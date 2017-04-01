naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA global warming climate change animals April the giraffe

Alabama Man Nearly Dies After Sleeping Beside Charging Phone

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Apr 01, 2017 10:43 AM EDT
Phone charging
Extension cords could be dangerous especially when it overheats. Experts recommend that extension cords that are broken be immediately disposed to avoid fire hazard.
(Photo : Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

A man in Alabama nearly died after being electrocuted while he was sleeping with his phone charging in his bed. Wiley Day, 32, was treated for second and third degree burns on his neck and hands, ABC7 reported.

Day was sleeping wearing his dog tag. The metal, as he mentioned to WAAY 31, acted as a conductor when it touched the space between the charger and his extension cord. Seconds later he was electrocuted.

"Thursday morning is probably the most scariest morning I've ever been through in my life," Day said. "When I felt the electrocution here (pointing at his neck) ... It somehow, some way, jolted me over here to the floor," he recounted. "I kept yelling, 'Jesus.'"

Doctors said he was lucky he survived 110 volts, citing that it tales 100 volts to kill a person. Asked about how it felt, Day explained to Washington Post that when he managed to rip off the necklace, he fell to the ground and felt nothing except for the pressure around his neck.

Read Also: Number of Phone Charger Fires Increasing, Investigators Warn

The report added that when he was found, holes were burnt on his shirt and strips of skin and flesh were missing where the necklace had scorched his neck. Day said he wanted his experience to serve as a lesson to everyone who was a habit of charging their phones beside them during bed time.

"From my experience to others, it is not worth your life charging your electronics in bed. I mean, it's not worth it," he said. "I wouldn't wish what happened to me on my worst enemy."

Last year, a 41-year-old man from Indonesia was electrocuted to death by his charging smartphone. Rappler reported that his body was found by his landlord the day after, citing that his corpse was leaning against a wall while holding his charging smartphone.

Extension cords could be dangerous especially when it overheats. Experts recommend that extension cords that are broken be immediately disposed to avoid fire hazard.

Read Also: LOOK: Woman Suffers Burns, Blisters After Headphone Explodes Midflight

Tagscord, extension cord, charger, charging, smarthphone, death, electrocuted, hazards of charging phone

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Alabama Man Nearly Dies After Sleeping Beside Charging Phone

From Food Waste to Cars: Scientists Create Sustainable Tires Using Eggshells, Tomato Skin

Second Doomsday Vault in Norway Will Protect World's Most Valuable Books

How CaliBurger's Flippy the Burger Flipper May Start the Trend of Robots Replacing Fast Food Workers

Tesla Powers Hawaiian Island With 54,000 Solar Panels, Battery Packs

Join the Conversation

Tasmanian Wolf

'Detailed' Tasmanian Tiger Sighting in Cape York Prompts Hunt for Extinct Creature
Tiger Triplets Debut at Taronga Zoo
Rare Indochinese Tigers Spotted in Thailand, Bolstering Hope for Nearly Extinct Species
Dinosaur
Unique New Tyrannosaurs Hunt Using Their ‘Sixth Sense’
Giraffe
WATCH LIVE: Vet Says April the Giraffe's Baby Delivery Should Not Be Far Away
Chicken
'Fowl' Incident! Wife Catches Husband Having Sex With Chicken, Court Suspends Prison Sentence
python
Why Did a 23-Foot Long Snake Eat the Indonesian Man? Experts Say Python Behavior was Unusual
Staffordshire bull terrier
Documentary Turned Bloody: Man Mauled to Death by Pet Dog During Interview
Tasmanian Wolf
Australia's Long-Extinct Tasmanian Tiger Might Still Be Out There
Complete Stegosaurus Fossil Unveiled At Natural History Museum
World’s Biggest Dinosaur Footprints Unearthed in Australia’s Jurassic Park
space

Asteroid Impacts Cause Giant Tsunamis on the Surface of Mars, Study Suggests

NASA: Juno Probe Set to Perform 5th Jupiter Flyby on Monday

Purest, Most Massive Brown Dwarf Found in the Outermost Region of the Milky Way

Meet PUFFER, NASA's Origami-Inspired Scout Robot

Elon Musk Isn't Happy With Trump's NASA Budget, Claims Its Insufficient for Mission to Mars
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Alabama Man Nearly Dies After Sleeping Beside Charging Phone

From Food Waste to Cars: Scientists Create Sustainable Tires Using Eggshells, Tomato Skin

Tesla Powers Hawaiian Island With 54,000 Solar Panels, Battery Packs

New Class of Carbon Nanotubes Shows Potential in Cleaning Polluted Waters

Is it Right to Sequence DNA of Newborns? Experts Weigh in on Benefits, Consequences
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Mexico's Tequila Makers May Halt Production
Travel

Shots, Anyone? Mexico Creates Cloud That Rains Tequila
Comets
Space

Sky Patrol: Watch Out for April Fools' Day Comet This Weekend
Books
Environment

Second Doomsday Vault in Norway Will Protect World's Most Valuable Books
Bunnies Attract Tourists To A Japanese Islet Okunoshima
Animals

Poison, War and Bunnies: The Dark Story of Japan's Rabbit Island

Most Popular

  1. 1 Giraffe WATCH LIVE: Vet Says April the Giraffe's Baby Delivery Should Not Be Far Away
  2. 2 King Cobra WATCH: Unbelievable Thirsty 12-Foot King Cobra Drinks From Water Bottle Offered by Villager
  3. 3 Giraffe WATCH LIVE: Is April the Giraffe in Animal Adventure Park Really Pregnant? Calf's 'Quiet Spell' Sparks Interest
  4. 4 Giraffe in Taronga Zoo WATCH LIVE: April the Giraffe in Animal Adventure Park Shows Signs of Labor; Will She Give Birth on April Fool's Day?
  5. 5 Flippy the Burger Flipper May Begin The Trend Of Replacing Fast Food Workers With Robots How CaliBurger's Flippy the Burger Flipper May Start the Trend of Robots Replacing Fast Food Workers
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics