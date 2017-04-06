naturewn.com

Trending Topics animals pregnant giraffe New York April the giraffe animal adventure park giraffe cam

ALERT! Rare Rat-Borne Disease Killing Pets in New Jersey

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Apr 06, 2017 08:37 AM EDT
Dog
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said dogs can contract the bacteria through the urine of infected animals in water, mud, or soil.
(Photo : Sean Rayford)

A rat-borne disease has become a concern in Philadephia after a number of dogs were killed by it.

CBS reported that veterinarians in the state revealed that for this year, there is an increase in the number of dogs that contracted the disease called leptospirosis. They warned pet owners to keep their furry buddies safe by being mindful of where they are playing.

A local affiliate of CBS noted that in the last few weeks, at least three dogs were killed and two others were sickened in northern New Jersey. The vets who treated the five dogs said the bacteria thrives in wet environments.

"Once it gets into the bloodstream it starts to cause inflammation inside of blood vessels in various organs, one of the more common things to occur is kidney failure and sometimes it can affect the lungs, it can affect the liver," Blue Pearl's critical care specialist Benjamin Davidson said. "If left untreated a lot of cases do become fatal."

Leptospirosis is an infection of bacterial spirochetes. Pet MD notes it can be transmitted to humans and other animals. When the bacteria causes disease in dogs, unvaccinated dogs that are younger than six months old are more susceptible to contracting the same.

Below are some signs of leptospirosis in dogs:

  1. Sudden fever and illness
  2. Sore muscles, reluctance to move
  3. Stiffness in muscles, legs, stiff gait
  4. Shivering
  5. Weakness
  6. Depression
  7. Lack of appetite
  8. Increased thirst and urination
  9. Vomiting, possibly with blood
  10. Diarrhea
  11. Bloody vaginal discharge
  12. Dark red speckled gums
  13. Yellow skin and/or whites of eyes
  14. Difficulty breathing
  15. Runny nose and cough

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said dogs can contract the bacteria through the urine of infected animals in water, mud or soil. Simply passing through or sniffing the infected surface could risk contraction. Pets with cuts and wounds on their skin are more at risk since the bacteria can swiftly penetrate the body through the openings.

Tagsrat-borne disease, disease, rat, leptospirosis, philadelphia, pet, dog

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Is Donkey Skin the New Ivory? African Donkeys are Being Slaughtered to Extinction

ALERT! Rare Rat-Borne Disease Killing Pets in New Jersey

WATCH: This Is What Happens When a Foolish Snake Attacks a Porcupine -- It's Worst Than You Imagined

REPORT: Most Wildlife Attractions Don't Follow Basic Welfare Standards, Thomas Cook Axes Cruel Industry

Critically Endangered Possum vs Human Livelihood: Barnaby Proposes Logging Protected Forest to Save Jobs

Join the Conversation

Dolphin

Dolphins Beat Up, Incapacitate Octopuses Before Eating Them -- Or Else They Die
Sharks In New York City Aquarium
Man Rescued in Australia After Shark Attacks Kayak
Possum
Critically Endangered Possum vs Human Livelihood: Barnaby Proposes Logging Protected Forest to Save Jobs
An African Safari
Ranger Dies After Rampaging Elephant Skewers Her Like Barbecue
dolphin
REPORT: Most Wildlife Attractions Don't Follow Basic Welfare Standards, Thomas Cook Axes Cruel Industry
Indochinese tiger cubs
Less Than 300 But Fighting: Breeding Population of Nearly Extinct Indochinese Tiger Brings Hope
Previously Unknown Species Discovered In Ancient Cave
Hobby Cave Diver Discovers First European Cave Fish
Bull shark
Real-Life Sharknado! Bull Shark Washes Up on Land After Cyclone Debbie in Queensland
Many manatees in the wild die before they even reach the age of 10
Too Early? Manatees Removed From Endangered Status and Not Everyone Is Happy
space

'I Really Like Earth': Neil deGrasse Tyson Will Not Go to Mars Until Elon Musk's Mother Do it First and Survive

Sky Patrol: Watch Out for April Fools' Day Comet This Weekend

Analemma Tower: New York Firm Plans to Bend Gravity, Build Giant Skyscraper Suspending From an Asteroid

Blue Origin: Here's What Space Tourism Would Look Like Aboard Jeff Bezos' New Shepard Capsule

Asteroid Impacts Cause Giant Tsunamis on the Surface of Mars, Study Suggests
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Scientists Devise New Method to Convert Water and Sunshine to 'Solar' Fuel

Researchers Create Artificial Yeast That May Pave Way to 'Designer' Organisms

Alabama Man Nearly Dies After Sleeping Beside Charging Phone

From Food Waste to Cars: Scientists Create Sustainable Tires Using Eggshells, Tomato Skin

Second Doomsday Vault in Norway Will Protect World's Most Valuable Books
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Door to Hell in Turkmenistan
Environment

Turkmenistan's Mysterious 'Door to Hell' Has Been in Flames for Over 40 Years
Egyptian Tourist Destinations Struggle After Months Of Civil Unrest
Environment

Lost Ancient City of Ucetia Finally Found With Iconic Roman Mosaics
Zombie
Biology

Are Medieval Zombies Real? First Scientific Evidence of Villagers Versus the Undead Found in a Mass Grave
The Annual Perseid Meteor Shower
Space

April Stargazing: Jupiter, Constellations and the Lyrid Meteor Shower on the April Night Sky

Most Popular

  1. 1 Monkey WATCH: It Got Grandma! Mischievous Monkey Throws Poop on Old Lady's Face
  2. 2 Bay Area Water Inspectors Monitor Water Usage Harvard’s Bionic Leaf Could End World Hunger
  3. 3 Tesla Powers Hawaiian Island With 54,000 Solar Panels And Battery Packs - How Will He Make This Work Tesla Powers Hawaiian Island With 54,000 Solar Panels, Battery Packs
  4. 4 Previously Unknown Species Discovered In Ancient Cave Hobby Cave Diver Discovers First European Cave Fish
  5. 5 Melting Snow ALERT: Snow Releases Toxic, Carcinogenic Pollutants When Melting
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics