Raven -- who was part of the expedition and has previously identified 13 new spider species in one go -- this most recent find of 50 species is nothing less than mind-blowing.

"Under one rock, down in a gully with a fresh-water spring pumping through, I found species from six arachnid orders," Raven said. "It was absolutely spectacular to see all these six groups together."

It's not just the sheer number of the find that made it such a unique discovery, but the variety of the species the team was able to uncover. There were tiny spiders that mimicked ants and were the size of a fingernail, while tarantulas as big as a human face also scurried around. Raven learned that not only can tarantulas swim, they can also dive and stay underwater for extended periods of time.

One of the most notable new discoveries is a peacock spider that indulged in a strange courtship behavior that looks remarkably like dancing, according to a report from The Guardian. Another is a new species of jumping spiders, which also displayed the tendency to dance.

"Jumping spiders have a nice courtship behaviour: they dance for their women," Dr Barbara Baehr said. "I once described one after Mao's Last Dancer because I had seen the ballet and it danced like that. There is a lovely side to spiders, there's not just a terrible, dangerous side."

Baehr explained that the ecological richness of the region and the wet season created a thriving habitat that allowed scientists to discover so many new species of spiders.

The expedition was part of a Bush Blitz project. An official report revealed that 23 scientists worked with indigenous rangers and traditional owners for the two-week-long trip.

 

 

Tagsspiders, australia, Cape York Peninsula, Bush Blitz, Robert Raven, Barbara Baehr, animal behavior, giant tarantula, new spider species, peacock spiders, australia

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Honduran Jungle Hides a ‘Lost City’ With Pyramids, Stone Sculptures and a Vanished Civilization

Amazing! Scientists Create Antibiotic Spider Silk for Treating Wounds via 'Click-Chemistry'

Nowhere to Go: The Disappearing Australian Trapdoor Spider

This Odd, Alien-Like Tiny Jelly Could Be Your Oldest Living Ancestor

Deadly Tree: This Tropical Tree Slaughters Birds for No Good Reason

Join the Conversation

Tarantula

Scientists Discover 50 New Spider Species, Including a Giant Tarantula the Size of a Human Face
elephants
Elephants Can Pass Simple Intelligence Test That Human Children Can't
rare North Atlantic right whale
Record-Breaking! 112 Endangered North Atlantic Right Whales Spotted in Cape Cod Bay
Fish Migration
'Environmental DNA' Helps Scientists in Monitoring Fish Migration
Funnel Web Spider
Is it Halloween Yet? New 'Softball-Sized' Spider With Sharp Fangs Found in Mexico Cave
python
Snake-cation! 5-Foot Reticulated Python Found in Hotel Room Cabinet
orcas
Killer Whales Bred for Captivity: China's First Orca Breeding Facility Highlights Country's Need for Animal Welfare Law
Jellyfish
This Odd, Alien-Like Tiny Jelly Could Be Your Oldest Living Ancestor
Whale
WATCH: Secret Feeding Habits of Whales in Antartica Revealed
space

Astronomers Find Habitable Zone in Saturn’s Moon

LOOK: Hubble Space Telescope Spotted Massive Auroras on Uranus

Metal Layers Discovered on Mars' Atmosphere -- Is it Similar to Earth's Atmosphere?

Stargazing 2017: When and Where to Look at the Pink Full Moon; It's Still Visible on Tuesday, April 12

Three ISS Crew Return to Earth, Record-Breaking NASA Astronaut Peggy Whitson Takes Command of Space Station
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

This Solar-Powered Tool Can Create Fresh Water Out of Thin Air

Researchers Use Glowing Bacteria to Detect Active Landmines

Scientists Unravel the Everyday Problem of Untied Shoelaces

Tea Time! Microwave Could Enhance Taste, Health Benefits of Tea

This Non-Invasive Brain Stimulation Could Make People Honest
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Ear
Environment

The Mysterious, Torturous Hum Plaguing People Around the World
Dragon's blood tree
Animals

The Alien World of Socotra Island: Home to Bizarre Bloody Trees and More Endangered Flora
Archaeologists
Environment

Scientists Unearth Legendary 14,000-Year-Old Village in Canada That Could Rewrite North American History
Zombie
Biology

Are Medieval Zombies Real? First Scientific Evidence of Villagers Versus the Undead Found in a Mass Grave

Most Popular

  1. 1 Donkey Is Donkey Skin the New Ivory? African Donkeys are Being Slaughtered to Extinction
  2. 2 monkeys Meet the Real-Life Mowgli: 8-Year-Old Feral Girl Lives With Monkeys in a Forest in India
  3. 3 New Study Says Water On Mars Flowed After Asteroid Collision Mysterious Circle Discovered on Mars, NASA Asks If It's an Impact Crater
  4. 4 octopus Octopuses, Squids Trade Genomic Evolution for RNA Editing to Adapt to Their Environment
  5. 5 Bay Area Water Inspectors Monitor Water Usage Harvard’s Bionic Leaf Could End World Hunger
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics