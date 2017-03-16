naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Spacex Elon Musk climate change global warming

Fat Cells Injected in Eyeballs Blinded Three Women in Florida

By John Raphael
Mar 16, 2017 01:02 PM EDT
Eyes
Three women went blind after being injected with their own fat cells.
(Photo : Guang Niu/Getty Images)

Three elderly women from Florida were blinded after Bioheart, a private clinic, injected fat cells into their eyeballs in an unregulated clinical trial costing $5,000.

Stem cells have become a modern equivalent of philosopher's stone, promising treatments for aging-related illnesses and potential cure for previously untreatable diseases. But the field of stem cell research is still young, and despite of its potential dangers, is often unregulated.

For the three women, aged 72, 78 and 88, it was a surgery gone wrong. Determined to win against age-related macular degeneration, they joined what they thought was a federally monitored clinical trial. However, their treatment turned out to be unproven and was conducted at a loosely regulated clinic in Florida.

According to a paper published in the New England Journal of Medicine, the three patients visited a private clinic owned by a company named Bioheart, now called U.S. Stem Cell. All the women suffer from age-related macular degeneration and had some visual impairment but could still see well enough to drive.

During their treatment, adipose tissue-derived stem cells, or fat cells, were taken from the patients' stomach using liposuction. After extracting the stem cells, clinic staffs injected it to the patients' eyeballs. After the procedure, the patients were told to avoid any strenuous activities.

The patients were back in the hospital just days after the procedure due to vision loss. Two of the patients lost much of their eyesight, while the other one went completely blind. Authors of the case study associated the vision loss with ocular hypertension, hemorrhagic retinopathy, vitreous hemorrhage, combined traction and rhegmatogenous retinal detachment or lens dislocation.

"There's a lot of hope for stem cells, and these types of clinics appeal to patients desperate for care who hope that stem cells are going to be the answer, but in this case these women participated in a clinical enterprise that was off-the-charts dangerous," said Dr. Thomas Albini, an associate professor of clinical ophthalmology at the University of Miami, in a report from NBC News.

Experts cautioned people about the dangers of unproven treatments and unregulated clinical trials. They noted that not all research posted on ClinicalTrials.gov were endorsed by the NIH. Furthermore, legitimate clinical trials rarely, if ever, charges patients for their participation.

Tagsstem cells, Macular Degeneration, aging, blindness, fat cells injected to eyeballs, Florida, blinded women, stem cell, unregulated clinical trials, Bioheart, U.S. Stem Cell, three women blinded, three Florida women blinded, vision loss

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Adult Stem Cells From Fat Could Be the Future of Anti-Aging Treatments

The Rise of Chimeras: Scientists Successfully Created First Ever Human-Pig Embryo

New Gene Therapy May Soon Reverse the Aging Process in Humans

Lab-Grown Egg Cells Successfully Developed Into Healthy Baby Mice -- Possible Answer to Infertility?

This Protein Could Help in Treating Neurodegenerative Diseases

Join the Conversation

Magellanic penguins

This Loyal Penguin Swims Every Year to Visit the Man Who Saved His Life
Spiders
Creepy Fact: Spiders All Around the World Devour Up to 800 Million Tons of Prey Annually
Frog
World's First Ever Flourescent Frog Discovered in South America
Pit bull
'I Heard at Least Ten Gunshots': Police Fatally Shoots Pit Bulls Chomping on a Man
Taronga Zoo Animals Recieve Christmas Gifts
April the Giraffe in New York Is About to Give Birth at Any Moment [Watch Live Stream]
Snake
Snake Plague: Guam's Invasive Snakes Are Destroying The Ecosystem
Whale song vibrations may be disrupted by human activity
Anti-Social Humpback Whales Spotted Gathering Strangely by the Hundreds
Sheepdogs Are Auctioned At Skipton
Cute! Stray Dog Adopted by Monastery, Made an Honorary Friar
Wild boar
Radioactive Wild Boars Take Over Japanese Towns After Fukushima Nuclear Disaster
space

This Supermassive Black Hole Is Being 'Choked' on a Sudden Influx of Stardust

Tiny Star Discovered Orbiting Near Black Hole, Closer Than Any Other

See Trappist-1 System From NASA's Newly Released Observation Data

NASA Radar Locates India's Missing Lunar Orbiter Chandrayaan-1 After 8 Years

Harvard Scientists Suggest Mysterious Fast Radio Bursts Could Be Aliens
science

Fat Cells Injected in Eyeballs Blinded Three Women in Florida

2 People Critically Ill After Drinking Herbal Toxic Tea in San Francisco

ALERT: 2 People Dead Due to Multi-State Listeria Outbreak Linked to Raw Milk Cheese

Great Barrier Reef in Line for Another Mass Coral Bleaching Event

Cassini Sends Clearest Images of Saturn's Ravioli-Shaped Moon Pan
tech

Scientists 'Print' Human Skin Using 3D Bioprinter -- Is This the Future of Skin Replacement?

3D-Printed Reefs: The Key to Solving the Coral Bleaching Crisis?

Cracking Dubai's 'Flying Taxi' -- How Will It Work?

IBM Successfully Uses Magnetism to Encode Data on a Single Atom

Fuel of the Future: New Research Says Water Could Power the World
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Ramses II Statue
News

Rare Discovery: Massive Statue of Ancient Egyptian Pharaoh Unearthed in Cairo Slums
Martian Beer, Anyone? Budweiser Plans to Brew Beer on the Red Planet
News

Martian Beer, Anyone? Budweiser Plans to Brew Beer on the Red Planet
Tianjin Clinic Treats Obese Woman With Surgery
News

World's Heaviest Woman Undergoes Successful Surgery
Inside The ICU
News

Scientific Proof of Life After Death? Unexplained Brain Activity of Dead Patient Baffles Scientists

Most Popular

  1. 1 Dinosaurs Arrive At The O2 For The Arena Spectacular Asteroid Impact, One-Third the Size of the One That Killed Dinosaurs, Wiped Out Ancient Native American Civilization
  2. 2 Blood Samples ALERT: Deadly, Highly-Resistant Fungal Infection Reported in 5 States
  3. 3 Taronga Zoo Animals Recieve Christmas Gifts April the Giraffe in New York Is About to Give Birth at Any Moment [Watch Live Stream]
  4. 4 Skull This 40000-Year-Old Cranium in Portugal Blurs the Line of Evolution
  5. 5 Dentists Offering NHS Treatment Continue To Dwindle 4-Year-Old Autistic Boy in Vancouver Dies After Dental Procedure at Must Love Kids Pediatric Dentistry
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics