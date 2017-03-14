naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Elon Musk Spacex Robots NOAA

NASA New Mission Named 'Europa Clipper' Aims to Investigate Habitability of Jupiter's Icy Moon

By Jess F.
Mar 14, 2017 09:32 AM EDT
Galileo's Last Mission
NASA will send a mission to Jupiter's icy moon Europa. The mission is now officially called Europa Clipper.
(Photo : NASA/Newsmakers)

Mankind's search for potentially habitable bodies outside Earth led to the discovery of some interesting moons, such as Jupiter's icy moon Europa. NASA dedicated a whole mission to find out if the moon indeed has an ocean of liquid water and if it is habitable. The agency officially named the mission "Europa Clipper."

It was called Clipper after the name of the ships that sailed across the oceans here on the planet during the 19th century. The streamlined vessels are world renowned due to their swiftness at sea. Clipper transported tea and other cargo across the Atlantic Ocean with ease.

Europa Clipper would sail across space. According to NASA, the spacecraft would sail beyond Europa at a rapid pace as often as every two weeks. This will give researchers ample time to investigate the composition of the moon. The mission is composed of about 40 to 45 flybys where the spacecraft will take high-resolution images of the Europa's icy surface.

Earlier this year, NASA discovered water plumes emanating from the moon. This increased the possibility of having oceans in Europa. Other NASA research points out that Europa may have salty liquid water underneath its icy shell.

"During each orbit, the spacecraft spends only a short time within the challenging radiation environment near Europa. It speeds past, gathers a huge amount of science data, then sails on out of there," Robert Pappalardo, Europa Clipper's project scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, said in a press release.

The mission moved past the initial planning stage and is now in its design phase. Scientists had always called the mission Europa Clipper but it is only today that it was formally given its official name. The $2 billion mission is expected to launch in 2020 to journey towards Europa for a few years.

TagsEuropa, jupiter, Jupiter's moon Europa, NASA, Icy moon Europa, Salty oceans in Europa, NASA Europa Clipper, Habitable Planet, Habitable moon, Jupiter's icy moon, jupiter

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

NASA's Europa Mission Moves Forward to the Design Phase

NASA to Send a Life-Detecting Spacecraft to Jupiter's Moon Europa

Metallic Glass Ideal for Space Exploration Robots and NASA's Journey to Mars

Saturn's Other Moon Dione May Have Subsurface Ocean

SpaceX to Explore the Solar System Using the Interplanetary Transport System

Join the Conversation

Taronga Zoo Animals Recieve Christmas Gifts

April the Giraffe in New York Is About to Give Birth at Any Moment [Watch Live Stream]
Wild boar
Radioactive Wild Boars Take Over Japanese Towns After Fukushima Nuclear Disaster
lobster
Seafood Company in Australia Convicted for 'Brutally' Killing Lobster
Whale song vibrations may be disrupted by human activity
Anti-Social Humpback Whales Spotted Gathering Strangely by the Hundreds
People Appreciate Exotic Birds At Bird Cafe In Tokyo
Owl Café in Japan a Target of Animal Activists -- Here's Why
Snake
Snake Plague: Guam's Invasive Snakes Are Destroying The Ecosystem
Tusk Trust Project
Farewell, Satao II: One Of Africa's Last Great Tusker Elephant Killed by Poachers
Snake
LOOK: Reptile Enthusiast Breeds Extremely Rare Snake With Emoji Prints
An African Safari
Terrified Elephants! Farmers Use This Tiny Animal to Prevent Crop Raid
space

Tiny Star Discovered Orbiting Near Black Hole, Closer Than Any Other

NASA to Receive $19.5 Billion to Explore Deep Space, Get Humans to Mars by 2033

NASA New Mission Named 'Europa Clipper' Aims to Investigate Habitability of Jupiter's Icy Moon

One-Way Trip: SpaceX to Launch EchoStar 23 Aboard Falcon 9 Rocket at Kennedy Space Center

See Trappist-1 System From NASA's Newly Released Observation Data
science

ALERT: Deadly, Highly-Resistant Fungal Infection Reported in 5 States

NASA to Receive $19.5 Billion to Explore Deep Space, Get Humans to Mars by 2033

No, Man-Made Climate Change Is NOT Responsible for Half of Arctic Sea Ice Loss

Scientific Proof of Life After Death? Unexplained Brain Activity of Dead Patient Baffles Scientists

2 People Critically Ill After Drinking Herbal Toxic Tea in San Francisco
tech

Robots Have 'Feelings' Too: Google Deepmind Can Get Aggressive at Will Depending on Stress

Climate Change Solution? Researchers Convert Carbon Dioxide Into Fuel Using Nanoparticles, Light

NASA Radar Locates India's Missing Lunar Orbiter Chandrayaan-1 After 8 Years

Cracking Dubai's 'Flying Taxi' -- How Will It Work?

NASA Funds Technology to Enable Astronauts to Print 3D Pizzas in Space
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Stonehenge
News

Ancient Tomb From the Dark Ages Reveals First Evidence of Rock Art in Middle East
Ecocubo
News

Ecocubo: This Modular Tiny House From Cork and Wood Is Every Traveler's Dream
International Green Week Agricultural Trade Fair
News

Fruit With Human Skin: Here's How Scientists Grow Lifelike Human Ears From Apples
LightSaver Portable Solar Charger
News

PowerFilm: This Ultra-Thin Portable Solar Charger With Battery Bank Is Foldable for Easy Storage

Most Popular

  1. 1 Taronga Zoo Animals Recieve Christmas Gifts April the Giraffe in New York Is About to Give Birth at Any Moment [Watch Live Stream]
  2. 2 Robot Robots Have 'Feelings' Too: Google Deepmind Can Get Aggressive at Will Depending on Stress
  3. 3 New Research Points To Diabetes Cure With Fasting, How Does This Work Fasting-Mimicking Diet a Potential Diabetes Cure, Research Says
  4. 4 Trappist 1 See Trappist-1 System From NASA's Newly Released Observation Data
  5. 5 Very Old Chinese Herbal Medicine May Fight TB, Study Says Good News! New Drugs BPaMZ, BPaL May Offer Fast Tuberculosis Treatment
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics