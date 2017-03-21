naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Mars climate change global warming Spacex

Stem Cell Transplant Cures a Man With Rare Blood Disorder

By John Raphael
Mar 21, 2017 11:08 AM EDT
Stem Cells
A new technique in transplanting stem cells has successfully cured an adult patient suffering from a rare blood disorder called congenital dyserythropoietic anemia.
(Photo : Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

A new technique in transplanting stem cells has successfully cured an adult patient suffering from a rare blood disorder called congenital dyserythropoietic anemia.

The technique, described in a paper published in the journal Bone Marrow Transplantation, avoids the use of high-dose chemotherapy and radiation prior to the transplant.

"For many adult patients with a blood disorder, treatment options have been limited because they are often not sick enough to qualify for a risky procedure, or they are too sick to tolerate the toxic drugs used alongside a standard transplant," said Dr. Damiano Rondelli, the Michael Reese Professor of Hematology at the University of Illinois at Chicago, in a press release.

Rondelli said that the procedure will give adult patiets the freedom to choose stem cell transplant that was not available in the past.

Read Also: Here's How Scientists Grow Lifelike Human Ears From Apples

David Levy, a 35-year-old resident of Northbrook, Illinois, is the very first adult patient to be cured from congenital dyserythropoietic anemia via stem cell transplant. Levy has been suffering from the blood disorder for more than 30 years, undergoing regular blood transfusions to ensure his organs and tissues receive enough oxygen.

By 24, the pain from his condition is so severe he had to withdraw from graduate school. When he was 32, Levy was required to undergo blood transfusions every two to three weeks. During this time, Levy lost his spleen and had an enlarged liver. Aside from fatigue and heart palpitations, Levy is also suffering from iron poisoning due to his regular blood transfusion.

The new stem cell technique was used to Levy before his transplant in 2014. As oppose to usual stem cell transplants, the new technique allows the donor's cells to gradually take over the patient's marrow without using any toxic agents to eliminate the patient's cells before the transplant.

Because of the minimal used of chemotherapy and radiation, the new stem cell technique can be used even in patients with a long history of disease and some organ damage, just like the case of Levy.

Read Also: Scientists Just Created the World’s First Artificial Embryo

Tagsstem cells, bone marrow, chemotherapy, blood disorder, stem cell transplant, rare blood disorder, congenital dyserythropoietic anemia

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Fat Cells Injected in Eyeballs Blinded Three Women in Florida

Adult Stem Cells From Fat Could Be the Future of Anti-Aging Treatments

The Rise of Chimeras: Scientists Successfully Created First Ever Human-Pig Embryo

New Gene Therapy May Soon Reverse the Aging Process in Humans

Goodbye LTE, Hello 5G! Here's How 5G Will Change the Landscape of Global Computing

Join the Conversation

Kea Parrot

Feathered Fun: Kea Parrots Display Contagious Laughter, High-Five in the Air
Visitors Enjoy The Wildlife At The Farne Islands
Myth Debunked: Peeing on Jellyfish Stings Is Actually Bad for You
Cat kitten
Purrrfect! Now There's a Perfume That Smells Like a Kitten's Neck
python
Snake Massage, Anyone? Meet the Python That Does Neck Massage
Mother Chimpanzee Holds Her Baby
WATCH: Chimp Cleaning Dead Son’s Teeth in Touching Human-Like Ritual
Raccoon
Ad Agency in Moscow Sued for 'Erotic Raccoon Shoot'
Tardigrade
Tardigrade Power: How Water Bears Survive Complete Dehydration by Turning Into Glass
World's Smallest Horse Visits New York City
Study: Horses, Other Mammals Are Shrinking as Climate Heats Up
spider
Hungry Little Monsters: Spiders Eat More Meat Than Humans Do
space

After Delay, SpaceX Successfully Launches EchoStar XXIII Communications Satellite Into Space [Watch Video Here]

Lockheed Martin Martian to Launch Mars Base Camp in 2028

This Supermassive Black Hole Is Being 'Choked' on a Sudden Influx of Stardust

Martian Beer, Anyone? Budweiser Plans to Brew Beer on the Red Planet

'Game of Thrones' Elements of Fire and Ice May Be Behind Earth Freezing for 5 Million Years
science

This Indigenous Group in the Bolivian Amazon Has the Healthiest Hearts -- What's Their Secret?

San Joaqin Kit Fox Population Threatened by Skin Disease Cause by Mites

Scientists Found Underlying Cause of Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

Severe Air Pollution in China During Winter May Be Worsened by Global Climate Change

Creepy Fact: Spiders All Around the World Devour Up to 800 Million Tons of Prey Annually
tech

New i.Con 'Smart' Condom Keeps Track of Sex Performance, Heralds Arrival of 'Smart' Sex Tech?

EV Utopia: Norway Pushes for ZERO Petrol and Diesel Cars by 2025 With New Tax System

Scientists Create Graphene Panels That Generate Energy From Rainfall

3D-Printed Coral Reefs: The Key to Solving the Coral Bleaching Crisis?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Bets to Save Southern Australia from Power Crisis in 100 Days
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

African Tribe
News

Warning: Current Ecological Microbiome May Be on the Verge of Disaster Due to Antibiotics
Cheerios
News

Where Is Buzz the Bee? Why Cheerios' Beloved Bee Mascot Dissappeared From the Cereal Box
Solar Eclipse
News

US to Experience Its First Total Solar Eclipse in 99 Years
Prince Harry Visits New Zealand - Day 6
News

Whanganui River in New Zealand First to Receive Same Legal Rights Like a Living Human Being

Most Popular

  1. 1 Solar Eclipse US to Experience Its First Total Solar Eclipse in 99 Years
  2. 2 Cheerios Where Is Buzz the Bee? Why Cheerios' Beloved Bee Mascot Dissappeared From the Cereal Box
  3. 3 Tardigrade Tardigrade Power: How Water Bears Survive Complete Dehydration by Turning Into Glass
  4. 4 Expedition 46 On International Space Station SpaceX Dragon Returns to Earth, Completes Homecoming Mission From the ISS
  5. 5 Robotics Competition Held In Florida NASA: Humanoid Robot Valkyrie Designed for Journey to Mars Prepares for Testing
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics