naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA china asteroid Earth ISS

Astronauts Peggy Whitson and Shane Kimbrough Complete First January Spacewalk Outside the ISS

By Jess F.
Jan 10, 2017 11:23 AM EST
Space Shuttle Astronauts Work Aboard Space Station
NASA astronauts Peggy Whitson and Shane Kimbrough completed a spacewalk last Jan. 6. The mission is to upgrade the power system of the space station.
(Photo : NASA via Getty Images)

Two NASA astronauts completed the first spacewalk of 2017. The oldest female astronaut to reach space, Peggy Whitson, and International Space Station (ISS) commander Shane Kimbrough replaced batteries near the solar array of the ISS.

The spacewalk conducted last Jan. 6 was done to upgrade some of the power systems of the space station. The whole process took six hours and 32 minutes to complete.

The Expedition 50 astronauts installed adapter plates and connected the electrical system of the new lithium-ion batteries. The spacewalk was seen live by everyone through NASA TV. A huge amount of time outside the space station was spent tightening the new latches and connecting the power systems, which are conducted by Whitson while being assisted by Kimbrough.

According to NASA, the nickel-hydrogen batteries were replaced by lithium-ion. The batteries store the energy collected by the space station's solar array. The two astronauts, however, did not do all the dirty work as robots did the initial stage of the process since the start of the year.

Another spacewalk will be conducted this month in order to finalize the power upgrade. The second one will take place on Jan. 13 with the European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Thomas Pesquet and Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy.

NASA revealed other details of the mission. "Once again, Kimbrough will be designated extravehicular crew member 1 (EV 1), wearing a suit bearing red stripes for the fourth spacewalk of his career," an agency official said in a press release.

ESA's Thomas Pesquet, however, will perform his first spacewalk this weekend. Pesquet will be the 11th ESA astronaut to walk outside the space station.

"We have started well in advance to prepare for the spacewalks of January," Thomas Pesquet said in a statement. "It is a lot of work to service the suits and get them ready, get familiar with the choreography and prepare the tools and equipment. Not even mentioning the thousands of hours of work for all the personnel on the ground."

In total, there were 196 spacewalks completed; that's 1,224 hours and six minutes outside the science lab in space.


TagsSpacewalk, ISS, NASA, ESA, International Space Station, Peggy Whitson, Shane Kimbrough, ISS spacewalk, new year spacewalk, NASA spacewalk video

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Look! NASA Reveals Image of Earth And Moon Photographed from Mars

NASA Unveils Two New Asteroid Missions, To Launch Lucy and Psyche

NASA NEOWISE Detects Two Space Rocks Including a Comet or Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth

ISS Crew Prepares For 2017 Spacewalk, ESA Astronaut Tomas Pesquet To Perform Spacewalk Duty For The First Time

LOOK: 50 Astronauts Aboard the ISS Do Their 'Mannequin' Challenge From Space

Join the Conversation

Snake Day In Miami

Surprise! Man Finds Rare Anaconda Inside His Apartment Toilet
Shark
Ghost Sharks: 280 Million Year Old Skull Explains Origin of the Strange Animal
Dolphins
Navy-Trained War Dolphins to Help Search and Capture Highly Endangered Vaquitas
Alligator
CAUGHT ON CAM: 15-Foot Python vs. 5-Foot Alligator -- Who Will Win?
An African Safari
Cheetahs are About to Go Extinct, Scientists Confirm
Great dane
Big and Adorable: Meet Freddy, The World's Tallest Dog
Dog
WATCH: Brave Dog Protects Injured Friend From Oncoming Train
space

Close Call! An Asteroid Whizzed Past Earth at an Alarmingly Close Distance

Astronauts Peggy Whitson and Shane Kimbrough Complete First January Spacewalk Outside the ISS

Milky Way's Black Hole Spews Out Enormous 'Spitballs' The Size of Planets

Earth's Moon Might Have Been Formed by Tiny Moons All Crashing Together
science

Prominent Childhood Vaccines Skeptic to Lead Trump's Vaccine Safety Panel

Terrifying: Large Tarantula Devours a Foot-long Snake

The Rise of Weekend Warrior: Exercising 1 or 2 Times a Week Can Still be Beneficial

Powerful Solar Storms Could Vaporize, Melt Soil in Moon's Polar Regions
tech

Researchers to Use Smart Discs to Combat Cancer Tumors

Amazing! Scientists Create Antibiotic Spider Silk for Treating Wounds via 'Click-Chemistry'

Scientists Plan to 'De-Extinct' a Big Ancient Cow -- How to Bring Back the Auroch?

Google DeepMind Unveils More Powerful AlphaGO Model, Beats World Champion
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Surgeons
News

Shocking! Tiny Brain With Skull and Hair Found In Teen's Ovary
China smog
News

Reporting For Duty! China Designates Smog Police To Combat Pollution
Big Fire in Titanic First Before Iceberg Hit, NEW Evidence Suggests!
News

Big Fire in Titanic First Before Iceberg Hit, NEW Evidence Suggests
Surgical scar
News

Surgical Scissors Finally Removed From Man's Body After 18 Years

Most Popular

  1. 1 Latest Consumer Technology Products On Display At CES 2017 This New Ultra-Smart Robot Can Play Chess, Serve Coffee
  2. 2 Surgeons Shocking! Tiny Brain With Skull and Hair Found In Teen's Ovary
  3. 3 NASA's Operation IceBridge Maps Changes To Antartica's Ice Mass Uh-Oh! There's a Gigantic Iceberg About to Break Off From the Antarctic
  4. 4 Plants May Be Able to See, Scientists Discover Plants May Be Able to See, Scientists Discover
  5. 5 General Relativity Standard Model Is Breaking Down, Black Hole Data Reveals Milky Way's Black Hole Spews Out Enormous 'Spitballs' The Size of Planets
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics