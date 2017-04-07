naturewn.com

Trending Topics animals New York April the giraffe pregnant giraffe NASA

Octopuses, Squids Trade Genomic Evolution for RNA Editing to Adapt to Their Environment

By Monica Antonio
Apr 07, 2017 12:32 PM EDT
octopus
Because of the high percentage of RNA editing in cephalopods, these creatures have suppressed their ability for genomic evolution just to maintain their flexibility in RNA editing.
(Photo : Ian Waldie/Getty Images)

A new study has revealed that cephalopods, such as octopuses and squids, have the ability to change and edit their RNA to adapt to different conditions without changing their basic DNA sequence.

Scientists from the Marine Biological Laboratory (MBL) in Woods Hole and Tel Aviv University discovered that 60 percent of RNA transcripts in a squid's brain is recoded by editing. According to Scientific American, squids contain 20,000 genes, and 11,000 of which undergo RNA editing.

However, squids are not the only cephalopod that can massively edit its RNA. The researchers noted that two species of octopus and the common cuttlefish are also capable of RNA editing.

RNA editing happens when enzymes swap out one RNA base for another in order for an organism to adapt to its environment and survive. A news release from GEN reveals that only one percent of the RNAs of humans and fruit flies are recoded -- a stark contrast to the cephalopod's 60 percent.

Joshua Rosenthal, Ph.D., senior scientist at MBL and co-senior study investigator, said the new discovery proves that RNA editing did not start in molluscs but are in fact "an invention of the coleoid cephalopods."

“In mammals, very few RNA editing sites are conserved; they are not thought to be under natural selection. There is something fundamentally different going on in these cephalopods where many of the editing events are highly conserved and show clear signs of selection," Rosenthal added.

The study said that because of the high percentage of RNA editing in cephalopods, these creatures have suppressed their ability for genomic evolution just to maintain their flexibility in RNA editing. This means that cephalopods, despite their lack of evolution, may be older than previously thought.

The new study, entitled "Trade-off between Transcriptome Plasticity and Genome Evolution in Cephalopods," was published in the journal Cell. 

TagsRNA editing, Cephalopod, DNA, cephalopods, octopus, squid, RNA, Marine Biological Laboratory, genomic evolution, DNA evolution

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

April the Giraffe in Animal Adventure Park Regains Appetite as Labor Nears -- When Will She Give Birth? [Watch Live]

Octopuses, Squids Trade Genomic Evolution for RNA Editing to Adapt to Their Environment

Meet the Real-Life Mowgli: 8-Year-Old Feral Girl Lives With Monkeys in a Forest in India

Having a Pet Early in Life May Lower Risk of Allergy, Obesity

Have You Seen Him? Seach Ongoing for Gray Whale Entangled in a Metal Frame

Join the Conversation

Red panda

Australia's Rare Red Panda Triplets Make First Public Appearance at Symbio Wildlife Park
Donkey
Is Donkey Skin the New Ivory? African Donkeys are Being Slaughtered to Extinction
Whale
Have You Seen Him? Seach Ongoing for Gray Whale Entangled in a Metal Frame
Porcupine
WATCH: This Is What Happens When a Foolish Snake Attacks a Porcupine -- It's Worst Than You Imagined
Giant Pandas Play After Snow In Hangzhou
China to Create Massive Panda Reserve, 3 Times the Size of Yellowstone National Park
Dolphin
Dolphins Beat Up, Incapacitate Octopuses Before Eating Them -- Or Else They Die
Sharks In New York City Aquarium
Man Rescued in Australia After Shark Attacks Kayak
Possum
Critically Endangered Possum vs Human Livelihood: Barnaby Proposes Logging Protected Forest to Save Jobs
Indochinese tiger cubs
Less Than 300 But Fighting: Breeding Population of Nearly Extinct Indochinese Tiger Brings Hope
space

The Search for Next Earth: Astronomers Finally Find Atmosphere in Earth-Like Planet

Mysterious Circle Discovered on Mars, NASA Asks If It's an Impact Crater

Sky Patrol: Watch Out for April Fools' Day Comet This Weekend

Analemma Tower: New York Firm Plans to Bend Gravity, Build Giant Skyscraper Suspending From an Asteroid

Blue Origin: Here's What Space Tourism Would Look Like Aboard Jeff Bezos' New Shepard Capsule
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Climate Change May Increase the Amount of Severe Aircraft Turbulence, Here's Why

Scientists Devise New Method to Convert Water and Sunshine to 'Solar' Fuel

Researchers Create Artificial Yeast That May Pave Way to 'Designer' Organisms

Alabama Man Nearly Dies After Sleeping Beside Charging Phone

From Food Waste to Cars: Scientists Create Sustainable Tires Using Eggshells, Tomato Skin
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

hieroglyphs
Travel

LOOK: Archaeologists Discover Remains of 3,700-Year-Old Pyramid in Egypt
Whale bone
Animals

Siberia’s Eerie Whale Bone Alley: Giant Ancient Whale Skulls, Bones Line the Sacred Site
Zombie
Biology

Are Medieval Zombies Real? First Scientific Evidence of Villagers Versus the Undead Found in a Mass Grave
Man Lying in Bed
Health & Medicine

Scientists for 'Cocktail Study' Will Pay $16,000 to People Willing to Lie in Bed for 60 Days

Most Popular

  1. 1 Door to Hell in Turkmenistan Turkmenistan's Mysterious 'Door to Hell' Has Been in Flames for Over 40 Years
  2. 2 Donkey Is Donkey Skin the New Ivory? African Donkeys are Being Slaughtered to Extinction
  3. 3 uterus didelphys 'I Felt Like a Freak of Nature': Woman With Two Vaginas to Appear on BBC Documentary
  4. 4 Monkey WATCH: It Got Grandma! Mischievous Monkey Throws Poop on Old Lady's Face
  5. 5 Bay Area Water Inspectors Monitor Water Usage Harvard’s Bionic Leaf Could End World Hunger
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics