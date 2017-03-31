naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA global warming climate change Mars animals

Meet Bee-Zed: The Rogue Asteroid That Travels in an Opposite, Retrograde Orbit Without Crashing

By John Raphael
Mar 31, 2017 09:53 AM EDT
Asteroid
Astronomers have recently discovered a rogue asteroid that does not travel in an opposite, retrograde orbit around the sun, but also shares an orbital space with a planet.
(Photo : NASA/Newsmakers)

Astronomers have recently discovered a rogue asteroid that does not only travel in an opposite, retrograde orbit around the sun but also shares an orbital space with a planet.

The asteroid, dubbed as 2015 BZ509 or "Bee-Zed" for short, adds to a small list of asteroids, about 82, in our solar system that travel around the sun in a retrograde motion (clockwise) when visualized from above, while all other million or so asteroids travel in prograde motion (counter-clockwise). The researchers described the rogue asteroid in a paper published in the journal Nature.

Despite going in an opposite direction in an orbital space occupied by planet Jupiter and its hoard of about 6,000 "trojan" asteroids, Bee-Zed has never collided with Jupiter or other asteroids for at least a million years.

According to the study, pure luck has nothing to do with Bee-Zed's success in avoiding Jupiter and other asteroids sharing the gas giant's orbital space. Jupiter's gravity plays a crucial role in deflecting Bee-Zed's path at each pass, allowing both the asteroid and Jupiter to continue safely on their orbits. Actually, Jupiter and Bee-Zed never got too close with one another. The closest distance the two objects get to each other is about 109 million miles, roughly the distance between the Sun and the Earth,

"Given their relative sizes and the volume of space they orbit within, the odds are only about 1 in 1 billion of a collision each time BZ goes around its orbit. So the chances of BZ colliding with another Trojan asteroid are small," said Paul Wiegert, an asteroid expert at Western University and co-author of the study, in a report from Gizmodo.

First detected in January 2015, Bee-Zed is believed to be three kilometers in diameter and may have originated from the same place as the Halley's Comet. So far, astronomers are still not sure whether Bee-Zed is an icy comet or a rocky asteroid. The astronomers expect Bee-Zed to have a stable orbit, even as an outlier, for at least a million more years.

TagsBee-Zed, jupiter, asteroids, Retrograde Motion, rogue asteroid, Bee-Zed asteroid

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Mars' Moon Phobos May Become a Planetary Ring Before Clumping Again to Form Another Moon

Comets Could Be More Dangerous Than Previously Thought

Heavenly Fight for Spotlight: December Supermoon to Outshine Geminid Meteor Shower

Astronomers Identify Smallest Asteroid Ever Characterized in Detail

NASA's Spacecraft to 'Biopsy' a Nearby Asteroid

Join the Conversation

Tiger Triplets Debut at Taronga Zoo

Rare Indochinese Tigers Spotted in Thailand, Bolstering Hope for Nearly Extinct Species
Dinosaur
Unique New Tyrannosaurs Hunt Using Their ‘Sixth Sense’
Giraffe
WATCH LIVE: Vet Says April the Giraffe's Baby Delivery Should Not Be Far Away
Kangaroo
Video of Kangaroo on a Leash Sparks Debate: Should Wild Animals Be Treated Like Pets?
Animal Victims Of Katrina Are Evacuated From Mississippi
Dogs Used as Drugs Mules, $1 Million Worth of Heroin Stacked in Crate at JFK Airport Discovered
King Cobra
WATCH: Unbelievable Thirsty 12-Foot King Cobra Drinks From Water Bottle Offered by Villager
Tasmanian Wolf
Australia's Long-Extinct Tasmanian Tiger Might Still Be Out There
Complete Stegosaurus Fossil Unveiled At Natural History Museum
World’s Biggest Dinosaur Footprints Unearthed in Australia’s Jurassic Park
Beluga whale
'Near Threatened' Beluga Whales in Danger as Arctic Sea Ice Shrinks Due to Global Warming
space

Asteroid Impacts Cause Giant Tsunamis on the Surface of Mars, Study Suggests

NASA: Juno Probe Set to Perform 5th Jupiter Flyby on Monday

Purest, Most Massive Brown Dwarf Found in the Outermost Region of the Milky Way

Meet PUFFER, NASA's Origami-Inspired Scout Robot

Elon Musk Isn't Happy With Trump's NASA Budget, Claims Its Insufficient for Mission to Mars
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Tesla Powers Hawaiian Island With 54,000 Solar Panels, Battery Packs

Is it Right to Sequence DNA of Newborns? Experts Weigh in on Benefits, Consequences

Elon Musk Wants to Merge Human Brains With Computers With New Venture 'Neuralink'

Breakthrough! Mass Produced Artificial Blood Now Possible in Unlimited Supply

Machine Learning Algorithm Could Help Predict Who Is at Risk of Depression, Anxiety
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Mexico's Tequila Makers May Halt Production
Travel

Shots, Anyone? Mexico Creates Cloud That Rains Tequila
Comets
Space

Sky Patrol: Watch Out for April Fools' Day Comet This Weekend
Books
Environment

Second Doomsday Vault in Norway Will Protect World's Most Valuable Books
Bunnies Attract Tourists To A Japanese Islet Okunoshima
Animals

Poison, War and Bunnies: The Dark Story of Japan's Rabbit Island

Most Popular

  1. 1 Giraffe WATCH LIVE: Vet Says April the Giraffe's Baby Delivery Should Not Be Far Away
  2. 2 Giraffe in Taronga Zoo WATCH LIVE: April the Giraffe in Animal Adventure Park Shows Signs of Labor; Will She Give Birth on April Fool's Day?
  3. 3 Giraffe WATCH LIVE: Is April the Giraffe in Animal Adventure Park Really Pregnant? Calf's 'Quiet Spell' Sparks Interest
  4. 4 King Cobra WATCH: Unbelievable Thirsty 12-Foot King Cobra Drinks From Water Bottle Offered by Villager
  5. 5 Bunnies Attract Tourists To A Japanese Islet Okunoshima Poison, War and Bunnies: The Dark Story of Japan's Rabbit Island
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics