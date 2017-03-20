Basketball Stars Shaquille O'Neal, Kyrie Irving Believe the Earth Is Flat, Here's Why

Basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal just said he believes the Earth is flat. Some say he could be kidding but others are not sp sure if he is even joking around when he said it in his podcast. (Photo : Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald)

Recently, professional basketball players expressed their belief that the Earth isn't round as a basketball. First, Cleveland Cavaliers player Kyrie Irving said he thinks the Earth is flat, now basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal also said he also believes the same theory -- and rationalized about it in his podcast.

They may be tall but the view up there is definitely not different from the vertically challenged individuals. O'Neal made noise when he commented that the Earth is flat in his "The Big Podcast with Shaq."

"It's true. The Earth is flat. The Earth is flat. Yes, it is. Listen, there are three ways to manipulate the mind -- what you read, what you see and what you hear. In school, the first thing they teach us is, 'Oh, Columbus discovered America,' but when he got there, it was some fair-skinned people with the long hair smoking on the peace pipes. So, what does that tell you?" said the famous NBA star according to CNET.

Shaq, as he is more popularly known, has been proclaiming some intriguing quotes in his podcasts. He seems to even talk from experience, citing his long drives to prove how flat the Earth is.

"I'm just saying. I drive from Florida to California all the time, and it's flat to me. I do not go up and down at a 360-degree angle, and all that stuff about gravity, have you looked outside Atlanta lately and seen all these buildings?" he said.

In his now controversial podcast, Shaq continued to question the shape of the Earth by delving into geography and even satellite imagery. Some may laugh about it, but others are concerned that the recent podcast revelation could be construed as another attack on the principles of science.

Business Insider, however, emphasized that Shaq has a reputation of being a "joker." It means that this whole podcast thing could be a joke to the basketball superstar or maybe even a publicity stunt.

To be fair, Shaq was only asked about his opinion on Kyrie Irving's original pronouncement that the Earth is flat. The only problem is that O'Neal proceeded with a whole litany of reasons supporting why he thinks the Earth is indeed flat.

Whether he is serious or not, no one knows yet.