China Builds World's Biggest Solar Farm: Quest for Green Superpower

By Rhenn Anthony Taguiam
Feb 03, 2017 08:24 AM EST
China is on its way to become the first "Green Superpower" through building the world's largest solar farm in the western province of Qinghai.
According to The Guardian, the mega-project is called the Longyangxia Dam Solar Park, a remote 27-square-kilometer solar form that tops an ever-expanding roll call for supersized symbols that emphasizes the coutnry's desire to "transform" itself to a green superpower.

It was built for a whopping cost of 6 billion yuan, and in almost constant expansion since it was being built in 2013. The solar farm now has the capacity to produce a whopping 850MW of power, which is more than enough to supply up to 200,000 households. Bloomberg says it currently stands on the front line of a global photovoltaic revolution that is being spearheaded by a country that is somehow also the world's greatest pollutor.

Xie Xiaoping, chairman of the Huanghe Hydropower Development, also the state-run company behind the park, said the development of clean energy in China is important if they want to fulfill their promises as per the Paris agreement. 

According to Anders Hove, a Beijing-based clean energy expert from the Paulson Institute, said that as recently as 2012, solar power was "shunned" as a potential power source by China, given it being expensive.

However, according to the New York Times, costs for solar and wind power have plummeted and by 2020, China aims to be producing 110GW of solar power and 210GW of wind power as part of the country's ambitious plans to slash pollution and emissions. According to Bloomberg, it aims that by 2030, the country will be increasing the amount of energy coming from non-fossil fuels to 20 percent of the total.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, China's energy agency has pledged to spend more than $360 billion on renewable energy sources. 

This is a good approach considering that China is adopting quite the aggressive stance in order to lessen their emissions and pollution around the country in an all-out offensive.  

