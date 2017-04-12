naturewn.com

Trending Topics animals australia environment NASA poaching

Scientists Unearth Legendary 14,000-Year-Old Village in Canada That Could Rewrite North American History

By Naia Carlos
Apr 12, 2017 10:50 AM EDT
Archaeologists
Archaeologists have unearthed an ancient settlement that can rewrite much of North American history.
(Photo : Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

For generations, people of the Heiltsuk Nation tell stories of an ancient settlement that survived the Ice Age. This group of people predates many ancient civilizations and could tell of a different history than more popular theories on North Americans.

Archaeologists from the University of Victoria, Hakai Institute and the Heiltsuk Nation unearthed what seems to be this legendary settlement during an excavation on Trinquet Island along British Columbia's central coast, according to a report from CBC News. Discovered in the traditional territory of the Heiltsuk, the village is dated to exist roughly 14,000 years ago, during the last Ice Age where glaciers blanketed most of the continent.

"Heiltsuk oral history talks of a strip of land in that area where the excavation took place," William Housty, a member of Heiltsuk Nation, explained. "It was a place that never froze during the ice age and it was a place where our ancestors flocked to for survival."

Finally, this latest excavation proves the stories that have passed through the Heiltsuk generations. The new information will help the indigenous people with future negotiations of land titles and rights.

"This find is very important because it reaffirms a lot of the history that our people have been talking about for thousands of years," Housty said of the excavation's significance to their culture. "So now we don't just have oral history, we have this archaeological information. It's not just an arbitrary thing that anyone's making up ... We have a history supported from Western science and archaeology."

One of the researchers of the find, Alisha Gauvreau of the University of Victoria and Hakai Institute, revealed that the team was able to unearth some artifacts like wooden tools as well as charcoal flakes from a hearth that they sent for carbon dating.

The discovery of this ancient settlement in Canada also paints a different picture on the history of North Americans. Many believe that humans arrived in the Americas from Asia, crossing a bridge from Russia to Alaska on foot, according to a report from IFLS. From here, they were able to make it to eastern and central Canada. However, the study offers a different analysis, saying humans first moved down the coast using boats.

"The alternative theory, which is supported by our data as well as evidence that has come from stone tools and other carbon dating, is people were capable of travelling by boat," Gauvreau said. "From our site, it is apparent that they were rather adept sea mammal hunters."

TagsHeiltsuk Nation, Hakai Institute, University of Victoria, North America, Canada, British Columbia, Trinquet Island, archaeology, history, North Americans, ancient village in Canada, Heiltsuk

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

The Mysterious, Torturous Hum Plaguing People Around the World

The Search for Next Earth: Astronomers Finally Find Atmosphere in Earth-Like Planet

Siberia’s Eerie Whale Bone Alley: Giant Ancient Whale Skulls, Bones Line the Sacred Site

The Original Brexit: Evidence Emerges of Britain’s Former Split From Europe

Lost Ancient City of Ucetia Finally Found With Iconic Roman Mosaics

Join the Conversation

orcas

Killer Whales Bred for Captivity: China's First Orca Breeding Facility Highlights Country's Need for Animal Welfare Law
Want Your Pets to Feel Better? Placebo Effect Might Work, Experts Say
Pawternity Leave Is Becoming Official for Staff With Newly Adopted Pets
Grizzly bears
Donald Trump's War on Wildlife: Trump Lifts Ban on Shooting Hibernating Bears, Trapping Resting Wolves, Other Wildlife Protection Laws
Cougar
Are Mountain Lions More Dangerous Than Humans? California Residents Startled by Large Feline Sightings
Visitors Enjoy The Wildlife At The Farne Islands
WATCH: Rare Clip of Elusive Deep Sea Giant -- Seven-Armed Octopus Devouring Helpless Jellyfish
Monitor Lizard
From Bangkok to UK: 6-Inch Exotic Monitor Lizard Sneaks Into Traveler's Suitcase
dead donkey
Killing for 'Medicine': Rise in China's Demand for Donkey Skin Threatens Livelihood of Locals
octopus
Octopuses, Squids Trade Genomic Evolution for RNA Editing to Adapt to Their Environment
Crocodile skin
Tainted Fashion: In Vietnam, Crocodiles Are Cut Open, Skinned Alive for Luxury Leather Bags
space

Stargazing 2017: When and Where to Look at the Pink Full Moon; It's Still Visible on Tuesday, April 12

Stargazing 2017: Full ‘Pink Moon’ to Illuminate the Skies on April 11

SpaceX Spent 'Less Than Half the Cost' of a Brand New Rocket in Recent Falcon 9 Relaunch

Mysterious Circle Discovered on Mars, NASA Asks If It's an Impact Crater

Rare Discovery: Atmosphere Found in Earth-Like Exoplanet
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

FDA Green-Lights Selling of 23andMe's First-Ever Home Genetic Testing Kit

Climate Change May Increase the Amount of Severe Aircraft Turbulence, Here's Why

Harvard’s Bionic Leaf Could End World Hunger

Scientists Devise New Method to Convert Water and Sunshine to 'Solar' Fuel

Researchers Create Artificial Yeast That May Pave Way to 'Designer' Organisms
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Ear
Environment

The Mysterious, Torturous Hum Plaguing People Around the World
hieroglyphs
Travel

LOOK: Archaeologists Discover Remains of 3,700-Year-Old Pyramid in Egypt
Whale bone
Animals

Siberia’s Eerie Whale Bone Alley: Giant Ancient Whale Skulls, Bones Line the Sacred Site
Zombie
Biology

Are Medieval Zombies Real? First Scientific Evidence of Villagers Versus the Undead Found in a Mass Grave

Most Popular

  1. 1 Donkey Is Donkey Skin the New Ivory? African Donkeys are Being Slaughtered to Extinction
  2. 2 monkeys Meet the Real-Life Mowgli: 8-Year-Old Feral Girl Lives With Monkeys in a Forest in India
  3. 3 New Study Says Water On Mars Flowed After Asteroid Collision Mysterious Circle Discovered on Mars, NASA Asks If It's an Impact Crater
  4. 4 octopus Octopuses, Squids Trade Genomic Evolution for RNA Editing to Adapt to Their Environment
  5. 5 Bay Area Water Inspectors Monitor Water Usage Harvard’s Bionic Leaf Could End World Hunger
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics