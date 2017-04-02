naturewn.com

Caffeine Boost? Try the World's Strongest Coffee 'Black Insomnia' That's 10 Times Stronger Than Red Bull

By Monica Antonio
Apr 02, 2017 12:21 PM EDT
Coffee
Listed by Caffeine Informer as one of the "Most Dangerous Caffeinated Products," Black Insomnia has 17,524 milligrams of caffeine per kilogram or 702 milligrams in a 12-ounce cup.
(Photo : Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Black Insomnia, the "World's Strongest Coffee," has arrived in the United States in cooperation with Amazon. A 12-ounce serving of Black Insomnia coffee has four times the amount of caffeine in a regular cup and is 1.7 times over the recommended daily caffeine limit set by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Black Insomia coffee was founded by Sean Kristafor and was first launched in Cape Town back in July 2016. Kristafor, together with renowned roaster Dr. Gerald Charles, created Black Insomia coffee from Robusta coffee beans and is purely natural without any added chemicals. The result is a blend with very high caffeine and a sweet nutty flavor.

“It is time to offer something a little different -- something stronger and darker, with an edge," said Kristafor in a press release from Black Insomnia Coffee Company.

Listed by Caffeine Informer as one of the "Most Dangerous Caffeinated Products," Black Insomnia has 17,524 milligrams of caffeine per kilogram or 702 milligrams in a 12-ounce cup. Food & Wine notes that this is well beyond the FDA's 400 milligrams per day caffeine limit.

In comparison, a normal cup of joe has about 150 miligrams of caffeine, Red Bull has 75 to 80 milligrams, Coca-Cola or Pepsi has 23 to 47 milligrams and DeathWish coffee, the former titleholder of the world's strongest brew, is only at 660 milligrams.

"For the same amount of coffee, you will get double the amount of caffeine. This makes it easier to consume more caffeine than you intend to and effects can range from mild to severe, for example, jitteriness, nervousness, restlessness and trouble sleeping," Mary Sweeney from John Hopkins School of Medicine told CNN. "The most serious effect would be cardiac arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat)."

To prove the company's claim as the world's strongest coffee, Black Insomnia sent samples to SGS Laboraties. Using High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), results showed that Black Insomnia is 27 percent stronger than Woodfee and 33 percent stronger than DeathWish Coffee.

Black Insomia coffee sells for $19 a pound and is now available on Amazon.

