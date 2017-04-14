naturewn.com

Trending Topics australia endangered species NASA environment climate change

The Alien World of Socotra Island: Home to Bizarre Bloody Trees and More Endangered Flora

By Naia Carlos
Apr 14, 2017 10:27 AM EDT
Dragon's blood tree
The dragon's blood tree, only found in Socotra, is one of the identifiable features of the archipelago, a part of its alien landscape seen nowhere else on Earth.
(Photo : Peter Franc/YouTube)

The 20-million-year-old trees look straight out of a science fiction film, but the landscape of certain parts of Socotra is so unique and bizarre that it's no wonder that such strange-looking trees sprouted from this ground.

Socotra Archipelago, considered part of Yemen on the Arabian Peninsula, is dubbed the Galapagos of the Indian Ocean due to its spectacular biodiversity, according to a report from Metro.

Its main island is also called Socotra, which is known to be so remote that a third of its plant species are found nowhere else on Earth. Botanists revealed that Socotra's flora are among the ten most endangered in the world.

There are many unusual flora dotting the 3,600-square-kilometer island, but none more eye-catching than the endemic dragon's blood tree with its distinct alien shape. According to a report from the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), the dragon's blood tree, which has been around for 20 million years, bleeds a dark red resin that lent the plant its iconic name.

The blood-like liquid, which seeps out of the tree when it's cut, was used for medical purposes in the early Greek, Roman and Arab civilizations. Later in the 1700s, Italians used the it as a dye to stain wood for violins. Nowadays, its still occasionally sought for special photographic purposes.

Another unique tree found in this island is the Adenium socotranum, which is described by Atlas Obscura as "elephants' legs with pink flowers on top."

Several rare birds are endemic to Socotra such as Socotra starling, Socotra sunbird, and Socotra grosbeak. There are no mammals native to the island except for bats.

According to a 2008 report from the New York Times, a team of biologists conducted a survey of the island's flora and fauna in the 1990s and discovered that there were nearly 700 endemic species in the area. Unlike Galapagos though, Socotra has been inhabited for the past 2,000 or so years. Over 40,000 people live here, most of whom are fishermen and herders.

TagsSocotra Archipelago, Yemen, Socotra, dragon's blood tree, Socotra trees, Trees, Galapagos, Arabian Peninsula, Socotra animals, Socotra island, weird animala, weird trees

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Scientists Discover 50 New Spider Species, Including a Giant Tarantula the Size of a Human Face

Elephants Can Pass Simple Intelligence Test That Human Children Can't

The Alien World of Socotra Island: Home to Bizarre Bloody Trees and More Endangered Flora

Record-Breaking! 112 Endangered North Atlantic Right Whales Spotted in Cape Cod Bay

'Environmental DNA' Helps Scientists in Monitoring Fish Migration

Join the Conversation

Tarantula

Scientists Discover 50 New Spider Species, Including a Giant Tarantula the Size of a Human Face
elephants
Elephants Can Pass Simple Intelligence Test That Human Children Can't
rare North Atlantic right whale
Record-Breaking! 112 Endangered North Atlantic Right Whales Spotted in Cape Cod Bay
Fish Migration
'Environmental DNA' Helps Scientists in Monitoring Fish Migration
Funnel Web Spider
Is it Halloween Yet? New 'Softball-Sized' Spider With Sharp Fangs Found in Mexico Cave
python
Snake-cation! 5-Foot Reticulated Python Found in Hotel Room Cabinet
orcas
Killer Whales Bred for Captivity: China's First Orca Breeding Facility Highlights Country's Need for Animal Welfare Law
Jellyfish
This Odd, Alien-Like Tiny Jelly Could Be Your Oldest Living Ancestor
Whale
WATCH: Secret Feeding Habits of Whales in Antartica Revealed
space

Astronomers Find Habitable Zone in Saturn’s Moon

LOOK: Hubble Space Telescope Spotted Massive Auroras on Uranus

Metal Layers Discovered on Mars' Atmosphere -- Is it Similar to Earth's Atmosphere?

Stargazing 2017: When and Where to Look at the Pink Full Moon; It's Still Visible on Tuesday, April 12

Three ISS Crew Return to Earth, Record-Breaking NASA Astronaut Peggy Whitson Takes Command of Space Station
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

This Solar-Powered Tool Can Create Fresh Water Out of Thin Air

Researchers Use Glowing Bacteria to Detect Active Landmines

Scientists Unravel the Everyday Problem of Untied Shoelaces

Tea Time! Microwave Could Enhance Taste, Health Benefits of Tea

This Non-Invasive Brain Stimulation Could Make People Honest
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Ear
Environment

The Mysterious, Torturous Hum Plaguing People Around the World
Dragon's blood tree
Animals

The Alien World of Socotra Island: Home to Bizarre Bloody Trees and More Endangered Flora
Archaeologists
Environment

Scientists Unearth Legendary 14,000-Year-Old Village in Canada That Could Rewrite North American History
Zombie
Biology

Are Medieval Zombies Real? First Scientific Evidence of Villagers Versus the Undead Found in a Mass Grave

Most Popular

  1. 1 Donkey Is Donkey Skin the New Ivory? African Donkeys are Being Slaughtered to Extinction
  2. 2 monkeys Meet the Real-Life Mowgli: 8-Year-Old Feral Girl Lives With Monkeys in a Forest in India
  3. 3 New Study Says Water On Mars Flowed After Asteroid Collision Mysterious Circle Discovered on Mars, NASA Asks If It's an Impact Crater
  4. 4 octopus Octopuses, Squids Trade Genomic Evolution for RNA Editing to Adapt to Their Environment
  5. 5 Bay Area Water Inspectors Monitor Water Usage Harvard’s Bionic Leaf Could End World Hunger
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics