naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Elon Musk Spacex NOAA climate change

Severe Air Pollution in China During Winter May Be Worsened by Global Climate Change

By John Raphael
Mar 16, 2017 04:21 AM EDT
China's Air Pollution
Global climate change could worsen the severe air pollution in China, especially during winters.
(Photo : China Photos/Getty Images)

A new study from Georgia Institute of Technology revealed that global climate change could worsen the severe air pollution in China, especially during winters.

The study, published in the journal Science Advances, showed that the loss of sea ice in the Arctic and increased snowfall in Eurasian could create a stagnant atmospheric conditions that could trap air pollution over China's major population and industrial centers.

"Emissions in China have been decreasing over the last four years, but the severe winter haze is not getting better," said Yuhang Wang, a professor in Georgia Tech's School of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences, in a press release.

"Mostly, that's because of a very rapid change in the high polar regions where sea ice is decreasing and snowfall is increasing. This perturbation keeps cold air from getting into the eastern parts of China where it would flush out the air pollution," he added.

Read Also: Answer to China's Pollution: Beijing Cuts Coal Use by 30 Percent in 2017 

For the study, the researchers analyzed the historical records of China's air quality by creating a new Pollution Particle Index (PPI) using air temperature gradient anomalies and surface wind speeds. The PPI, combined with visibility measures and satellite data, showed that the winter haze over eastern China last January 2013 was well beyond anything that ever been seen in the last three decades. The severe winter haze was there despite no significant change in the emissions in the same month. This led the researchers to know that there is something else affecting China's air pollution.

Principal component and maximum covariance analyses showed a correlation between China's air condition and sea ice loss in Arctic sea and unusually high snowfall in the upper latitudes of Siberia.

Using atmospheric model simulations, the researchers found that reduction of sea ice in the Arctic and increase in snowfall in Siberia dampens the climatological pressure ridge structure over China. This flattens the temperature and pressure gradients, moving the East Asian Winter Monsoon to the east. As a result, the wind speed decreases, creating an atmospheric circulation that makes the air in China more stagnant.

With their findings, the researchers expect the winter haze in China to continue in the future, even with all the decrease in their emissions. They also cautioned that the severe air pollution over China is not all about the emission anymore, but partly to be climate-driven now.

Read Also: China Builds World's Biggest Solar Farm: Quest for Green Superpower

Tagsair pollution, Winter Haze, china, East Asian Winter Monsoon, china pollution, china air pollution, air pollution in China, China Climate Change, China global warming

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

ALERT: Air Pollution Could Promote Antibiotic-Resistant Respiratory Infections

Scientists Uncover Mystery Behind the 1952 Killer Fog in London

ALERT: Air Pollution Could Promote Drug-Resistant Bacteria

Air Pollution Emitted Near the Equator More Detrimental Than Previously Thought

ALERT: Around 600,000 Children Worldwide Die Annually Due to Air Pollution

Join the Conversation

Magellanic penguins

This Loyal Penguin Swims Every Year to Visit the Man Who Saved His Life
Spiders
Creepy Fact: Spiders All Around the World Devour Up to 800 Million Tons of Prey Annually
Frog
World's First Ever Flourescent Frog Discovered in South America
Pit bull
'I Heard at Least Ten Gunshots': Police Fatally Shoots Pit Bulls Chomping on a Man
Taronga Zoo Animals Recieve Christmas Gifts
April the Giraffe in New York Is About to Give Birth at Any Moment [Watch Live Stream]
Snake
Snake Plague: Guam's Invasive Snakes Are Destroying The Ecosystem
Whale song vibrations may be disrupted by human activity
Anti-Social Humpback Whales Spotted Gathering Strangely by the Hundreds
Sheepdogs Are Auctioned At Skipton
Cute! Stray Dog Adopted by Monastery, Made an Honorary Friar
Wild boar
Radioactive Wild Boars Take Over Japanese Towns After Fukushima Nuclear Disaster
space

Tiny Star Discovered Orbiting Near Black Hole, Closer Than Any Other

See Trappist-1 System From NASA's Newly Released Observation Data

NASA Radar Locates India's Missing Lunar Orbiter Chandrayaan-1 After 8 Years

Harvard Scientists Suggest Mysterious Fast Radio Bursts Could Be Aliens

China Announces Plans to Develop Lunar Spacecraft for Manned Mission to the Moon
science

2 People Critically Ill After Drinking Herbal Toxic Tea in San Francisco

ALERT: 2 People Dead Due to Multi-State Listeria Outbreak Linked to Raw Milk Cheese

Great Barrier Reef in Line for Another Mass Coral Bleaching Event

Cassini Sends Clearest Images of Saturn's Ravioli-Shaped Moon Pan

IBM Successfully Uses Magnetism to Encode Data on a Single Atom
tech

3D-Printed Reefs: The Key to Solving the Coral Bleaching Crisis?

Cracking Dubai's 'Flying Taxi' -- How Will It Work?

Fuel of the Future: New Research Says Water Could Power the World

Fruit With Human Skin: Here's How Scientists Grow Lifelike Human Ears From Apples

PowerFilm: This Ultra-Thin Portable Solar Charger With Battery Bank Is Foldable for Easy Storage
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Ramses II Statue
News

Rare Discovery: Massive Statue of Ancient Egyptian Pharaoh Unearthed in Cairo Slums
Martian Beer, Anyone? Budweiser Plans to Brew Beer on the Red Planet
News

Martian Beer, Anyone? Budweiser Plans to Brew Beer on the Red Planet
Tianjin Clinic Treats Obese Woman With Surgery
News

World's Heaviest Woman Undergoes Successful Surgery
Inside The ICU
News

Scientific Proof of Life After Death? Unexplained Brain Activity of Dead Patient Baffles Scientists

Most Popular

  1. 1 Dinosaurs Arrive At The O2 For The Arena Spectacular Asteroid Impact, One-Third the Size of the One That Killed Dinosaurs, Wiped Out Ancient Native American Civilization
  2. 2 Blood Samples ALERT: Deadly, Highly-Resistant Fungal Infection Reported in 5 States
  3. 3 Taronga Zoo Animals Recieve Christmas Gifts April the Giraffe in New York Is About to Give Birth at Any Moment [Watch Live Stream]
  4. 4 Skull This 40000-Year-Old Cranium in Portugal Blurs the Line of Evolution
  5. 5 Dentists Offering NHS Treatment Continue To Dwindle 4-Year-Old Autistic Boy in Vancouver Dies After Dental Procedure at Must Love Kids Pediatric Dentistry
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics