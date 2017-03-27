Vagina With Teeth: Woman Claims Surgery Ruined Partner's Penis

According to Bartram, it was in 2009 when his partner's penis was almost cut off by her vagina, which she compared to a venus flytrap. (Photo : Ian Waldie/Getty Images)

A bladder operation has left a left woman's vagina like it had grown a teeth.

Theresa Bartram, 50, had suffered from stress incontinence after giving birth to her first child, New York Post reported.

Since then, she have not had sex. To bring back her confidence, she underwent a Tension-Free Vaginal Tape procedure (TVT), a bladder operation using a plastic mesh. However, she realized a few months after that the mesh called TVT, which stopped her from leaking, was fitted to low that it reached her vaginal wall.

According to Bartram, it was in 2009 when his partner's penis was almost cut off by her vagina, which she compared to a venus flytrap.

"It was like it had grown teeth. His willy was bright red and spouting blood. There was a big red stain spreading between us on the sheets," she told Metro News.

After that incident, they stopped having sex and eventually broke up. To make matters worse, she started leaking again in 2015.

Read Also: Bigger Is Not Always Better: Man With More Than Half a Meter Penis Considers His Manhood Size a Disability

The Sun noted that she went to visit the doctors who operated on her but she was assured a couple of times that the mesh is fine. Her health declined, her gallbladder was removed and she saw 25 different doctors.

Only in 2015 that he got properly examined when puss formed and began leaking green excretions. She had to go an operation. The doctors found out the mesh shrunk and turned hard.

"It felt like razor-sharp teeth, hence why it had ripped a chunk from my boyfriend's willy," she explained.

Web MD notes that the TVT procedure is designed to provide support for a sagging urethra.

However, many women are protesting to suspend the TVT procedure. BBC said in Scotland, health secretary called for their use to be suspended in June 2014 because of the complications.

Read Also: Say What? Scientists to Create a Robotic Vagina for Gynecological Exams