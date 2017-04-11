naturewn.com

Trending Topics animals NASA endangered species pregnant giraffe animal cruelty

Yuck! Dead 'Decomposing' Bat Found Inside Florida Walmart's Packed Salad

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Apr 11, 2017 06:05 AM EDT
Bat
Bat catcher Gunawan displays a bat captured in a cave on July 31, 2009 in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. A typical catch numbers around 800 bats a month. The Imogiri people believe that the meat of the local bat has healing properties for asthma and respiratory problems.
(Photo : Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images)

Two Florida customers reportedly discovered a decomposing dead bat in a prepackaged Walmart salad. The unnamed customers have already eaten some of the salad when they noticed the dead bat.

New York Times reported that the greens were packed in a container of Organic Marketside Spring Mix. Upon being notified about the incident, the salad maker Fresh Express, immediately issued a recall on their products.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the recall on their website.

"The item subject to the recall is 5 oz. Organic Marketside Spring Mix marketed in a clear container with production code G089B19 and best-if-used-by date of APR 14, 2017 located on the front label, and UPC code 6 8113132897 5 located on the bottom of the container. The recalled salads were distributed only to Walmart stores located in the Southeastern region of the United States," FDA wrote.

Meanwhile, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a statement, citing that customers were already given post-exposure rabies treatment in case they have contracted it from the cave-dwelling species they found in their meal. CDC noted that they could not directly identify whether the dead bat had rabies since it is already decomposing.

While contracting rabies directly from a bat is rare, CDC said they need not to be complacent. Fortunately, the two unlucky customers have been found to be in good, healthy condition.

Experts from the CDC and FDA are working together to investigate how the bat got into the fresh salad container.

The bat was a Mexican free-tailed bat (Tadarida brasiliensis), which are medium-sized bats with long, narrow wings, making them excellent and fast flyers.

Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum cited that Mexican free-tails prefer to roost in caves, but will also choose attics, under bridges or abandoned buildings. They can be found in Mexico and all throughout western, northern, central and southern America.

Tagswalmart, dead bat, bat, mexican free-tailed bat, Salad, pre-packed salad, food, food safety, food handling, Organic Marketside Spring Mix, Walmart salad, bat in Walmart salad, dead bat in Walmart salad, Fresh Express, dead bat in salad, decomposing bat, Bats, rabies, mexican free-tailed bat, Food Contamination, Florida Walmart

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Yuck! Dead 'Decomposing' Bat Found Inside Florida Walmart's Packed Salad

Are Mountain Lions More Dangerous Than Humans? California Residents Startled by Large Feline Sightings

From Bangkok to UK: 6-Inch Exotic Monitor Lizard Sneaks Into Traveler's Suitcase

Man Fined for Letting His 'Pet' Snake Slither Without Leash at a Park

Deadly Tree: This Tropical Tree Slaughters Birds for No Good Reason

Join the Conversation

dead donkey

Killing for 'Medicine': Rise in China's Demand for Donkey Skin Threatens Livelihood of Locals
octopus
Octopuses, Squids Trade Genomic Evolution for RNA Editing to Adapt to Their Environment
Crocodile skin
Tainted Fashion: In Vietnam, Crocodiles Are Cut Open, Skinned Alive for Luxury Leather Bags
New Laws For Pet Welfare To Come Into Force
Life With Pets: Talking to Dogs, Cats Is Actually a Sign of Intelligence
python
Man Fined for Letting His 'Pet' Snake Slither Without Leash at a Park
Red panda
Australia's Rare Red Panda Triplets Make First Public Appearance at Symbio Wildlife Park
Whale
Have You Seen Him? Seach Ongoing for Gray Whale Entangled in a Metal Frame
Giant Pandas Play After Snow In Hangzhou
China to Create Massive Panda Reserve, 3 Times the Size of Yellowstone National Park
Indochinese tiger cubs
Less Than 300 But Fighting: Breeding Population of Nearly Extinct Indochinese Tiger Brings Hope
space

Three ISS Crew Return to Earth, Record-Breaking NASA Astronaut Peggy Whitson Takes Command of Space Station

NASA to Send Crewed Mission to Venus as Training Ground for Mission to Mars

SpaceX Spent 'Less Than Half the Cost' of a Brand New Rocket in Recent Falcon 9 Relaunch

Mysterious Circle Discovered on Mars, NASA Asks If It's an Impact Crater

Rare Discovery: Atmosphere Found in Earth-Like Exoplanet
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Gold-Plated Crystal Sensor Is the Future of Natural Gas Detectors

FDA Green-Lights Selling of 23andMe's First-Ever Home Genetic Testing Kit

Scientists Devise New Method to Convert Water and Sunshine to 'Solar' Fuel

Researchers Create Artificial Yeast That May Pave Way to 'Designer' Organisms

Alabama Man Nearly Dies After Sleeping Beside Charging Phone
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

hieroglyphs
Travel

LOOK: Archaeologists Discover Remains of 3,700-Year-Old Pyramid in Egypt
Whale bone
Animals

Siberia’s Eerie Whale Bone Alley: Giant Ancient Whale Skulls, Bones Line the Sacred Site
Zombie
Biology

Are Medieval Zombies Real? First Scientific Evidence of Villagers Versus the Undead Found in a Mass Grave
Man Lying in Bed
Health & Medicine

Scientists for 'Cocktail Study' Will Pay $16,000 to People Willing to Lie in Bed for 60 Days

Most Popular

  1. 1 Donkey Is Donkey Skin the New Ivory? African Donkeys are Being Slaughtered to Extinction
  2. 2 monkeys Meet the Real-Life Mowgli: 8-Year-Old Feral Girl Lives With Monkeys in a Forest in India
  3. 3 New Study Says Water On Mars Flowed After Asteroid Collision Mysterious Circle Discovered on Mars, NASA Asks If It's an Impact Crater
  4. 4 octopus Octopuses, Squids Trade Genomic Evolution for RNA Editing to Adapt to Their Environment
  5. 5 Bay Area Water Inspectors Monitor Water Usage Harvard’s Bionic Leaf Could End World Hunger
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics