Indonesian Villagers Cut Open 7-Meter Python to Find Missing Man Swallowed Whole [Warning, Graphic Content]

By Monica Antonio
Mar 29, 2017 01:24 PM EDT
Upon slicing, the villagers got the shock of a lifetime upon seeing Akbar's lifeless body -- still whole -- curled up inside the seven-meter python's stomach.
Villagers from an island in west Sulawesi, Indonesia were shocked when they discovered the dead body of a missing man inside a stomach of a seven-meter python after cutting the snake open.

According to Daily Mail, 25-year-old Akbar Salubiro, a palm oil farmer in Indonesia, went missing on Sunday. Akbar went out to harvest some palm, but when he did not return, people started to look for him.

During their search, Akbar's friend found a giant python in his back garden. Afraid that Akbar has been swallowed by the snake, the villagers sliced the python's belly using an 18-inch hunting knife.

Upon slicing, the villagers got the shock of a lifetime when they saw Akbar's lifeless body -- still whole -- curled up inside the seven-meter python's stomach.

A video courtesy of local outlet Tribun Timur (see below), shows the villagers cutting open the snake, revealing Akbar lying face down, with his boots, legs and torso showing.

“When its stomach was cut, we first saw his boot and legs near the neck,” Junaedi, secretary of Salubiro village in West Sulawesi province, told the Associated Press. “It seems he was attacked from behind because we found a wound on his back.”

Junaedi further said that the night before Akbar was found, villagers heard cries from the palm grove. Akbar's wife was away when he went missing and only heard about his husband's unfortunate demise through the news.

Reticulated python (Python reticulatus), the one who swallowed and kill Akbar, is a python species that thrives in Southeast Asia. It's the world's longest snake and initially kills its victim by suffocation before swallowing it.

