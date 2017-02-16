naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change Elon Musk United States animals

WATCH: Rare 55-Foot Boa Shows Up in Brazil After 64 Years

By Naia Carlos
Feb 16, 2017 05:23 AM EST
Boa
Decades ago, there were several Cropan boas found in this area, but photographer Jonne Roriz said that this has been the first live sighting of the mysterious species since 1953.
(Photo : China Photos/Getty Images)

One of the world's rarest boas, the Cropan boa, has evaded human contact for a total of 64 years - until now.

According to a report from National Geographic, there was a public campaign in São Paulo, Brazil for locals to help find the elusive Cropan boa. Last Jan. 21, the campaign finally paid off as a group of farmers discovered a 55-foot female Cropan boa in the Ribeira Valley, part of the Atlantic Forest. Decades ago, there were several of them in this area, but photographer Jonne Roriz said that this has been the first live sighting of the mysterious species since 1953.

One of the reasons of the Cropan boa's elusiveness is the potential danger snakes pose to people. Locals who come across one often opt to kill it, so scientists have only been able to study dead Cropan boas for the past several decades.

As a result, little is known of this shy creature. The non-venomous boa is quite striking with a yellowish belly and black diamond patterns on its back, according to a report from Science Magazine. Deep sensory pits line its lips, and it likely eats small mammals and birds.

Robert Henderson, curator emeritus of the Milwaukee Public Museum, described closely-related species of the boa as "rather bitey."

He added, "The snakes have to drag their prey from the ground up into the tree where they eat it, so they need to be able to hold on and not drop their food."

This recent discovery -- even just a single one -- gives scientists the opportunity to take a closer look at the little-known snake. It was inspected by scientists, then implanted with a radio tracker before being released back in the valley. Researchers are hoping this will provide them with new data about the life of the Cropan boa.

TagsCropan Boa, animals, Ribeira Valley, Atlantic forest, Jonne Roriz, Sao Paulo, Brazil, Robert Henderson, boa snakes

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

WATCH: Rare 55-Foot Boa Shows Up in Brazil After 64 Years

400 Dead Whales: Largest Whale Stranding in Decades Occur in New Zealand

Researchers Make 'Ghost Heart' for Transplants -- How Does It Work?

23 Principles of AI: Stephen Hawking, Elon Musk, Experts Pitch in 'Rules' for AI Development

Portland Teen Discovers New Cost-Efficient Way to Make Salt Water Drinkable

Join the Conversation

Macaque monkeys

Monkeys Join Short List of Animals Who Can Recognize Themselves in the Mirror
Venomous snake
Shocking! This Mammal Became Venomous About 100 Million Years Before Snakes Did
Donald Trump Campaigns In Wisconsin
Rage Ensues as USDA Quietly Scrubs Animal Abuse Records
Pilot Whales
Over 200 Whales in New Zealand Freed From Mysterious Mass Stranding
Environmental Groups Challenge Navy's Use Of Sonar In West Coast Training Exercises
WATCH: Trio of Gray Whales Engage in Complex Courtship Ritual
New Laws For Pet Welfare To Come Into Force
True Best Friends: Dogs, Humans Mirror Each Other's Personality
Bees
Drones to Replace Bees as Key Pollinator of Crops
Gecko Lizard
New Gecko Species Literally Jumps Out of Its Own Skin to Escape Predators -- How?
Controversy Rages After Shooting Death Of Endangered Gorilla At Cincinnati Zoo
Gorilla Snack? Cheetos That Looks Like Harambe Sells on Ebay
space

Elon Musk: Make Earth a 'Multi-Planet Civilization' via Trump's Advisory Council

Astronomers Observe a Supernova Hours After Explosion

Hubble Captures a Star Ripping Apart a Massive Comet

Earth's Protector: Saturn Keeps Asteroids From Crashing Into The Planet
science

This Creepy Ostrich-Like Robot Could Be the Future of Deliveries

Scientists Make Realistic Brandy in Days, Skipping Years of Fermentation -- How?

Geologists Cut Into the Heart of Icelandic Volcano for Energy

New Species of Marine Annelid Worm Discovered in Antarctica
tech

Companies, Universities Join 'Crusade' to Replace Fossil Fuels with Nuclear Fusion by 2030 in Canada

The One Percent has Started Buying Underground Bunkers for the Apocalypse -- Why?

Multi-Energy: Scientists Discover Material That Can Harness Electricity From Different Sources Simultaneously

Scientists Explore Potential Impact of LED Street Lighting on Wildlife
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Smart Gun Technology: MIT Graduate Begins Developing Smart Gun Tech For Gun Safety Woes
News

This MIT Freshman is Developing a Smart Gun to Save Lives
Amazon forest
News

Twins? Strange Monuments Resembling Stonehenge Found
Chemotherapy
News

Bye, Hair Loss! Cooling Cap Protects Hair During Chemotherapy
New England Towns Struggle With Opioid And Heroin Epidemic
News

Opioid Crisis: Is the Massive Pricehike on Naloxene Putting Lives in Danger?

Most Popular

  1. 1 Bees Drones to Replace Bees as Key Pollinator of Crops
  2. 2 Supernova Astronomers Observe a Supernova Hours After Explosion
  3. 3 Smart Gun Technology: MIT Graduate Begins Developing Smart Gun Tech For Gun Safety Woes This MIT Freshman is Developing a Smart Gun to Save Lives -- How?
  4. 4 Eating Less Reduced Calorie Consumption Linked to Slower Aging Process
  5. 5 New Laws For Pet Welfare To Come Into Force True Best Friends: Dogs, Humans Mirror Each Other's Personality
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics