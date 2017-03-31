naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA global warming climate change Mars animals

Video of Kangaroo on a Leash Sparks Debate: Should Wild Animals Be Treated Like Pets?

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Mar 31, 2017 10:00 AM EDT
Kangaroo
Kangaroos are listed as vulnerable, except for the Tasmanian forester kangaroo, which is listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act.
(Photo : VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

A video of a kangaroo with a leash while strolling in Detroit has gone viral. The seven-second video, which was originally posted on Snapchat on Monday night, Insider reported.

The Internet had mix reactions about the video -- some were amused while some were questioning the oddity of the scenery, protesting that exotic animals should be treated like domesticated ones. Michigan Live said concerned authorities investigated the ownership of the kangaroo.

"It is not legal to own a kangaroo in the city of Detroit," said Kelly McLaughlin, assistant director at the Detroit Animal Control Center.

In addition, the city has an ordinance stipulating that it is illegal to own any wild animals unless requirements such as specialized veterinary care, housing, a sanctuary or zoo environment are fulfilled.

Read Also: Ancient Poop Reveals the Main Culprit Behind the Extinction of Australian Megafauna

CBS Detroit tracked down the man in the video. They found out he was Javon Stacks, owner of a state and federally licensed company called Exotic Zoo, a traveling zoo that brings exotic animals to schools, libraries and kids' parties. They have been around for 10 years already.

"You have many inner city kids, they don't have any transportation to the zoo, their parents don't have the finances," Stacks told the news site. "So we perform at libraries and schools for free and through grants. We like to educate people."

Asked why he thought of bringing the kangaroo out on the crowded street near the Detroit Golf Club, he said, "There's not a lot of space for a kangaroo to hop around inside so I brought him outside. That was the last animal in our show, someone was riding by and they were just filming us and they put it on the internet. A picture is worth a thousand words."

As mentioned by News.com.au, Exotic Zoo aims to educate children about mammals, reptiles, predators, prey, the food chain and more.

Kangaroos are listed as vulnerable, except for the Tasmanian forester kangaroo, which is listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act. National Geographic reported that they belong to the animal family Macropus, literally "big foot." A kangaroo can leap 30 feet in one leap, all thanks to its powerful legs.

Read Also: Extinct Kangaroo Ancestor Wasn't Much of a Hopper  

Tagsleash, zoo, animals, Kangaroo, Marsupial, Wild Animals, pets, endangered, Vulnerable, Detroit, Exotic Zoo, kangaroo on a leash, kangaroo pet, kangaroos

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Venom of Tiny Tropical Fish 'Fang Blenny' Could Inhibit Pain Just Like Opioids

Unique New Tyrannosaurs Hunt Using Their ‘Sixth Sense’

Rare Indochinese Tigers Spotted in Thailand, Bolstering Hope for Nearly Extinct Species

Video of Kangaroo on a Leash Sparks Debate: Should Wild Animals Be Treated Like Pets?

WATCH LIVE: Vet Says April the Giraffe's Baby Delivery Should Not Be Far Away

Join the Conversation

Tiger Triplets Debut at Taronga Zoo

Rare Indochinese Tigers Spotted in Thailand, Bolstering Hope for Nearly Extinct Species
Dinosaur
Unique New Tyrannosaurs Hunt Using Their ‘Sixth Sense’
Giraffe
WATCH LIVE: Vet Says April the Giraffe's Baby Delivery Should Not Be Far Away
Kangaroo
Video of Kangaroo on a Leash Sparks Debate: Should Wild Animals Be Treated Like Pets?
Animal Victims Of Katrina Are Evacuated From Mississippi
Dogs Used as Drugs Mules, $1 Million Worth of Heroin Stacked in Crate at JFK Airport Discovered
King Cobra
WATCH: Unbelievable Thirsty 12-Foot King Cobra Drinks From Water Bottle Offered by Villager
Tasmanian Wolf
Australia's Long-Extinct Tasmanian Tiger Might Still Be Out There
Complete Stegosaurus Fossil Unveiled At Natural History Museum
World’s Biggest Dinosaur Footprints Unearthed in Australia’s Jurassic Park
Beluga whale
'Near Threatened' Beluga Whales in Danger as Arctic Sea Ice Shrinks Due to Global Warming
space

Asteroid Impacts Cause Giant Tsunamis on the Surface of Mars, Study Suggests

NASA: Juno Probe Set to Perform 5th Jupiter Flyby on Monday

Purest, Most Massive Brown Dwarf Found in the Outermost Region of the Milky Way

Meet PUFFER, NASA's Origami-Inspired Scout Robot

Elon Musk Isn't Happy With Trump's NASA Budget, Claims Its Insufficient for Mission to Mars
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Tesla Powers Hawaiian Island With 54,000 Solar Panels, Battery Packs

Is it Right to Sequence DNA of Newborns? Experts Weigh in on Benefits, Consequences

Elon Musk Wants to Merge Human Brains With Computers With New Venture 'Neuralink'

Breakthrough! Mass Produced Artificial Blood Now Possible in Unlimited Supply

Machine Learning Algorithm Could Help Predict Who Is at Risk of Depression, Anxiety
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Mexico's Tequila Makers May Halt Production
Travel

Shots, Anyone? Mexico Creates Cloud That Rains Tequila
Comets
Space

Sky Patrol: Watch Out for April Fools' Day Comet This Weekend
Books
Environment

Second Doomsday Vault in Norway Will Protect World's Most Valuable Books
Bunnies Attract Tourists To A Japanese Islet Okunoshima
Animals

Poison, War and Bunnies: The Dark Story of Japan's Rabbit Island

Most Popular

  1. 1 Giraffe WATCH LIVE: Vet Says April the Giraffe's Baby Delivery Should Not Be Far Away
  2. 2 Giraffe in Taronga Zoo WATCH LIVE: April the Giraffe in Animal Adventure Park Shows Signs of Labor; Will She Give Birth on April Fool's Day?
  3. 3 Giraffe WATCH LIVE: Is April the Giraffe in Animal Adventure Park Really Pregnant? Calf's 'Quiet Spell' Sparks Interest
  4. 4 King Cobra WATCH: Unbelievable Thirsty 12-Foot King Cobra Drinks From Water Bottle Offered by Villager
  5. 5 Bunnies Attract Tourists To A Japanese Islet Okunoshima Poison, War and Bunnies: The Dark Story of Japan's Rabbit Island
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics