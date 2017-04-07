naturewn.com

Trending Topics animals pregnant giraffe New York April the giraffe NASA

Meet the Real-Life Mowgli: 8-Year-Old Feral Girl Lives With Monkeys in a Forest in India

By Naia Carlos
Apr 07, 2017 11:44 AM EDT
monkeys
It turns out living with monkeys like Mowgli and Tarzan isn't as far-fetched as we thought.
(Photo : Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images)

Local woodcutters alerted the police in India of an eight-year-old girl spotted living with a group of monkeys in the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary last January.

Dubbed the "Mowgli-girl" because of her story's uncanny resemblance to the "Jungle Book," this mysterious child was found to be unable to speak, wearing no clothes and emaciated, according to a report from the Associated Press.

The girl's behavior was similar to an animal, including walking or running on her arms and legs. D.K. Singh, chief medical superintendent of the hospital, said that she ate food off the floor using her mouth when she first arrived. In the beginning, she ran away from people from fear and even turned violent.

Now, after undergoing therapy, the girl has started walking normally and learned to eat using her hands. While she's still unable to speak the language, Singh explained that she can understand people when they talk to her and even responds by smiling.

Police officer Dinesh Tripathi revealed that woodcutters first spotted the girl, alerting the police of her presence. Naked and at ease with the monkeys, the group of woodcutters attempted to rescue her but got chased away by the animals.

A police officer -- identified as Suresh Yadav by the Times of India -- successfully rescued her, bringing her straight to the government-run hospital in the town of Bahraich in Utar Pradesh, northern India.

It's unknown how the girl came about living with monkeys and how long ago she began, but the doctor surmised that it's been a while.

"The girl was found two months back, eats and walks like animals, and runs away on seeing humans," Singh told Scroll.in. "She has marks on her skin, looks like she has lived with animals for quite some time. Now she is better and healthy, showing improvement."

Police are trying to determine the identity of the girl from past reports of missing children. While she is not yet identified, she will be sent to a home for juveniles.

Tagsmonkeys, Apes, India, Dinesh Tripathi, Suresh Yadav, D.K. Singh, Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, feral child

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Young Girl Loses Leg From Rare ‘Flesh Eating’ Infection After Strep Throat

Siberia’s Eerie Whale Bone Alley: Giant Ancient Whale Skulls, Bones Line the Sacred Site

Dolphins Beat Up, Incapacitate Octopuses Before Eating Them -- Or Else They Die

How to Decode Cat Expressions According to Scientists

Mysterious Megatunnels in South America Were Dug by Giant Sloths

Join the Conversation

Red panda

Australia's Rare Red Panda Triplets Make First Public Appearance at Symbio Wildlife Park
Donkey
Is Donkey Skin the New Ivory? African Donkeys are Being Slaughtered to Extinction
Whale
Have You Seen Him? Seach Ongoing for Gray Whale Entangled in a Metal Frame
Porcupine
WATCH: This Is What Happens When a Foolish Snake Attacks a Porcupine -- It's Worst Than You Imagined
Giant Pandas Play After Snow In Hangzhou
China to Create Massive Panda Reserve, 3 Times the Size of Yellowstone National Park
Dolphin
Dolphins Beat Up, Incapacitate Octopuses Before Eating Them -- Or Else They Die
Sharks In New York City Aquarium
Man Rescued in Australia After Shark Attacks Kayak
Possum
Critically Endangered Possum vs Human Livelihood: Barnaby Proposes Logging Protected Forest to Save Jobs
Indochinese tiger cubs
Less Than 300 But Fighting: Breeding Population of Nearly Extinct Indochinese Tiger Brings Hope
space

The Search for Next Earth: Astronomers Finally Find Atmosphere in Earth-Like Planet

Mysterious Circle Discovered on Mars, NASA Asks If It's an Impact Crater

Sky Patrol: Watch Out for April Fools' Day Comet This Weekend

Analemma Tower: New York Firm Plans to Bend Gravity, Build Giant Skyscraper Suspending From an Asteroid

Blue Origin: Here's What Space Tourism Would Look Like Aboard Jeff Bezos' New Shepard Capsule
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Climate Change May Increase the Amount of Severe Aircraft Turbulence, Here's Why

Scientists Devise New Method to Convert Water and Sunshine to 'Solar' Fuel

Researchers Create Artificial Yeast That May Pave Way to 'Designer' Organisms

Alabama Man Nearly Dies After Sleeping Beside Charging Phone

From Food Waste to Cars: Scientists Create Sustainable Tires Using Eggshells, Tomato Skin
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

hieroglyphs
Travel

LOOK: Archaeologists Discover Remains of 3,700-Year-Old Pyramid in Egypt
Whale bone
Animals

Siberia’s Eerie Whale Bone Alley: Giant Ancient Whale Skulls, Bones Line the Sacred Site
Zombie
Biology

Are Medieval Zombies Real? First Scientific Evidence of Villagers Versus the Undead Found in a Mass Grave
Man Lying in Bed
Health & Medicine

Scientists for 'Cocktail Study' Will Pay $16,000 to People Willing to Lie in Bed for 60 Days

Most Popular

  1. 1 Door to Hell in Turkmenistan Turkmenistan's Mysterious 'Door to Hell' Has Been in Flames for Over 40 Years
  2. 2 Donkey Is Donkey Skin the New Ivory? African Donkeys are Being Slaughtered to Extinction
  3. 3 uterus didelphys 'I Felt Like a Freak of Nature': Woman With Two Vaginas to Appear on BBC Documentary
  4. 4 Monkey WATCH: It Got Grandma! Mischievous Monkey Throws Poop on Old Lady's Face
  5. 5 Bay Area Water Inspectors Monitor Water Usage Harvard’s Bionic Leaf Could End World Hunger
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics