Stargazing 2017: 'Pink Full Moon' to Appear This April -- Here's What You Need to Know

A pink full moon will rise this April. Although there won't be anything unusual with the moon, it is still highly anticipated. (Photo : Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images)

The April 11 full moon is thought to be more special than the rest. The month's full moon is called a "Pink Moon," which signifies the blooming period of popular pink flowers called wild ground phlox. Despite the intriguing name, the moon won't appear in blush shade, it will shine in its usual luminance and color.

The Pink moon is a common phenomenon in the U.S. East Coast and in Canada. During the full moon, it will also be at the opposite side of the Earth as the sun. Due to the difference in geographical orientation, the April pink full moon will be visible in various parts of the world from April 10 to 12, but the full display will occur on April 11.

In the Northern Hemisphere, the moon will rise on April 10 at 7:03 p.m., half an hour before sunset, according to Space.com. But the pink full moon will happen at past its full on 8:59 p.m. of April 12. While in Los Angeles, the fullest will occur on Monday, April 10. For other locations, residents can check when the full lunar phase will be visible by using the moonrise and moonset calculator.

The pink moon is also known by other names such as Sprouting Grass Moon, Egg Moon and Fish moon -- all linked to growth in crops. The names originated from their roots as old as the Native American civilization, according to a report.

The Earth's satellite is involved in many fascinating phenomena all year round.

There's the super moon where it appears bigger than the usual. Last November, the planet witnessed the biggest supermoon to occur in 70 years.

Aside from that, the moon is also known to perform occultation where it passes through and "photobombs" a star. These events are what hobbyists and stargazers are most excited about since it presents them a good and natural subject to photograph.