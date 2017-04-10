naturewn.com

Trending Topics animals NASA New York poaching endangered species

Three ISS Crew Return to Earth, Record-Breaking NASA Astronaut Peggy Whitson Takes Command of Space Station

By Jess F.
Apr 10, 2017 12:04 PM EDT
Expedition 50 Crew Press Conference
NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson is now the commander of the International Space Station after Shane Kimbrough returned to Earth. Whitson will soon break the record for the astronaut who clocked in the longest cumulative hours in space.
(Photo : Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images)

The International Space Station's (ISS) former Expedition 50 commander Shane Kimbrough returned to Earth today, April 10. This homecoming left the space station under the command of NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson.

Three crewmembers left the ISS after spending 173 days in space. Their capsule landed in Kazakhstan at 7:20 a.m. Kimbrough traveled back to Earth with Roscosmos astronauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Andrey Borisenko. The three astronauts were joined by tons of experiments on their trip back home.

One of their most popular experiments is the microgravity expanded stem cell investigation, which observed cell growth in microgravity. This is vital because it might eventually lead to treatment for space diseases and injuries, which are important for longer deep space flights such as the journey to Mars.

Commander Shane Kimbrough spent 189 days in space, while Borisenko clocked in 337 days and Ryzhikov with 173 days.

With Kimbrough back home, the leadership was transferred to female astronaut Peggy Whitson. Oleg Novitsky of Roscosmos and Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency (ESA) support Whitson while waiting for two more crewmembers to arrive at the ISS.

NASA astronaut Jack Fischer and Fyodor Yurchikhin of Roscosmos are scheduled to launch for the ISS this coming April 20. With Whitson manning the space station, she broke another world record being the first female astronaut to lead the ISS twice, according to a report.

"Moments ago @AstroPeggy broke yet another record when she became the first woman to command the space station twice!," a NASA official said in a Tweet.

The remarkable Peggy Whitson has other records under her belt. She is expected to break the record for the longest cumulative days spent in space -- a total of 534 days. A record currently held by a male counterpart, Jeff Williams. Whitson is expected to break the record on April 24.

NASA and Roscosmos agreed to extend Whitson's duty aboard the ISS. The female astronaut will remain in space until September.

TagsISS, International Space Station, expedition 50, female astronaut, Peggy Whitson, Shane Kimbrough, Female ISS commander, ISS commander, ISS crew return to Earth, Space Station, NASA, Roscosmos, ESA

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

NASA's Johnson Space Center, ISS Crew Prepare Upcoming Spacewalks, First of Three Started Friday

Former CIA Officer and the First African-American Female Astronaut to Board the International Space Station

Astronauts Peggy Whitson and Shane Kimbrough Complete First January Spacewalk Outside the ISS

ISS Crew Prepares For 2017 Spacewalk, ESA Astronaut Tomas Pesquet To Perform Spacewalk Duty For The First Time

LOOK: 50 Astronauts Aboard the ISS Do Their 'Mannequin' Challenge From Space

Join the Conversation

dead donkey

Killing for 'Medicine': Rise in China's Demand for Donkey Skin Threatens Livelihood of Locals
octopus
Octopuses, Squids Trade Genomic Evolution for RNA Editing to Adapt to Their Environment
Crocodile skin
Tainted Fashion: In Vietnam, Crocodiles Are Cut Open, Skinned Alive for Luxury Leather Bags
New Laws For Pet Welfare To Come Into Force
Life With Pets: Talking to Dogs, Cats Is Actually a Sign of Intelligence
python
Man Fined for Letting His 'Pet' Snake Slither Without Leash at a Park
Red panda
Australia's Rare Red Panda Triplets Make First Public Appearance at Symbio Wildlife Park
Whale
Have You Seen Him? Seach Ongoing for Gray Whale Entangled in a Metal Frame
Giant Pandas Play After Snow In Hangzhou
China to Create Massive Panda Reserve, 3 Times the Size of Yellowstone National Park
Indochinese tiger cubs
Less Than 300 But Fighting: Breeding Population of Nearly Extinct Indochinese Tiger Brings Hope
space

Three ISS Crew Return to Earth, Record-Breaking NASA Astronaut Peggy Whitson Takes Command of Space Station

NASA to Send Crewed Mission to Venus as Training Ground for Mission to Mars

SpaceX Spent 'Less Than Half the Cost' of a Brand New Rocket in Recent Falcon 9 Relaunch

Mysterious Circle Discovered on Mars, NASA Asks If It's an Impact Crater

Rare Discovery: Atmosphere Found in Earth-Like Exoplanet
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Gold-Plated Crystal Sensor Is the Future of Natural Gas Detectors

FDA Green-Lights Selling of 23andMe's First-Ever Home Genetic Testing Kit

Scientists Devise New Method to Convert Water and Sunshine to 'Solar' Fuel

Researchers Create Artificial Yeast That May Pave Way to 'Designer' Organisms

Alabama Man Nearly Dies After Sleeping Beside Charging Phone
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

hieroglyphs
Travel

LOOK: Archaeologists Discover Remains of 3,700-Year-Old Pyramid in Egypt
Whale bone
Animals

Siberia’s Eerie Whale Bone Alley: Giant Ancient Whale Skulls, Bones Line the Sacred Site
Zombie
Biology

Are Medieval Zombies Real? First Scientific Evidence of Villagers Versus the Undead Found in a Mass Grave
Man Lying in Bed
Health & Medicine

Scientists for 'Cocktail Study' Will Pay $16,000 to People Willing to Lie in Bed for 60 Days

Most Popular

  1. 1 Donkey Is Donkey Skin the New Ivory? African Donkeys are Being Slaughtered to Extinction
  2. 2 monkeys Meet the Real-Life Mowgli: 8-Year-Old Feral Girl Lives With Monkeys in a Forest in India
  3. 3 New Study Says Water On Mars Flowed After Asteroid Collision Mysterious Circle Discovered on Mars, NASA Asks If It's an Impact Crater
  4. 4 octopus Octopuses, Squids Trade Genomic Evolution for RNA Editing to Adapt to Their Environment
  5. 5 Bay Area Water Inspectors Monitor Water Usage Harvard’s Bionic Leaf Could End World Hunger
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics