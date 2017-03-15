naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Elon Musk Spacex NOAA Robots

British Cruise Ship Severely Damages One of Indonesia's Most Pristine Coral Reefs

By John Raphael
Mar 15, 2017 07:15 AM EDT
Coral Reefs
One of the most pristine coral reefs of Indonesia was severely damaged as a British-owned cruise ship ran aground during a low tide last week.
(Photo : Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

One of the most pristine coral reefs of Indonesia was severely damaged as a British-owned cruise ship ran aground during a low tide last week.

According to the report from Fox News, the total damage stretched over 145,000 square miles and costs approximately $18 million. Investigation conducted by the Papua State University, Regional Technical Implementing Unit and Conservation International Indonesia revealed that the crash also damaged several reefs that are endemic in Indonesia's Raja Ampat island chain.

"The types of reefs that were damaged by the ship are Genus Porites, Acropora, Poicilopora, Tubastrea, Montipora, Stylopora, Favia and Pavites," said Ricardo Tapilatu, lead researchers of the investigation, in a report from The Jakarta Post. "It will take decades to restore the reefs."

The 295-foot cruise ship, named Caledonian Sky, weighs about 4,200 tons and has 102 passengers aboard. It was reported that the ship was just finishing up with its bird-watching trip on Waigeo Island when it veered slightly off course, running aground during the low tide and crashing through the coral reefs.

Investigators revealed that the cruise ship allegedly conducted their trip in the area without consulting local guides. Furthermore, the crew in the crew ship is reported to rely solely on GPS navigation without considering the tide.

Noble Caledonia, which operated the cruise ship, considered the accident as "unfortunate" accident. The company assured that they will completely cooperate to the investigation.

The Indonesian Environment and Forestry Ministry already send their staff in the accident area to assess the damage done to the coral reefs and to collect evidence. Officials said evidence collected in the area will be used to later to identify the amount of compensation Noble Caledonia must pay to Indonesia.

Locals were upset and enrage by the damaged done to the corals. One of the main income-generating activities in the area is their tourism, which relied heavily to the pristine coral reefs. Now that the reef is badly damaged, locals are worried that it will greatly impact the appeal of their island to tourists.

Tagscoral reefs, indonesia, Raja Ampat, British cruise ship, Caledonian Sky, Cruise Ship, Coral reef damage, Indonesia coral reef

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Greenpeace Releases Stunning Image of Unique Coral Reef System at the Mouth of the Amazon

Climate Change Could Wipe Out Deep-Sea Coral Population in North Atlantic

Warming Ocean Forces Coral Reef Fish to Relocate to Cooler Waters

Amazing Discovery: New Species of Deep-Reef Butterflyfish Found in Papahānaumokuākea National Marine Monument

Newly Discovered Coral Reef System Found At the Amazon River Already in Grave Danger

Join the Conversation

Pit bull

'I Heard at Least Ten Gunshots': Police Fatally Shoots Pit Bulls Chomping on a Man
Snake
Snake Plague: Guam's Invasive Snakes Are Destroying The Ecosystem
Whale song vibrations may be disrupted by human activity
Anti-Social Humpback Whales Spotted Gathering Strangely by the Hundreds
lobster
Seafood Company in Australia Convicted for 'Brutally' Killing Lobster
Taronga Zoo Animals Recieve Christmas Gifts
April the Giraffe in New York Is About to Give Birth at Any Moment [Watch Live Stream]
Wild boar
Radioactive Wild Boars Take Over Japanese Towns After Fukushima Nuclear Disaster
lobster
Seafood Company in Australia Convicted for 'Brutally' Killing Lobster
Dolphin
WATCH: Jumping Dolphin Slams Onto Australian Surfer
Sheepdogs Are Auctioned At Skipton
Cute! Stray Dog Adopted by Monastery, Made an Honorary Friar
space

Martian Beer, Anyone? Budweiser Plans to Brew Beer on the Red Planet

'Game of Thrones' Elements of Fire and Ice May Be Behind Earth Freezing for 5 Million Years

NASA Radar Locates India's Missing Lunar Orbiter Chandrayaan-1 After 8 Years

Harvard Scientists Suggest Mysterious Fast Radio Bursts Could Be Aliens

China Announces Plans to Develop Lunar Spacecraft for Manned Mission to the Moon
science

This 40000-Year-Old Cranium in Portugal Blurs the Line of Evolution

British Cruise Ship Severely Damages One of Indonesia's Most Pristine Coral Reefs

ALERT: 2 People Dead Due to Multi-State Listeria Outbreak Linked to Raw Milk Cheese

Great Barrier Reef in Line for Another Mass Coral Bleaching Event

Cassini Sends Clearest Images of Saturn's Ravioli-Shaped Moon Pan
tech

Tech Devices Will Be Super Cheap, 'Seamless' in the Future via Ubiquitous Computing

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Bets to Save Southern Australia from Power Crisis in 100 Days

Cracking Dubai's 'Flying Taxi' -- How Will It Work?

IBM Successfully Uses Magnetism to Encode Data on a Single Atom

Fuel of the Future: New Research Says Water Could Power the World
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Ramses II Statue
News

Rare Discovery: Massive Statue of Ancient Egyptian Pharaoh Unearthed in Cairo Slums
Ecocubo
News

Ecocubo: This Modular Tiny House From Cork and Wood Is Every Traveler's Dream
Tianjin Clinic Treats Obese Woman With Surgery
News

World's Heaviest Woman Undergoes Successful Surgery
Inside The ICU
News

Scientific Proof of Life After Death? Unexplained Brain Activity of Dead Patient Baffles Scientists

Most Popular

  1. 1 Taronga Zoo Animals Recieve Christmas Gifts April the Giraffe in New York Is About to Give Birth at Any Moment [Watch Live Stream]
  2. 2 Robot Robots Have 'Feelings' Too: Google Deepmind Can Get Aggressive at Will Depending on Stress
  3. 3 New Research Points To Diabetes Cure With Fasting, How Does This Work Fasting-Mimicking Diet a Potential Diabetes Cure, Research Says
  4. 4 Blood Samples ALERT: Deadly, Highly-Resistant Fungal Infection Reported in 5 States
  5. 5 Inside The ICU Scientific Proof of Life After Death? Unexplained Brain Activity of Dead Patient Baffles Scientists
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics