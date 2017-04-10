naturewn.com

Trending Topics animals NASA New York poaching endangered species

ALERT: Severe Bleaching Events Destroy Two-Thirds of Great Barrier Reef in Just 12 Months

By John Raphael
Apr 10, 2017 09:00 AM EDT
Great Barrier Reef
Over two-thirds of the Great Barrier Reef was damaged by back-to-back bleaching events.
(Photo : Phil Walter/Getty Images)

The two consecutive bleaching events in the past 12 months have left the largest living structure on Earth hanging by the thread, with more than half of its grandeur gone.

Scientists assured that Australia's Great Barrier Reef is not dying. However the back-to-back bleaching event has caused great loss. In their newest survey, researchers from ARC Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies at James Cook University in Queensland found that the center part of the Great Barrier Reef has taken most of the serious blow during this year's bleaching event.

The record-breaking bleaching event last year killed, on average, about 67 percent of the 500-mile coral stretch in the northern section of the reef. Now, with the latest casualties in the central section, the damage of the back-to-back bleaching event has spread another 400 miles.

"That's obviously an enormous loss over two-thirds of the Great Barrier Reef," said Terry Hughes, director of the centre, in a report from Washington Post. "I wouldn't say the barrier reef is dying. But clearly, we're measuring serious losses here. And the reason it's happening is global warming."

In the last 20 years, the Great Barrier Reef has already experienced four major bleaching events: in 1998, 2002, 2016 and 2017. The fastest-growing species of corals may take at least 10 years to make a decent recovery, while slower-growing corals may take far longer.

"Corals are resilient creatures," said Robert Richmond, a coral reef expert and director of the University of Hawaii's Kewalo Marine Laboratory, as per National Geographic. "Given a chance they can come back. We're just not getting any breaks whatsoever, and the severity of the problem is increasing with time."

Unusually warm water temperatures could stress the corals leading to the mass exodus of photosynthetic algae, called zooxanthellae, from their cells. During this time, the corals lose color and turn white; thus, the term "coral bleaching." Corals are more likely to die during longer and stronger bleaching events, just like the ones that occurred last year and earlier this year.

Tagscoral bleaching, Great Barrier Reef, australia, global warming, Great Barrier Reef coral bleaching, Great Barrier Reef Dying, Great Barrier Reef dead, coral reefs

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

British Cruise Ship Damages Indonesia's Pristine Coral Reefs in Rajah Ampat Islands

Great Barrier Reef in Line for Another Mass Coral Bleaching Event

Researchers Map Out Damage of the Worst Coral Bleaching in the Great Barrier Reef Ever Recorded

Climate Change Could Wipe Out Deep-Sea Coral Population in North Atlantic

Newly Discovered Coral Reef System Found At the Amazon River Already in Grave Danger

Join the Conversation

dead donkey

Killing for 'Medicine': Rise in China's Demand for Donkey Skin Threatens Livelihood of Locals
octopus
Octopuses, Squids Trade Genomic Evolution for RNA Editing to Adapt to Their Environment
Crocodile skin
Tainted Fashion: In Vietnam, Crocodiles Are Cut Open, Skinned Alive for Luxury Leather Bags
New Laws For Pet Welfare To Come Into Force
Life With Pets: Talking to Dogs, Cats Is Actually a Sign of Intelligence
python
Man Fined for Letting His 'Pet' Snake Slither Without Leash at a Park
Red panda
Australia's Rare Red Panda Triplets Make First Public Appearance at Symbio Wildlife Park
Whale
Have You Seen Him? Seach Ongoing for Gray Whale Entangled in a Metal Frame
Giant Pandas Play After Snow In Hangzhou
China to Create Massive Panda Reserve, 3 Times the Size of Yellowstone National Park
Indochinese tiger cubs
Less Than 300 But Fighting: Breeding Population of Nearly Extinct Indochinese Tiger Brings Hope
space

Three ISS Crew Return to Earth, Record-Breaking NASA Astronaut Peggy Whitson Takes Command of Space Station

NASA to Send Crewed Mission to Venus as Training Ground for Mission to Mars

SpaceX Spent 'Less Than Half the Cost' of a Brand New Rocket in Recent Falcon 9 Relaunch

Mysterious Circle Discovered on Mars, NASA Asks If It's an Impact Crater

Rare Discovery: Atmosphere Found in Earth-Like Exoplanet
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Gold-Plated Crystal Sensor Is the Future of Natural Gas Detectors

FDA Green-Lights Selling of 23andMe's First-Ever Home Genetic Testing Kit

Scientists Devise New Method to Convert Water and Sunshine to 'Solar' Fuel

Researchers Create Artificial Yeast That May Pave Way to 'Designer' Organisms

Alabama Man Nearly Dies After Sleeping Beside Charging Phone
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

hieroglyphs
Travel

LOOK: Archaeologists Discover Remains of 3,700-Year-Old Pyramid in Egypt
Whale bone
Animals

Siberia’s Eerie Whale Bone Alley: Giant Ancient Whale Skulls, Bones Line the Sacred Site
Zombie
Biology

Are Medieval Zombies Real? First Scientific Evidence of Villagers Versus the Undead Found in a Mass Grave
Man Lying in Bed
Health & Medicine

Scientists for 'Cocktail Study' Will Pay $16,000 to People Willing to Lie in Bed for 60 Days

Most Popular

  1. 1 Donkey Is Donkey Skin the New Ivory? African Donkeys are Being Slaughtered to Extinction
  2. 2 monkeys Meet the Real-Life Mowgli: 8-Year-Old Feral Girl Lives With Monkeys in a Forest in India
  3. 3 New Study Says Water On Mars Flowed After Asteroid Collision Mysterious Circle Discovered on Mars, NASA Asks If It's an Impact Crater
  4. 4 octopus Octopuses, Squids Trade Genomic Evolution for RNA Editing to Adapt to Their Environment
  5. 5 Bay Area Water Inspectors Monitor Water Usage Harvard’s Bionic Leaf Could End World Hunger
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics