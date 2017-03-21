naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Mars climate change global warming Spacex

Mars' Moon Phobos May Become a Planetary Ring Before Clumping Again to Form Another Moon

By John Raphael
Mar 21, 2017 12:46 PM EDT
XSP: NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope's Advanced Camera Images
Phobos, a Martian moon, might eventually disintegrate and form a ring around the red planet, according to a new theory by Purdue University scientists. The NASA-funded research indicates that this process of moons breaking apart into rings and then reforming as moons may have happened several times over billions of years.
(Photo : NASA/ESA via Getty Images)

Scientists from Purdue University have developed a new theory suggesting that Mars' moon, Phobos, might actually collapse one day and form set of rings around the red planet.

Their theory, described in a paper published in the journal Nature Geosciences, showed that it's possible for the debris from asteroids or other objects that slammed into Mars around 4.3 billion years ago to alternate between becoming a planetary ring and clumping up to form a moon.

"That large impact would have blasted enough material off the surface of Mars to form a ring," said Andrew Hesselbrock, a doctoral student in physics and astronomy at Purdue University, in a press release.

Read Also: Second Man on the Moon Buzz Aldrin Stars in a Virtual Reality Film About Mars

Hesselbrock, together with Earth, atmospheric and planetary sciences Assistant Professor David Minton, developed a new model based on their theory. The model suggests that a large impact between Mars and an asteroid could send debris into the space. The debris could form into a ring. And as the debris in the ring slowly move away from the red planet and spread out, they began to clump and eventually formed a moon.

As time goes by, the newly formed moon will be pulled back by the planet's gravity until it reaches the Roche limit, the distance within which the planet's tidal forces will break apart a celestial body that is held together only by gravity.

In their model, Mars' moon Phobos is estimated to break apart and become a set of rings in roughly 70 million years. The researchers believe that Phobos had been alternating between becoming a planetary ring and becoming a moon about three to seven times over billions of years.

Every time a moon is ripped apart in the Roche limit, some of its debris would have rained down in the red planet, possibly explaining enigmatic sedimentary deposits found near Mars' equator. As the cycle of being ripped apart and clumped together go on, the researchers predict that the successor moon would be five times smaller than the last.

Read Also: Mars More Earth-like Than the Moon, New Study Suggests 

TagsMars, Phobos, moon, asteroid, Planetary Rings, Mars moon Phobos, Phobos set of rings, Phobos planetary ring

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

NASA to Receive $19.5 Billion to Explore Deep Space, Get Humans to Mars by 2033

UAE Set Its Sights on Mars: Plans to Colonize the Red Planet in 100 Years

MIT Develops New Spectroscopic Technique to Search Life on Mars

Explosive Mars: Chain of Volcanic Eruptions Most Likely Shaped the Red Planet's Unusual Region

Goodbye LTE, Hello 5G! Here's How 5G Will Change the Landscape of Global Computing

Join the Conversation

Kea Parrot

Feathered Fun: Kea Parrots Display Contagious Laughter, High-Five in the Air
Visitors Enjoy The Wildlife At The Farne Islands
Myth Debunked: Peeing on Jellyfish Stings Is Actually Bad for You
Cat kitten
Purrrfect! Now There's a Perfume That Smells Like a Kitten's Neck
python
Snake Massage, Anyone? Meet the Python That Does Neck Massage
Mother Chimpanzee Holds Her Baby
WATCH: Chimp Cleaning Dead Son’s Teeth in Touching Human-Like Ritual
Raccoon
Ad Agency in Moscow Sued for 'Erotic Raccoon Shoot'
Tardigrade
Tardigrade Power: How Water Bears Survive Complete Dehydration by Turning Into Glass
World's Smallest Horse Visits New York City
Study: Horses, Other Mammals Are Shrinking as Climate Heats Up
spider
Hungry Little Monsters: Spiders Eat More Meat Than Humans Do
space

After Delay, SpaceX Successfully Launches EchoStar XXIII Communications Satellite Into Space [Watch Video Here]

Lockheed Martin Martian to Launch Mars Base Camp in 2028

This Supermassive Black Hole Is Being 'Choked' on a Sudden Influx of Stardust

Martian Beer, Anyone? Budweiser Plans to Brew Beer on the Red Planet

'Game of Thrones' Elements of Fire and Ice May Be Behind Earth Freezing for 5 Million Years
science

This Indigenous Group in the Bolivian Amazon Has the Healthiest Hearts -- What's Their Secret?

San Joaqin Kit Fox Population Threatened by Skin Disease Cause by Mites

Scientists Found Underlying Cause of Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

Severe Air Pollution in China During Winter May Be Worsened by Global Climate Change

Creepy Fact: Spiders All Around the World Devour Up to 800 Million Tons of Prey Annually
tech

New i.Con 'Smart' Condom Keeps Track of Sex Performance, Heralds Arrival of 'Smart' Sex Tech?

EV Utopia: Norway Pushes for ZERO Petrol and Diesel Cars by 2025 With New Tax System

Scientists Create Graphene Panels That Generate Energy From Rainfall

3D-Printed Coral Reefs: The Key to Solving the Coral Bleaching Crisis?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Bets to Save Southern Australia from Power Crisis in 100 Days
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

African Tribe
News

Warning: Current Ecological Microbiome May Be on the Verge of Disaster Due to Antibiotics
Cheerios
News

Where Is Buzz the Bee? Why Cheerios' Beloved Bee Mascot Dissappeared From the Cereal Box
Solar Eclipse
News

US to Experience Its First Total Solar Eclipse in 99 Years
Prince Harry Visits New Zealand - Day 6
News

Whanganui River in New Zealand First to Receive Same Legal Rights Like a Living Human Being

Most Popular

  1. 1 Solar Eclipse US to Experience Its First Total Solar Eclipse in 99 Years
  2. 2 Cheerios Where Is Buzz the Bee? Why Cheerios' Beloved Bee Mascot Dissappeared From the Cereal Box
  3. 3 Tardigrade Tardigrade Power: How Water Bears Survive Complete Dehydration by Turning Into Glass
  4. 4 Expedition 46 On International Space Station SpaceX Dragon Returns to Earth, Completes Homecoming Mission From the ISS
  5. 5 Robotics Competition Held In Florida NASA: Humanoid Robot Valkyrie Designed for Journey to Mars Prepares for Testing
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics