naturewn.com

Trending Topics endangered species australia environment poaching illegal poaching

'Star Wars’ Tatooine Planet Could Actually Be Real and Habitable

By Naia Carlos
Apr 13, 2017 01:15 PM EDT
Kepler-35
Kepler-35 is one of the planetary double-star systems discovered to exist. But could it host life? Scientists say it can.
(Photo : Photo by NASA/JPL-Caltech/R. Hurt via Getty Images)

The iconic two-sun home planet of Anakin and Luke Skywalker might actually be out there -- and if it really is, Tatooine might actually be habitable. While the fictional "Star Wars" planet is a barren desert world, scientists have discovered that an Earth-sized planet orbiting a double-star system could support life.

According to a report from Phys Org, the key is in the distance. If an Earth-sized planet of a double-star system is at the right distance from its two stars, it could certainly host life. Such a planet in a specific range of distance away wouldn't even have to contain deserts and instead be a habitable world covered in water.

The Kepler-35 system is one of the binary star systems in the universe, a system that was spotted by NASA's famed Kepler space telescope. The two stars -- dubbed Kepler-35A and Kepler-35B -- actually do host the planet Kepler-35b, which is a giant that's roughly eight times the size of Earth.

For their study, Max Popp and Siegfried Eggl designed a model for the Kepler-35 system, specifically creating a hypothetical water-covered planet the size of Earth orbiting the two stars in a period of 341 to 380 days. The scientists analyzed how the climate of such a planet would behave as part of a double-star system, discovering that it would be likely for it to retain water for a long time.

"This means that double-star systems of the type studied here are excellent candidates to host habitable planets, despite the large variations in the amount of starlight hypothetical planets in such a system would receive," Popp said.

Popp and Eggl focused on the habitable zone, a region around a system's star (or stars) where a planet is most likely to contain liquid water. According to their model, a water-covered planet on the far edge of Kepler-35's habitable zone would experience a lot of variation in its surface temperature, with the global average rising and falling by as much as two degrees Celsius throughout the year.

On the other hand, a planet at the inner edge of the habitable zone -- a distance closer to the stars -- would see global average surface temperatures generally stay consistent throughout the year.

Planets outside the habitable zone are unlikely to sustain life as those beyond the outer edge would end up completely covered in ice at some point, while those nearer to the stars than the inner edge would create something like a runaway greenhouse effect.

"Our research is motivated by the fact that searching for potentially habitable planets requires a lot of effort, so it is good to know in advance where to look," Eggl explained. "We show that it's worth targeting double-star systems."

So far, the planets spotted in double-star systems have been large and gaseous.

The study is published in the journal Nature Communications.

TagsTatooine, star wars, NASA, exoplanets, kepler, Kepler-35, Siegfried Eggl, Max Popp, Tatooine planet, Star Wars Tatooine planet, Anakin, Luke Skywalker

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

This Odd, Alien-Like Tiny Jelly Could Be Your Oldest Living Ancestor

The Mysterious, Torturous Hum Plaguing People Around the World

The Search for Next Earth: Astronomers Finally Find Atmosphere in Earth-Like Planet

‘Potentially Hazardous’ Asteroid Speeds Towards Earth

Synlight: Germany Turns on World's Largest Artificial Sun to Create Climate-Friendly Fuel

Join the Conversation

Jellyfish

This Odd, Alien-Like Tiny Jelly Could Be Your Oldest Living Ancestor
Whale
WATCH: Secret Feeding Habits of Whales in Antartica Revealed
Rhino Translocation Project
First Rhino Poaching in 3 Years: Rare One-Horned Rhino in Nepal Brutally Shot at Chitwan National Park
Python
Snake on Drugs: 6-Foot Python Sent to Rehab for Methamphetamine Addiction
orcas
Killer Whales Bred for Captivity: China's First Orca Breeding Facility Highlights Country's Need for Animal Welfare Law
Want Your Pets to Feel Better? Placebo Effect Might Work, Experts Say
Pawternity Leave Is Becoming Official for Staff With Newly Adopted Pets
Grizzly bears
Donald Trump's War on Wildlife: Trump Lifts Ban on Shooting Hibernating Bears, Trapping Resting Wolves, Other Wildlife Protection Laws
Cougar
Are Mountain Lions More Dangerous Than Humans? California Residents Startled by Large Feline Sightings
Crocodile skin
Tainted Fashion: In Vietnam, Crocodiles Are Cut Open, Skinned Alive for Luxury Leather Bags
space

'Star Wars’ Tatooine Planet Could Actually Be Real and Habitable

Stargazing 2017: When and Where to Look at the Pink Full Moon; It's Still Visible on Tuesday, April 12

Three ISS Crew Return to Earth, Record-Breaking NASA Astronaut Peggy Whitson Takes Command of Space Station

Stargazing 2017: Full ‘Pink Moon’ to Illuminate the Skies on April 11

SpaceX Spent 'Less Than Half the Cost' of a Brand New Rocket in Recent Falcon 9 Relaunch
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Tea Time! Microwave Could Enhance Taste, Health Benefits of Tea

FDA Green-Lights Selling of 23andMe's First-Ever Home Genetic Testing Kit

Climate Change May Increase the Amount of Severe Aircraft Turbulence, Here's Why

Harvard’s Bionic Leaf Could End World Hunger

Scientists Devise New Method to Convert Water and Sunshine to 'Solar' Fuel
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Ear
Environment

The Mysterious, Torturous Hum Plaguing People Around the World
hieroglyphs
Travel

LOOK: Archaeologists Discover Remains of 3,700-Year-Old Pyramid in Egypt
Whale bone
Animals

Siberia’s Eerie Whale Bone Alley: Giant Ancient Whale Skulls, Bones Line the Sacred Site
Zombie
Biology

Are Medieval Zombies Real? First Scientific Evidence of Villagers Versus the Undead Found in a Mass Grave

Most Popular

  1. 1 Donkey Is Donkey Skin the New Ivory? African Donkeys are Being Slaughtered to Extinction
  2. 2 monkeys Meet the Real-Life Mowgli: 8-Year-Old Feral Girl Lives With Monkeys in a Forest in India
  3. 3 New Study Says Water On Mars Flowed After Asteroid Collision Mysterious Circle Discovered on Mars, NASA Asks If It's an Impact Crater
  4. 4 octopus Octopuses, Squids Trade Genomic Evolution for RNA Editing to Adapt to Their Environment
  5. 5 Bay Area Water Inspectors Monitor Water Usage Harvard’s Bionic Leaf Could End World Hunger
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics