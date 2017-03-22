naturewn.com

Drinking Alcohol With Energy Drinks Might Actually Kill You, Here's Why

By John Raphael
Mar 22, 2017 05:43 AM EDT
vodka and red bull
Mixing alcohol with highly caffeinated energy drinks could increased the risk of physical injuries compared to drinking alcohol only.
(Photo : Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

A new study from the University of Victoria's Centre for Addictions Research of BC (CARBC) in Canada revealed that mixing alcohol with highly caffeinated energy drinks could increased the risk of physical injuries compared to drinking alcohol only.

The study, published in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol & Drugs, showed that energy drinks could mask how drunk people really are, leading to more excessive drinking and risk-taking behavior.

"The stimulant effects of caffeine mask the result that most people get when they drink," said Audra Roemer, M.Sc, lead author of the study, in a press release. "Usually when you're drinking alcohol, you get tired and you go home. Energy drinks mask that, so people may underestimate how intoxicated they are, end up staying out later, consume more alcohol, and engage in risky behavior and more hazardous drinking practices."

Read Also:Too Much Alcohol Could Increase the Risk of Fatal Heart Conditions

For the study, the researchers analyzed 13 peer-reviewed journal articles that discussed alcohol and energy drink consumption. These journal articles were published between 1981 and 2016. Out of the 13, 10 journal articles showed evidence that links consumption of alcohol with energy drinks and increased risk of injury.

The studies classified injuries as either intentional or unintentional. Intentional injuries include fights, brawls and other physical violence, while unintentional injuries include falls and motor vehicle accidents.

Aside from the stimulating effects of energy drinks, the researchers also noted that the risk-taking or sensation-seeking tendencies of some people may play a crucial role in injuries associated with drinking alcohols with energy drinks. These traits could even increase the risk of alcohol-related injuries.

Despite being popular nowadays, researches on the effects of mixing alcohol with energy drinks are not that many. Additionally, the studies in this area have wide variability, making it harder to compare their results.

Alcohol mixed with energy drinks is becoming more popular in America. There are pre-mixed drinks that can be easily bought in convenience stores. Others prefer combining alcohol and energy drinks by hand. A common mix of alcohol and energy drinks involves combing vodka and red bull.

Read Also: Caffeine Overload: Man Charged with DUI for Too Much Coffee 

