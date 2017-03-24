naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Mars climate change global warming Spacex

Success! Dutch Solar Bike Path 'SolaRoad' to Expand Operations Until 2018

By Rhenn Anthony Taguiam
Mar 24, 2017 05:42 AM EDT
Cycling
The solar bike path project will carefully expand to cover more ground. It will test new modules that can convert sunlight to electricity while, at the same time, facilitate bike travel.
(Photo : Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

SolaRoad's solar bike path project is expected to continue its operations until 2018 after success in its few years of trials.

According to Clear Technica, the solar bike path project will carefully expand to cover more ground. It will test new modules that can convert sunlight to electricity while, at the same time, facilitate bike travel.

SolaRoad has also launched the SolaRoad kit, which is 10 meters of solar bike path that companies can order.

Californian road authority Caltrans and Dutch province North Holland has also ordered the development of a second project in Lebec, Kern County. However, no details were revealed aobut this new development.

Read Also: France Unveils World's First Solar-Paneled Roadway

According to Tree Hugger, SolaRoad has started the solar bike path last 2014 in Krommenie, near Amsterdam. It replaced 70 meters of a tarmac bike path with its own special solar modules.

They solved the problem of constant wear and tear from bikes using a one centimeter-thick coating. It is said to be transparent but strong enough to not compromise its traction. The path had more than 300,000 cyclists using it for its first year in operation.

The Dutch solar bike path was expanded by another 20 meters last October 2016, and some of the new modules have thin-film photovoltaic panels, a press release stated.

However, the SolaRoad project is not without its fair share of difficulties. Embedding solar panels in the road can have a lot of problems. For instance, there is the positioning of the modules and the need to protect them from the weight of the bicycles.

Regardless, SolaRoad's performance is noteworthy. The solar bike path had already produced 3,000 kWh of power during its first half year of operation. This exceeded the 70 kWh per square meter annual power that was expected of its performance from the labs.

Last 2015, SolaRoad was reported to have produced 9,800 kWh. This is equal to the amount of energy used by three households in the Netherlands for a year.

Read Also: PLATIO: These Sidewalk Panels from Recycled Plastics Could Harness Solar and Kinetic Enegy

TagsNetherlands, SolaRoad, solar bike path, Ducth solar bike path, SolaRoad success, Biking, renewable energy, solar energy

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Researchers Create Water-Jet 'Rewritable' Paper That Can Be Reused More Than 80 Times

Japanese Scientists Create Flexible Fabric That's 5 Times Stronger Than Carbon Steel

Climate Groups to Converge in DC to March Against Removal of Clean Power Plan

Scientists Create Graphene Panels That Generate Energy From Rainfall

Scientists 'Print' Human Skin Using 3D Bioprinter -- Is This the Future of Skin Replacement?

Join the Conversation

Goat

Goat Yoga: New Fitness Craze Hits People, Animals Around the World
Taronga Zoo Animals Recieve Christmas Gifts
Animal Adventure Park Baby Watch: April the Giraffe Now One Month Past Due, Pygmy Goat Beats Her in Labor Race
Exxon Valdez Oil Disaster 15 Years Later
Smart Animals: Sea Otters Used Tools Even Before Dolphins and Humans Did, Study Says
bumblebee
Conservation Win: Rusty Patched Bumblebees Now Officially Listed as Endangered
biosecurity dog
'We Had No Choice': Runaway Bomb Sniffing Dog Shot Dead in Auckland Airport
YSea turtle
Goodbye, Banks: Endangered Sea Turtle Who Swallowed Nearly 1,000 Coins in Thailand Dies
The Husky Dog Club Prepares For The Aviemore Annual Sled Rally
Even Dogs Have Gotten Into the Plastic Surgery Craze With Botox, Nose Jobs and More
crocodile
Dead Body of 8-Year-Old Boy Retrieved From Crocodile's Belly [Warning: Graphic Content]
Kea Parrot
Feathered Fun: Kea Parrots Display Contagious Laughter, High-Five in the Air
space

Elon Musk Isn't Happy With Trump's NASA Budget, Claims Its Insufficient for Mission to Mars

NASA Is Working on a 'High-Speed' Space Internet That'll Be Faster Than Earth's Connectivity

Confirmed! Trump Signs NASA Transition Authorization Act to Send Humans to Mars

Mars Volcano, Dinosaurs Went Extinct at the Same Time

Japan Launches Info-Gathering Satellite to Spy on North Korea [Watch Video Stream]
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

This Ultra-Thin Coating Material Could Boost Up the Performance of Lithium-Sulfur Batteries

Venom of Deadliest Spider in Australia Could Prevent Brain Damage Caused by Stroke

This Indigenous Group in the Bolivian Amazon Has the Healthiest Hearts -- What's Their Secret?

US to Experience Its First Total Solar Eclipse in 99 Years
tech

Success! Dutch Solar Bike Path 'SolaRoad' to Expand Operations Until 2018

UK Announces Ban on Electronic Devices on Middle Eastern Flights After Al-Qaeda Threat

MIT Engineers Create 'Tree-on-a-chip' to Mimic Pumping Mechanism of Plants

Future of Data Storage: DNA Can Store Earth's Data in Just One Room, Experts Explain

New i.Con 'Smart' Condom Keeps Track of Sex Performance, Heralds Arrival of 'Smart' Sex Tech?
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Full Moon Over the U.S. Capitol
News

Stargazing 2017: 'Pink Full Moon' to Appear This April -- Here's What You Need to Know
Jesus' Tomb To Be Unveiled After $4 Million Renovation Project
News

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration
Skull
News

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago
Iceland
News

EXPLAINED: Strange Symmetrical Zigzag Patterns Appear in Iceland

Most Popular

  1. 1 Solar Eclipse US to Experience Its First Total Solar Eclipse in 99 Years
  2. 2 Former Astronauts Testify To Senate Committe On Space Exploration Goals Second Man on the Moon Buzz Aldrin Stars in a Virtual Reality Film About Mars
  3. 3 African Tribe Warning: Current Ecological Microbiome May Be on the Verge of Disaster Due to Antibiotics
  4. 4 Cheerios Where Is Buzz the Bee? Why Cheerios' Beloved Bee Mascot Dissappeared From the Cereal Box
  5. 5 crocodile Dead Body of 8-Year-Old Boy Retrieved From Crocodile's Belly [Warning: Graphic Content]
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics