naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Mars climate change global warming Donald Trump

Doctor Claims to Cure Sepsis Using Vitamin C, Steroids

By John Raphael
Mar 27, 2017 06:15 AM EDT
Sepsis Cure
A doctor from Norfolk, Virginia claims that he had discovered a simple treatment that could cure a deadly medical condition that can lead to shock and multiple organ failure.
(Photo : Lewis Whyld- WPA Pool/Getty Images)

A doctor from Norfolk, Virginia claims that he had discovered a simple treatment that could cure sepsis, a deadly medical condition that can lead to shock and multiple organ failure.

Paul Marik, a critical care specialist at Eastern Virginia Medical School, published a paper detailing how he was able to cure sepsis using a mixture of vitamin C and steroids that are given intravenously.

Dr. Marik first stumbled upon the alleged cure when he was running the intensive care unit at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in January 2016. A 48-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital due to a severe case of sepsis.

"Her kidneys weren't working. Her lungs weren't working. She was going to die," said Marik, in a report from National Public Radio. "In a situation like this, you start thinking out of the box."

During that time, Marik remembered as study he read recently that treat septic patients with intravenous vitamin C. The study has some moderate success in treating sepsis so Marik decided to give it a try. However, Marik added a low dose of corticosteroids and thiamine to the intravenous vitamin C mix.

Marik was surprised when the patient was cured and fit to leave the hospital within two days after the injection. The doctor also tried the intravenous mix to two other patients with sepsis that he encountered and achieved similar results.

Since then, Marik has been treating septic patients with his intravenous mix. After he treated 50 patients, Marik decided to write a paper detailing his success. Published in the journal Chest, Marik's paper claimed that only four of the 50 patients he treated died in the hospital and all those deaths were caused by the underlying disease and not from the sepsis.

So far, Marik allegedly treated about 150 patients and only one of those died from sepsis. This is considered as a huge claim, considering the fact that about 300,000 of the million cases of sepsis in America die annually.

Despite the positive result of the new treatment, Marik, and some experts on sepsis, warn that other physicians should not try and imitate the treatment. They noted that the treatment is still in its preliminary stage and more research in controlled environment and higher population is necessary to prove the efficacy of the new treatment.

TagsSepsis, cure, Vitamin C, Corticosteroids, Thiamine, sepsis cure

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Stem Cell Transplant Cures a Man With Rare Blood Disorder

This Newly Developed Compound Could Slow Down Progression of Cancer

This Experimental Therapy Allegedly Cured Cancer Patient

Cancer Cure Still Possible, New Compound Could Treat a Quarter of All Known Cancers

Cancer Cure Update: Traditional Chinese Medicine Could Kill Cancer Cells, Study Shows

Join the Conversation

Fiesta De San Fermin Running Of The Bulls - Day 8

Raging Bull Rams 11-Inch Horn Up Matador's Butt [Watch Video]
Asian Elephants
Endangered Wild Elephant in Cambodia Electrocuted to Death
Exxon Valdez Oil Disaster 15 Years Later
Smart Animals: Sea Otters Used Tools Even Before Dolphins and Humans Did, Study Says
Goat
Goat Yoga: New Fitness Craze Hits People, Animals Around the World
Taronga Zoo Animals Recieve Christmas Gifts
Animal Adventure Park Baby Watch: April the Giraffe Now One Month Past Due, Pygmy Goat Beats Her in Labor Race
Exxon Valdez Oil Disaster 15 Years Later
Smart Animals: Sea Otters Used Tools Even Before Dolphins and Humans Did, Study Says
bumblebee
Conservation Win: Rusty Patched Bumblebees Now Officially Listed as Endangered
biosecurity dog
'We Had No Choice': Runaway Bomb Sniffing Dog Shot Dead in Auckland Airport
YSea turtle
Goodbye, Banks: Endangered Sea Turtle Who Swallowed Nearly 1,000 Coins in Thailand Dies
The Husky Dog Club Prepares For The Aviemore Annual Sled Rally
Even Dogs Have Gotten Into the Plastic Surgery Craze With Botox, Nose Jobs and More
Kea Parrot
Feathered Fun: Kea Parrots Display Contagious Laughter, High-Five in the Air
space

Supermassive Black Hole Kicked Out of Its Galactic Core by Powerful Gravitational Waves

Elon Musk Isn't Happy With Trump's NASA Budget, Claims Its Insufficient for Mission to Mars

NASA Is Working on a 'High-Speed' Space Internet That'll Be Faster Than Earth's Connectivity

NASA Spots Breaks on Mars Curiosity Rover Wheels -- Will This Impede Data Gathering and Mission to Mars?

Fast Radio Bursts' (FRBs) Could Be Sign of Extraterrestrial Intelligence, Says Harvard Scientist
science

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good

Identity Crisis: New Hypothesis Suggests Radical Changes to the Dinosaur Family Tree

This Ultra-Thin Coating Material Could Boost Up the Performance of Lithium-Sulfur Batteries

Venom of Deadliest Spider in Australia Could Prevent Brain Damage Caused by Stroke

This Indigenous Group in the Bolivian Amazon Has the Healthiest Hearts -- What's Their Secret?
tech

New Smartphone App Measures Your Sperm Count at Home, Here's How

UK Announces Ban on Electronic Devices on Middle Eastern Flights After Al-Qaeda Threat

MIT Engineers Create 'Tree-on-a-chip' to Mimic Pumping Mechanism of Plants

40 Gbps: This New Type of Li-Fi Is 100 Times Faster Than Wi-Fi!

Confirmed! Trump Signs NASA Transition Authorization Act to Send Humans to Mars
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Diamond
Environment

Sierra Leone Pastor Finds Giant 706-Carat Diamond, 'Surrenders' Gem to Government
Jesus' Tomb To Be Unveiled After $4 Million Renovation Project
Travel

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration
The Richard III Society Reveal A Facial Reconstruction Of Richard III
Biology

Back From the Dead: Archaeologists Reconstruct Face of Medieval Man Who Died 700 Years Ago
Skull
Environment

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Most Popular

  1. 1 Improved plastic solar cells can absorb more energy Synlight: Germany Turns on World's Largest Artificial Sun to Create Climate-Friendly Fuel
  2. 2 Scientists Figure Out Way To Quickly AND Safely Thaw Cryopreserved Tissue - How Does This Work Scientists Figure Out Way to Quickly and Safely Thaw Cryopreserved Tissue -- How Does It Work?
  3. 3 Solar Eclipse US to Experience Its First Total Solar Eclipse in 99 Years
  4. 4 Spinach Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves
  5. 5 Tardigrade Tardigrade Power: How Water Bears Survive Complete Dehydration by Turning Into Glass
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics