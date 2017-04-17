naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA australia animals reptile climate change

ALERT: Fragments of Zika Virus RNA Discovered in Asian Tiger Mosquito in Brazil

By John Raphael
Apr 17, 2017 10:24 AM EDT
Asian tiger mosquito
Asian tiger mosquito may potentially become an additional vector for the virus.
(Photo : Jack Leonard/New Orleans Mosquito and Termite Control Board/Getty Images)

A new study by a team of international researchers revealed that Asian tiger mosquitoes collected from Brazil have shown traces of Zika virus RNA.

Their findings, described in a paper published in the Journal of Medical Entomology, suggest that Aedes albopictus -- commonly known as Asian tiger mosquito -- may potentially become an additional vector for the virus.

"Our results mean that Aedes albopictus may have a role in Zika virus transmission and should be of concern to public health," said Chelsea Smart, Ph.D., associate professor at the Florida Medical Entomology Laboratory at the University of Florida and lead author of the study, in a press release. "This mosquito, found worldwide, has a wide range of hosts and has adapted to colder climates. The role of this mosquito in Zika virus transmission needs to be assessed."

For the study, the researchers collected mosquitoes from Brazil and let them reproduce in a lab. The researchers observed that male Asian tiger mosquitoes that were hatched in the lab tested positive for Zika RNA. This means female Asian tiger mosquitoes collected from Brazil had encountered the Zika virus and passed some of its fragments to their offspring.

Finding fragments of Zika's RNA in Asian tiger mosquitoes does not necessarily mean the "vertical transmission" of the virus from mother to offspring. Without live Zika virus in the offspring, the presence of Zika RNA suggests that either "the female parent was not itself infected with live Zika virus or it was not able to transfer live Zika virus to her eggs," Smartt commented.

Researchers have long been suspecting that other species of mosquitoes can become vectors of Zika virus. However, the Aedes aegypti is still the only confirmed species of mosquito that can transfer the virus to humans.

The detection of Zika RNA in Asian tiger mosquitoes emphasize the need for further research on other mosquito species that can potentially become a vector for the Zika virus. Additionally, the researchers noted that all mosquito species collected in areas with high number of Zika cases should be tested for Zika RNA first before being transferred to other places.

TagsZika virus, Aedes aegypti, Asian tiger mosquito, RNA, Aedes albopictus, zika outbreak, Zika mosquitoes

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Climate Change Is Making Americans' Medical Condition Worse, Top US Doctor Says

ALERT: Zika Virus Could Be Transmitted by More Mosquito Species Than Previously Thought

Heat Stress, Infectious Diseases and Mental Health Threats: The Human Dangers of Climate Change

New Experimental Zika Vaccine 100% Effective in Animal Trials -- How Does it Work?

Zika Update: Virus Linked to Permanent Eye Damage in Infants

Join the Conversation

An African Safari

Attack of the Croc! Elephant Barely Escapes Crocodile's Violent Attack in Watering Hole [Video]
German shepherd
Heroic Dogs Track, Skydive to Save Wildlife From Poachers in Africa
barn owl
Cuteness Alert! Box of Baby Barn Owls Found in Texas Roadside
Giraffe Calf
Finally! April the Giraffe's Baby Is Born: Here's Everything You Need to Know About the Celebrity Calf
dog meat protest
Taiwan Becomes First Asian Country to Ban Eating Cat, Dog Meat -- Will South Korea, China Follow Suit?
Turtle eggs
Easter Egg Hunt of a Lifetime! Scientists Discover 44 Rare Eggs of Endangered Burmese Roofed Turtle
Tarantula
Scientists Discover 50 New Spider Species, Including a Giant Tarantula the Size of a Human Face
rare North Atlantic right whale
Record-Breaking! 112 Endangered North Atlantic Right Whales Spotted in Cape Cod Bay
Fish Migration
'Environmental DNA' Helps Scientists in Monitoring Fish Migration
space

NASA Approves ESA's JUICE Mission to Explore Jupiter's Moon Europa

NASA to Kill Cassini to Protect Alien Ocean World on Saturn's Moon Enceladus From Contamination

Astronomers Find Habitable Zone in Saturn’s Moon

LOOK: Hubble Space Telescope Spotted Massive Auroras on Uranus

Metal Layers Discovered on Mars' Atmosphere -- Is it Similar to Earth's Atmosphere?
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

This Solar-Powered Tool Can Create Fresh Water Out of Thin Air

Study: Facebook Is Making You Unhappy

Researchers Use Glowing Bacteria to Detect Active Landmines

Scientists Unravel the Everyday Problem of Untied Shoelaces

Tea Time! Microwave Could Enhance Taste, Health Benefits of Tea
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

monkeys
Animals

Meet the Real-Life Mowgli: 8-Year-Old Feral Girl Lives With Monkeys in a Forest in India
Mt. Denali
Environment

National Park Week: 5 Breathtaking Park Destinations You Can’t Miss
Archaeologists
Environment

Scientists Unearth Legendary 14,000-Year-Old Village in Canada That Could Rewrite North American History
Zombie
Biology

Are Medieval Zombies Real? First Scientific Evidence of Villagers Versus the Undead Found in a Mass Grave

Most Popular

  1. 1 Whale WATCH: Secret Feeding Habits of Whales in Antartica Revealed
  2. 2 DNA FDA Green-Lights Selling of 23andMe's First-Ever Home Genetic Testing Kit
  3. 3 Tarantula Scientists Discover 50 New Spider Species, Including a Giant Tarantula the Size of a Human Face
  4. 4 Fish Migration 'Environmental DNA' Helps Scientists in Monitoring Fish Migration
  5. 5 Water This Device Could Pull Liters of Water Out of Air Using Ambient Sunlight
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics