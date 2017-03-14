naturewn.com

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Bets to Save Southern Australia from Power Crisis in 100 Days

By Jess F.
Mar 14, 2017 10:42 PM EDT
Elon Musk said he can install $25 million worth of battery storage in Australia in 100 days or else, everything will be for free. Musk offered this solution to solve the power crisis in Australia.
Tesla founder, CEO and billionaire Elon Musk promises to solve Australia's power crises in just 100 days. The business tycoon announced the bet last Friday, March 10.

His offer was intended to solve the blackouts encountered by Australia, known as the most renewable-energy dependent state. Musk's solution includes the installation of $25 million worth of power storage within 100 days. To express his commitment to the cause, he offered it for free if he misses the 100-day timeframe.

Australia's power crisis is due to the recent outages in the South. Reports say one incident lasted for two weeks. Musk did not waste any time by announcing his offer on his social media account. His offer received favorable feedback from the government.

"The government stands ready through ARENA [Australian Renewable Energy Agency] and the CEFC [Clean Energy Finance Corp] to work with companies with serious proposals to support the deployment of more storage," Environment and Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg said in an email interview with Reuters.

Australian software maker Mike Cannon-Brookes made a comment on social media to which Musk replied. The software maker said he is willing to line up funding if Musk is willing to supply the batteries.

"Tesla will get the system installed and working 100 days from contract signature or it is free. That serious enough for you?" Musk said in a reply to Cannon-Brooke's Tweet.

Power Crisis Solved in 100 Days

According to Musk, a total of $25 million is needed for the project to push through. Cannon-Brookes replied by asking 7 days to "sort out politics & funding". The 100 days or free offer seems like a legit way of saying Musk is serious about solving the power outages in Southern Australia, the question now is, will the project receive ample funding to push through.

Meanwhile, local Australian news report says that the prime minister and Tesla CEO have held discussions about the matter.


Real Time Analytics