naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Mars climate change global warming Spacex

Researchers Create Water-Jet 'Rewritable' Paper That Can Be Reused More Than 80 Times

By Rhenn Anthony Taguiam
Mar 23, 2017 12:51 PM EDT
Paper notepad
The team created the paper by using special nanoparticles 100,000 times thinner than paper itself. Each particle can gather photons and change in color.
(Photo : Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Scientists have finally created a reprintable paper that when used with a special ink can be reused for more than 80 times.

According to the team of scientists, lead by Yadong Yin and Wenshou Wang, from the University of California, Riverside and Shandong University, China, the paper uses a special coating that needs no ink and can be printed with light.

The team created the paper by using special nanoparticles 100,000 times thinner than paper itself. Each particle can gather photons and change in color.

In their paper, published in the journal Nature, the researchers noted that the most important step in creating the reprintable paper is finding a particle that's transparent but can change color to something visible, and can repeat the process in reverse.

Their nanoparticles are made of Prussian blue, which is a widely-used blue pigment, and titanium oxide, which when exposed to ultraviolet light, release electrons. Prussian blue needs to be colorless.

According to Physics.org, the technique combines the two materials in order to form solid coating on paper. The titanium oxide produces electrons, which are then picked up by the Prussian blue particles to change color from blue to clear.

Paper has become an integral part of man's life since its invention in China around 100 BC. It transformed communication by introducing a lighter medium that allowed things like literature to spread around the world. In fact, in this technologically-dependent society, a lot of people still recognize the benefits of paper.

As per a 2009 study of Bangor University and Millward Brown, paper-based information relies on emotional processing and produces more responses that are related to internal feelings. This is why a lot of people still prefer paper than digital media. This also means paper as a media will still grow in the future.

According to Scientific American, the newly developed paper can hopefully help be a part of the resolution with the coming problems with environmental and sustainability concerns that arose with the development of paper.

About 35 percent of all harvested trees in the world are used to make paper and cardboard. The pulp and paper industry is the fifth largest consumer of energy in the world as it uses more water to produce products.

Production itself involves dangerous chemicals like dioxin, and secrets phosphorus that boosts plant growth and consumption of oxygen. Even post-production processes with paper damage the environment, as making ink and toner even harms the environment as well.

TagsUniversity of California, Riverside, Wenshou Wang, Shandong University, china, water-jet rewritable paper, rewritable paper

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

GoogLeNet: Google Turns to Artificial Intelligence to Diagnose Cancer

Future of Data Storage: DNA Can Store Earth's Data in Just One Room, Experts Explain

Goodbye LTE, Hello 5G! Here's How 5G Will Change the Landscape of Global Computing

Scientists Detect Rapid Temperature Fluctuations in Black Hole 'Winds' for the First Time

Researchers to Develop 'Self-Replicating' DNA Computer That Grows as it Works

Join the Conversation

Taronga Zoo Animals Recieve Christmas Gifts

Animal Adventure Park Baby Watch: April the Giraffe Now One Month Past Due, Pygmy Goat Beats Her in Labor Race
Sea turtle
Goodbye, Banks: Endangered Sea Turtle Who Swallowed Nearly 1,000 Coins in Thailand Dies
Cane Toad
Toxic Invader Alert! Cane Toad Spreads Fear of New Disease in Australia
biosecurity dog
'We Had No Choice': Runaway Bomb Sniffing Dog Shot Dead in Auckland Airport
bumblebee
Conservation Win: Rusty Patched Bumblebees Now Officially Listed as Endangered
The Husky Dog Club Prepares For The Aviemore Annual Sled Rally
Even Dogs Have Gotten Into the Plastic Surgery Craze With Botox, Nose Jobs and More
crocodile
Dead Body of 8-Year-Old Boy Retrieved From Crocodile's Belly [Warning: Graphic Content]
Kea Parrot
Feathered Fun: Kea Parrots Display Contagious Laughter, High-Five in the Air
Visitors Enjoy The Wildlife At The Farne Islands
Myth Debunked: Peeing on Jellyfish Stings Is Actually Bad for You
space

Elon Musk Isn't Happy With Trump's NASA Budget, Claims Its Insufficient for Mission to Mars

NASA Is Working on a 'High-Speed' Space Internet That'll Be Faster Than Earth's Connectivity

Confirmed! Trump Signs NASA Transition Authorization Act to Send Humans to Mars

Mars Volcano, Dinosaurs Went Extinct at the Same Time

Japan Launches Info-Gathering Satellite to Spy on North Korea [Watch Video Stream]
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

This Ultra-Thin Coating Material Could Boost Up the Performance of Lithium-Sulfur Batteries

Venom of Deadliest Spider in Australia Could Prevent Brain Damage Caused by Stroke

This Indigenous Group in the Bolivian Amazon Has the Healthiest Hearts -- What's Their Secret?
tech

Researchers Create Water-Jet 'Rewritable' Paper That Can Be Reused More Than 80 Times

MIT Engineers Create 'Tree-on-a-chip' to Mimic Pumping Mechanism of Plants

Future of Data Storage: DNA Can Store Earth's Data in Just One Room, Experts Explain

New i.Con 'Smart' Condom Keeps Track of Sex Performance, Heralds Arrival of 'Smart' Sex Tech?

EV Utopia: Norway Pushes for ZERO Petrol and Diesel Cars by 2025 With New Tax System
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Full Moon Over the U.S. Capitol
News

Stargazing 2017: 'Pink Full Moon' to Appear This April -- Here's What You Need to Know
Jesus' Tomb To Be Unveiled After $4 Million Renovation Project
News

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration
Skull
News

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago
Iceland
News

EXPLAINED: Strange Symmetrical Zigzag Patterns Appear in Iceland

Most Popular

  1. 1 Solar Eclipse US to Experience Its First Total Solar Eclipse in 99 Years
  2. 2 Former Astronauts Testify To Senate Committe On Space Exploration Goals Second Man on the Moon Buzz Aldrin Stars in a Virtual Reality Film About Mars
  3. 3 African Tribe Warning: Current Ecological Microbiome May Be on the Verge of Disaster Due to Antibiotics
  4. 4 Cheerios Where Is Buzz the Bee? Why Cheerios' Beloved Bee Mascot Dissappeared From the Cereal Box
  5. 5 crocodile Dead Body of 8-Year-Old Boy Retrieved From Crocodile's Belly [Warning: Graphic Content]
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics