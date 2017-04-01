Alabama Man Nearly Dies After Sleeping Beside Charging Phone

Extension cords could be dangerous especially when it overheats. Experts recommend that extension cords that are broken be immediately disposed to avoid fire hazard. (Photo : Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

A man in Alabama nearly died after being electrocuted while he was sleeping with his phone charging in his bed. Wiley Day, 32, was treated for second and third degree burns on his neck and hands, ABC7 reported.

Day was sleeping wearing his dog tag. The metal, as he mentioned to WAAY 31, acted as a conductor when it touched the space between the charger and his extension cord. Seconds later he was electrocuted.

"Thursday morning is probably the most scariest morning I've ever been through in my life," Day said. "When I felt the electrocution here (pointing at his neck) ... It somehow, some way, jolted me over here to the floor," he recounted. "I kept yelling, 'Jesus.'"

Doctors said he was lucky he survived 110 volts, citing that it tales 100 volts to kill a person. Asked about how it felt, Day explained to Washington Post that when he managed to rip off the necklace, he fell to the ground and felt nothing except for the pressure around his neck.

The report added that when he was found, holes were burnt on his shirt and strips of skin and flesh were missing where the necklace had scorched his neck. Day said he wanted his experience to serve as a lesson to everyone who was a habit of charging their phones beside them during bed time.



"From my experience to others, it is not worth your life charging your electronics in bed. I mean, it's not worth it," he said. "I wouldn't wish what happened to me on my worst enemy."

Last year, a 41-year-old man from Indonesia was electrocuted to death by his charging smartphone. Rappler reported that his body was found by his landlord the day after, citing that his corpse was leaning against a wall while holding his charging smartphone.



